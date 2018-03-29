Stephon Clark’s brother says protesters shouldn’t block entrance to Sacramento Kings games

Sometimes, Kevin Durant embraces his villain status.

Other times, he tries to paint paint himself as an everyman.

This is an example of the latter.

Durant on The Bill Simmons podcast, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“People tell us we’re superstars, and we really aren’t … after we won the championship, I had Taco Bell and it ran through me just like it would a normal person. I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t. I thought I had a golden stomach (joking). I thought I was immune to everything, but no. “That’s the perception of it all — we’re just immortal. We’re normal fu**ing people who are really good at what we do. But at the end of the day, we go to sleep just like everybody else. We really put on our pants just like everybody else … it made me realize that I am not king anything because we won a championship.”

You might celebrate a championship with Taco Bell! The food might run right through you! Durant, he’s just like you!

Except absolutely dominant at basketball, a multimillionaire and incredibly famous/infamous.

As much as Durant wants us to relate to him, there are major impediments. We’re all human, sure. And we collectively should probably see him more through that lens. But there are major differences in lifestyle not easily overcome.

In another exchange, Durant introduced my new favorite term – “blog boys.”

Durant:

“I don’t like analytics at all. I like field goal percentage defense, I like field goal percentage, I like turnovers, I like rebounds — the real stats. The true shooting percentage and effective field goal percentage and all that stuff. Come on man. It’s flawed. PER. It’s flawed. “You can’t look at numbers first and then watch. (People) are lazy. They don’t want to watch games. It’s too long, it’s too hard to watch a game. There’s a bunch of coaching vultures in the game right now. It’s a bad place. “Can I make a PSA real quick? All your blog boys and your fanboys that’s gonna use everything I say and create an article — watch a basketball game. How about you write that. I just want to say that, because all these guys are gonna write articles and get real mad about what I said tonight … they’re gonna put their emotions into it. It’s not about you. Watch a basketball game. Enjoy the game. Stop worrying about me so much. I just wanted to say that.”

Durant says true shooting percentage (which accounts for the value of 3-pointers and free throws) and effective field-goal percentage (which accounts for the value of 3-pointers) are flawed but touts straight field-goal percentage as a “real” stat? OK. This debate has been settled years ago – in the other direction.

If he shoots 5-for-10 while making all 3-pointers he should get more credit than if he shoots 5-for-10 while making only 2s. That’s just common sense.

All stats are flawed. Advocating for traditional ones just because they’ve been popular longer is just stubbornness.

And there’s nothing wrong with looking at numbers then watching a game. The numbers can help determine where to pay attention, and watching adds more context.

I’m not sure Durant believes any of this. He sounds like someone who just wants to gripe.

But I’m happy he went on this rant for no other reason than it produced the term “blog boy.”