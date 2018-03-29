Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Stephon Clark’s brother says protesters shouldn’t block entrance to Sacramento Kings games

By Dan FeldmanMar 29, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
People protesting the death of Stephon Clark – an unarmed black man shot by police while they pursued him on suspicion of breaking into cars – have twice blocked fans from entering Sacramento Kings games.

The Kings played both games in front of sparse crowds, told fans stuck outside to go home and refunded tickets. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive spoke before the first game, offering sympathy to Clark’s family and support to the protesters. The Kings have formally partnered with Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Build. Black. Coalition.

What will happen when the Kings host the Pacers tonight?

Stephon Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, urges protesters to pick a different method.

Frances Wang of ABC 10:

Stevante:

The second time, it was not cool. But that’s not cool. We don’t support people shutting down our businesses. The Sacramento Kings love us. They could have left and went anywhere, but they stayed here in our city. We should respect them and love them. If you love me, you will love the Kings. If you shout Stephon Clark, you will never protest at the Kings’ arena again. If you do, you do not love me, period. Because I asked you to do something, and you didn’t do it.

I’m open to peaceful protests that purposefully make people uncomfortable. Black people face discomfort that others don’t every day.

Ticketholders denied entrance to the arena by protesters can validly feel upset. But they should also ask themselves whether they’re more upset about missing a basketball game or the racism that limits and even sometimes kills people.

But a consequence of this protest is hurting a supportive business. (Ranadive’s comments and actions show a commitment to the cause. I’m not impressed with his morals just because he made a business decision to keep the team in Sacramento after the city spent a ton of taxpayer money on a new arena.)

Protesters obviously aren’t obligated to share Stevante’s view, but he has taken a leadership position in this movement. We’ll see tonight whether tactics have changed.

Kevin Durant: I celebrated title with Taco Bell that ‘ran through me just like it would a normal person’

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 29, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Sometimes, Kevin Durant embraces his villain status.

Other times, he tries to paint paint himself as an everyman.

This is an example of the latter.

Durant on The Bill Simmons podcast, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“People tell us we’re superstars, and we really aren’t … after we won the championship, I had Taco Bell and it ran through me just like it would a normal person. I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t. I thought I had a golden stomach (joking). I thought I was immune to everything, but no.

“That’s the perception of it all — we’re just immortal. We’re normal fu**ing people who are really good at what we do. But at the end of the day, we go to sleep just like everybody else. We really put on our pants just like everybody else … it made me realize that I am not king anything because we won a championship.”

You might celebrate a championship with Taco Bell! The food might run right through you! Durant, he’s just like you!

Except absolutely dominant at basketball, a multimillionaire and incredibly famous/infamous.

As much as Durant wants us to relate to him, there are major impediments. We’re all human, sure. And we collectively should probably see him more through that lens. But there are major differences in lifestyle not easily overcome.

In another exchange, Durant introduced my new favorite term – “blog boys.”

Durant:

“I don’t like analytics at all. I like field goal percentage defense, I like field goal percentage, I like turnovers, I like rebounds — the real stats. The true shooting percentage and effective field goal percentage and all that stuff. Come on man. It’s flawed. PER. It’s flawed.

“You can’t look at numbers first and then watch. (People) are lazy. They don’t want to watch games. It’s too long, it’s too hard to watch a game. There’s a bunch of coaching vultures in the game right now. It’s a bad place.

“Can I make a PSA real quick? All your blog boys and your fanboys that’s gonna use everything I say and create an article — watch a basketball game. How about you write that. I just want to say that, because all these guys are gonna write articles and get real mad about what I said tonight … they’re gonna put their emotions into it. It’s not about you. Watch a basketball game. Enjoy the game. Stop worrying about me so much. I just wanted to say that.”

Durant says true shooting percentage (which accounts for the value of 3-pointers and free throws) and effective field-goal percentage (which accounts for the value of 3-pointers) are flawed but touts straight field-goal percentage as a “real” stat? OK. This debate has been settled years ago – in the other direction.

If he shoots 5-for-10 while making all 3-pointers he should get more credit than if he shoots 5-for-10 while making only 2s. That’s just common sense.

All stats are flawed. Advocating for traditional ones just because they’ve been popular longer is just stubbornness.

And there’s nothing wrong with looking at numbers then watching a game. The numbers can help determine where to pay attention, and watching adds more context.

I’m not sure Durant believes any of this. He sounds like someone who just wants to gripe.

But I’m happy he went on this rant for no other reason than it produced the term “blog boy.”

Report: Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Maurice Cheeks elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Jason Kidd was always going to headline the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame class. A policy change put Steve Nash on this year’s ballot.

Those two point guards – and Grant Hill and Maurice Cheeks – will get inducted.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

No mention of Ray Allen, another eligible player who seemed like a shoe-in. But just because it hasn’t leaked yet doesn’t mean he wasn’t selected.

Kidd was an excellent defensive point guard who turned all those stops into potent fastbreaks. He made early marks with the Mavericks and Suns then led the Nets to back-to-back NBA Finals. He developed a potent 3-point shot, returned to Dallas and won a title. In a 19-year career, he hit every mark desired by a Hall of Famer for peak value and longevity.

Nash also played for the Suns and Mavericks, winning back-to-back MVPs in Phoenix. He made the seven-seconds-or-less Suns happen with his phenomenal speed and court vision. He was also a lights-out shooter, though he focused more on involving teammates.

Hill quickly became a premier NBA player with the Pistons, a triple-double machine for his day. But he never advanced past the first round while leading Detroit, then injuries derailed his Magic tenure. His career is a great “what if?” Still, he got healthy with the Suns and stuck around long enough to produce Hall of Fame longevity numbers. His career arc was atypical with all those lost years in Orlando, but his peak was high, and he played 18 years, most of them at a high level. His time at Duke in lower-level basketball also gets outsized consideration in the flawed Basketball Hall of Fame.

Cheeks is a more questionable choice. He was a very good point guard – particularly defensively – for the 1980s 76ers, including their 1983 title team. But he was never elite – just four All-Star appearances and no All-NBA selections. He’s justifiably a borderline call, and considering how well-liked he is, nobody will object to his inclusion.

76ers’ Dario Saric: ‘I don’t want to play against LeBron’

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanMar 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The 76ers will end a five-year playoff drought this season.

But Dario Saric is happy just to make the postseason. He has thoughts on Philadelphia’s opponent.

His choice: not LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Dario Saric, via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

I don’t want to play against LeBron. He’s obviously top-three, top-two, top-three players in world in history, maybe.

Everyone else in the world is welcome to come here.

That’s wild for an opposing player to say publicly.

It’s also common sense.

LeBron has won the East seven straight years. He’s already warning teams he’s gearing up to do it again, even though Cleveland has uncharacteristically struggled in the regular season.

Better players have acknowledged LeBron’s superiority in the playoffs. It’s hard to blame Saric for stating what many of us believe: LeBron is the most difficult obstacle for any Eastern Conference team trying to advance. But if the 76ers and Cavs actually face each other, Saric will have to answer for these comments.

A theory I don’t quite believe but want to share: Maybe Saric doesn’t fear playing LeBron, but just wants to avoid a heated playoff series that reduces LeBron’s love for Philadelphia and therefore the odds he signs with the 76ers.

PBT Extra: Isaiah Thomas’ hip surgery will limit his free agency options this summer

By Kurt HelinMar 29, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s very easy and tempting to play the “what if” game with the news Isaiah Thomas is going in for surgery on the torn labrum in his hip that has bothered him since last summer.

However, the reality for Thomas is getting the surgery now is going to impact his options on the free agent market now — some teams are going to shy away. We may well see a situation where Thomas takes a one year (or one+one) contract to prove his value, then hit the market in 2019 where there should be more teams with money to spend.

