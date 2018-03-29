Dennis Smith Jr. drops 360 dunk on Lakers (video)

Dennis Smith Jr.‘s dunk content didn’t go as planned.
But the Mavericks rookie smoothly pulled off this 360 dunk during a loss to the Lakers last night.
The 76ers will end a five-year playoff drought this season.
But Dario Saric is happy just to make the postseason. He has thoughts on Philadelphia’s opponent.
His choice: not LeBron James and the Cavaliers.
Dario Saric, via NBC Sports Philadelphia:
I don’t want to play against LeBron. He’s obviously top-three, top-two, top-three players in world in history, maybe.
Everyone else in the world is welcome to come here.
That’s wild for an opposing player to say publicly.
It’s also common sense.
LeBron has won the East seven straight years. He’s already warning teams he’s gearing up to do it again, even though Cleveland has uncharacteristically struggled in the regular season.
Better players have acknowledged LeBron’s superiority in the playoffs. It’s hard to blame Saric for stating what many of us believe: LeBron is the most difficult obstacle for any Eastern Conference team trying to advance. But if the 76ers and Cavs actually face each other, Saric will have to answer for these comments.
A theory I don’t quite believe but want to share: Maybe Saric doesn’t fear playing LeBron, but just wants to avoid a heated playoff series that reduces LeBron’s love for Philadelphia and therefore the odds he signs with the 76ers.
It’s very easy and tempting to play the “what if” game with the news Isaiah Thomas is going in for surgery on the torn labrum in his hip that has bothered him since last summer.
However, the reality for Thomas is getting the surgery now is going to impact his options on the free agent market now — some teams are going to shy away. We may well see a situation where Thomas takes a one year (or one+one) contract to prove his value, then hit the market in 2019 where there should be more teams with money to spend.
I get into all of it in this latest PBT Extra.
1) Karl-Anthony Towns drops 56, now owns Timberwolves record for most points in a single game. Before tonight if you had asked me “who owns the record for most points in a single Timberwolves game?” I would have guessed Kevin Garnett. When told I was wrong, I would have switched to Stephon Marbury. Would not have remembered it was Mo Williams, who did it just a few years ago.
Was. As in past tense — the record belongs to Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped 56 on the hapless Hawks.
Towns and the Timberwolves had a “we’re not going to repeat that Memphis game” attitude in this one from the start, which helped. It also helped that for the first three quarters the Hawks did not double-team KAT to get the ball out of his hands, which allowed him to go to work and be efficient, including hitting 6-of-8 from three. Atlanta did double him in the fourth, and he showed off his improved passing skills out of the double, and was still was able to go on a personal 5-0 run in the final 4:30 to salt the game away.
The Timberwolves need more games like this from Towns secure a playoff seeding they want (and they need more defense, they won in spite of letting the Hawks put up at least 28 in every quarter and have an offensive rating of 110.6).
With this win and the Utah loss (keep reading, we’re getting to it) the Timberwolves move into the seven seed, half a game ahead of the Jazz (and the teams are tied in the loss s column), with the Clippers looming one game back.
2) Joel Embiid goes down with injury to his face… and now the waiting commences. It was supposed to be a simple dribble-handoff, but as Joel Embiid fumbled the ball and lean forward his face collided with the cutting Markelle Fultz and the result was not pretty.
While Embiid was tested and did not show signs of a concussion (at least yet, those can come on later), and reportedly the team took X-rays and they were negative. Both of which are very good signs. However, there could be a number of other issues, so was he telling the truth or trolling with this (now removed) Instagram post?
The Sixers hung on to beat the hapless Knicks without Embiid, but they will not keep this up. On the season, the Sixers get outscored by 3.9 points per 100 possessions when Embiid sits — that’s Knicks/Mavericks territory for the season. Philly will hold on to their playoff spot, but their dreams of home court advantage would fade fast without Embiid on the court.
3) Celtics’ Jaylen Brown’s drains game-winner to beat Jazz. Kyrie who? The Boston Celtics have won five in a row without Kyrie Irving, and that includes beating Portland, Oklahoma City, and you can now add the Utah Jazz to the list.
There was no Marcus Morris and Al Horford for the Celtics on Wednesday, instead it was Jayson Tatum and Aron Baynes and even Semi Ojeleye off the bench keeping them in it. However, in the fourth it was Terry Rozier who stepped up and who got Boston the chance with 11 points, then with the game on the line the ball moved and found Jaylen Brown for a clean look to get his 21st point and win it all. Bang.
The loss leaves Utah the eighth seed in the West, just one game up on the Clippers (who beat the tanktastic Suns Wednesday). The Jazz and Suns face off next Thursday (April 5), but the Jazz need to find wins before that (two of their next three are the Grizzlies and feisty Lakers, Utah needs those).
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James doesn’t go into every game thinking he needs to score 10 points.
The 14-time All-Star said it just “organically happens.”
It helps, of course, to be a multi-talented 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward viewed by many as the most physically talented basketball player of all-time.
The 33-year-old James matched Michael Jordan’s streak of 866 consecutive double-digit scoring games on Wednesday night, scoring 41 points to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets 118-105 and remain in third place in the Eastern Conference.
“I can’t tell you how I’ve been able to do it,” James said. “Any time I’m mentioned with some of the greats, and arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time in Mike, it’s just another feat for me to be just appreciative and humbled by what I’m able to do.”
He wasn’t the only one making history.
Although the game got away from the Hornets in the fourth quarter, there was still the matter of Kemba Walker attempting to pass Dell Curry as the franchise’s career scoring leader. After a sluggish three quarters, Walker scored 11 points in the fourth, including a reverse layup with 20 seconds left to break Curry’s mark of 9,839 points.
“I wasn’t supposed to be here,” the 6-foot-1, 184-pound Walker told the crowd moments after the game ended. “… Anything is possible. If I can do it, anybody can.”
Walker had to grab a towel to wipe away tears after breaking the record.
James approached Walker at midcourt as time expired, gave him a huge hug and whispered congratulations in his ear, telling him it was an incredible accomplishment.
“Listen, if you can be the all-time leading scorer in any franchise, that’s incredible,” James said. “That’s an incredible feat. I definitely went over and just told him how incredible that was. Even though with the season that they’re having, when accomplishments happen throughout the season, you try not to take them for granted. I think it’s an incredible feat for him.”
Jordan, who was not at the game, issued a statement through the team saying he was happy for Walker.
“Becoming a franchise’s all-time leading scorer is a big accomplishment and it’s a testament to his hard work, dedication and passion for the game of basketball,” Jordan said. “He exemplifies what it means to be a Hornet.”
Jordan did not comment on James tying his streak.
James matched Jordan’s 17-year-old mark in the second quarter when he scored his 10th point on a powerful alley-oop dunk off a pass from J.R. Smith.
James, who began his streak on Jan. 6, 2007, can break Jordan’s record Friday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.
He scored 16 points in the second quarter and 13 in the third on 10-of-15 shooting during that span, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc as the Cavaliers built a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets cut Cleveland’s 20-point lead to 11 points but James re-entered the game and made an immediate impact with a few more highlight reel plays.
He stole Frank Kaminsky‘s pass near the top of the key and raced the length of the floor and threw down an emphatic one-handed dunk over Jeremy Lamb that brought the crowd to its feet again. Then with 3:09 left in the game, he grabbed Rodney Hood‘s miss out of the air and dunked it hard with his right hand, punctuating the Cavaliers’ victory.
James left the game to a standing ovation from the Charlotte crowd, which was filled with Cavaliers fans wearing James’ No. 23 jersey.
TIP INS
Cavaliers: Shot 71 percent from the field in the second quarter and outscored the Hornets 42-28 to take control.
Hornets: Walker established a new team record with his 44th consecutive made free throw. That free throw also brought his career total to 1,999, which broke Gerald Wallace’s franchise record of 1,998.
JAMES’ DOMINANCE
James continued his dominance against the Hornets. He had his way against Charlotte in two previous meetings this season, combining for 58 points, 22 rebounds and 21 assists.
It was also a strong bounce-back game for James, who was limited to 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting in a lopsided loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.
JORDAN’S STREAK
Jordan’s streak of 866 games with at least 10 points came with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards from 1986-2001.
UP NEXT
Cavaliers: Host Pelicans on Friday night.
Hornets: Visit Wizards on Saturday.