Lakers make it official: Isaiah Thomas has hip surgery, done for season

There are no surprises here. When it was reported Isaiah Thomas would get the surgery to repair the torn labrum in his hip that he put off last summer, there was no way he was coming back this season.

Thursday, the Lakers made it official.

That timeframe has him back and fully ready for training camp next season.

The question is where that will be. Coming off hip surgery and a down season — one where he was traded and his reputation as a team player took a hit — and with a player known to be a defensive liability, teams will be cautious. Combine that with a very tight free agent market and the Brinks truck Thomas thought would be backing up to his door will instead be parked somewhere else. Thomas could find himself taking a shorter one or one+one contract to re-establish his ability to play and his reputation.

Thomas rehabbed his image somewhat with the Lakers, where coach Luke Walton sang his praises to NBC Sports.

“He’s kind of like having an extra coach on the floor.”

“What he has brought to our group from a leadership standpoint has been awesome.”

All of that is great, but Thomas is in a familiar position for him — he has to prove his worth and prove he belongs with a significant role on an NBA team. Once again.

If we learned anything watching Thomas’ career, do not bet against him.

Pistons to memorialize Zeke Upshaw with honorary call-up from G League

Zeke Upshaw was just 26 years old when he passed away. The Hofstra product had a sudden cardiac arrest last week while playing for the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.

Although he never made it to the Association, now the Pistons are calling Upshaw up in a memorializing move meant to honor his memory.

According to the team, Upshaw will honorarily be called up to the main roster for Thursday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Pistons GM Jeff Bower had this to say about the occasion.

Via NBA.com:

“His spirit and commitment on and off the court embodied all the traits we look for in players who suit up for the Detroit Pistons. As we look to memorialize Zeke’s basketball career and continue to support his family during this tragically difficult time, executing an honorary call-up recognizes his standing as a member of the Pistons family.”

Upshaw was averaging 8.5 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Drive this season. This is a classy move by the Detroit organization during a tough time for Upshaw’s family.

Joel Embiid needs surgery for eye-socket fracture, out indefinitely

After last night’s game, the Philadelphia 76ers told reporters that Joel Embiid did not show signs of a concussion after his head-to-head collision with Markelle Fultz, and that X-rays were negative for fractures. That news gave hope to Sixers fans that Embiid’s injury was not as severe as feared.

Neither of those things turned out to be true — Embiid is now out indefinitely as he needs surgery to repair his orbital bone (the eye socket) and he has a concussion.

This is a huge blow to a Sixers team where a day ago you could map out a path to them passing the Cavaliers to get the three seed, then riding that all the way to the Conference Finals. While the Sixers will make the postseason, everything else is up in the air.

The reason for the uncertainty is simple: Embiid is the core of everything Philly does.

When Embiid is out of the game the Sixers defense gets six points per 100 possessions worse, while on offense they get 9.6 per 100 worse. Or, look at it this way: when Embiid is on the court, the Sixers outscore opponents by 11.6 points per 100 possessions — which would be the best net rating in the NBA of any team, a 60+ win team — but when he sits the Sixers get outscored by 3.6 per 100, that would be 22nd in the NBA and about the pace of a low-30s win team, well out of the playoffs. He makes that big a difference.

The Sixers have a soft schedule the rest of the way and can maybe hold on to a decent seed, but without Embiid their stay in the postseason will be short.

Trend starter? High-level recruit Darius Bazley decommits from Syracuse to play in G-League

Darius Bazley had given a verbal commitment to play his college ball at Syracuse. If he was going to rethink that there were a host of other programs — Florida, Ohio State, Louisville, and on and on — ready to step in.

Instead, Bazley decommited and instead is going to polish his skills for a season in the G-League, then turn pro.

Top recruits have shunned college ball to get paid to play overseas before —Terrance Ferguson in Australia, Emmanuel Mudiay, Brandon Jennings before either of them — but the G-League and its $25,000 max salary has not been an option up until now. Bazley talked about his decision with Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

“This is a life-changing decision,” Bazley, one of the top players in the Class of 2018, told Yahoo Sports. “I put a lot of thinking into this with my mom and close circle, especially sitting down with her. It’s just like making the decision to which college you want to go to. Me and her did some talking, and I prayed on it. I talked to my high school coach, Steve, who played overseas, and then I talked to a couple of guys in the G League who have experience. Ultimately, playing professional basketball has always been my dream. It’s always going to be the dream goal, always going to be the goal until I achieve it. This is going to put me one step closer to doing so.

“The G League will have the most to offer, considering that is the development league for the NBA,” he continued. “I will get more out of that than going overseas. The G League is the closest thing to the NBA.”

Bazley statement is right out of the NBA’s recruitment pitch for growing the G-League — to turn it into a genuine minor league that can grow and develop players. The league would love to turn it into an alternative for players who do not want to go the college route (whatever is ultimately decided about the one-and-done rule). In another story, Charnia had NBA executives drooling that this could open the floodgates.

When asked about a top prospect decommitting from college to play in the G League, NBA executives said it could become a portal for change. “This has the ability to alter rules moving forward and show prospects the G League is a true option,” a team official told Yahoo Sports.

“As the G League grows, the way teams develop players under NBA styles and under NBA eyes, it makes sense,” another team executive said of the move. “There’s no new culture in the G League, nothing out of the NBA norm, and you’re growing in an NBA environment. It could open the floodgates for players who want to focus on basketball and development, first and foremost.”

Maybe, but I’m skeptical. The main reason is what drives every decision in the NBA — money. Right now the top salary in the G-League is $25,000 (except for players on two-way contracts with NBA teams, which players straight out of high school cannot qualify for). We know from the FBI reports that likely No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton had about four times that much come to him to play in college. For other elite recruits, $25K might be a paycut, too.

If in the coming years the NBA does change the one-and-done rule and again allows teams to draft guys right out of high school, we likely will see 19-year-olds getting development time in the G-League. That is a great use of the league, to develop those players games (and them physically) while under an NBA eye and contract. However, players going straight to the G-League? We’ll see.

As for Bazley, he is an elite recruit. He’s a McDonald’s All-American and in that game recently had 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in just 17 minutes. He has good size, can run the floor, shoot threes, and has real potential as an NBA wing. Where he lands a year from now (in what is considered as of now a down 2019 class) remains to be seen, but if he goes the G-League route and gets picked high others will consider it.

Rare Air: LeBron James on cusp of passing Michael Jordan’s scoring mark

CLEVELAND (AP) — A generation of kids wanted to be like Michael Jordan. They bought his red-and-black Nikes and sported his No. 23 Bulls jersey. They mimicked Jordan’s spin move and fadeaway jumper and even wagged their tongues the way he did on a flight to the rim.

While millions worshipped Jordan, only a handful entered his rarefied air.

LeBron James lives there.

Without a father in his life, James viewed Jordan as a role model and on Friday night the indomitable Cleveland Cavaliers star, playing at an MVP level in his 15th NBA season, likely will surpass a record held by a player he once admired “like a god.”

On Wednesday night in Charlotte, James equaled Jordan’s NBA mark by scoring in double digits in 866 consecutive games, an extraordinary streak of consistency and durability that may not end until James wants it to. No one else seemingly can stop him.

Once he scores 10 points against New Orleans, probably at some point in the first half Friday night, James will surpass Jordan’s record and add another check mark to his side in the greatest-player-of-all-time debate.

To put the streak in context, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third at 787 games, followed by Karl Malone at 575. Among current players, James Harden is second to James with 257 games, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

James typically avoids talking about his accomplishments, saying that’s what he’ll do once he retires. But the double-digit scoring streak, which dates back to Jan. 5, 2007, and an eight-point game against Milwaukee in his fifth season, has turned him somewhat reflective.

“I’ve stayed available, obviously,” James said following a 41-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist performance in a win over the Hornets. “I haven’t played every game but for the most part I’ve played over 70 percent of my games throughout that journey. … It’s just another feat for me to be appreciative and humbled by what I’ve been able to do. And just knowing where I come from, I look at it and say, `Wow, I can’t believe I’m in this position,’ knowing where I come from.”

As a child being raised by a single mom, James found father figures in the coaches who helped him refine his game. There were others in Akron, Ohio, who protected the basketball prodigy and made sure he didn’t stray from a path toward greatness.

Then there was Jordan, whose blend of passion, skill and artistry made an indelible impression on a young James.

“I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, just because of what he was able to accomplish,” James said last year after breaking Jordan’s playoff scoring record. “When you’re watching Michael Jordan, it’s almost like a god. So I didn’t think I could be Mike.”

And yet James has surpassed expectations and more than lived up to the “Chosen One” label, a tag he got in high school and had tattooed across his shoulders before turning pro.

One of the few coaches who worked with Jordan and James, Cavaliers assistant Larry Drew was asked to compare the two hardwood heroes.

“Oh man, that’s a tough one,” said Drew, filling in while Cleveland coach while Tyronn Lue is on medical leave. “Certainly Michael was as good of a finesse player as there was. You just never seen anything like LeBron with his size, his speed, his power. He’s something different. But the one thing that both guys do have in common, they’re really driven to win and to be the best.”

Watching James catch and overtake Jordan has been thrilling to his teammates, who are continually awed by a player who shows little signs of wear. James told The Associated Press earlier this week that he would vote for himself as MVP this season, and there’s not a player on Cleveland’s roster who would oppose his case.

James has excelled during perhaps the most challenging season of his career as the Cavs have been ravaged by injuries and overhauled with three major trades at the deadline.

J.R. Smith is savoring the chance to witness greatness.

“It’s pretty dope,” the forward said. “It seems like every game it’s something. When you’re up there with Mike, it’s a different level. You can actually sit there and tell your grandkids hopefully one day that you were part of that. … It’s kind of overwhelming at times.”

Jordan, the Hornets’ majority owner, didn’t attend Wednesday’s game, which ended with the hoop-savvy Charlotte crowd standing to salute and serenade James with chants of “M-V-P!”

It was a moment to set aside loyalty and honor a once-in-a-generation player.

“Everywhere we go he gets a standing ovation,” Smith said. “It’s like watching Michael Jackson on tour.”

