Stephon Clark protesters again disrupt Sacramento Kings game

Protesters blockading the Golden 1 Center to raise awareness of the death of Stephon Clark made their voices heard last week. They successfully blocked fans from entering a Sacramento Kings game, sending many home.

Now, they’ve done it again.

As the Kings were getting set to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, a group again protested outside Sacramento’s home arena. Protesters turned away guests and only some fans made it inside before tip-off.

Via Twitter:

Here we go again. Golden 1 Center has closed off the entrances due to #StephonClark protests. Kings and Mavericks tip at 7pm pic.twitter.com/5O6nKbubhZ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 28, 2018

From inside the main doors at Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/UwvMbcXE4q — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) March 28, 2018

Kings are allowing fans who made it in before lockdown to move down if they'd like. pic.twitter.com/JmYMi0ZTK0 — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) March 28, 2018

The Kings released this statement on the situation:

The safety of our guests is our number one priority. Due to law enforcement being unable to allow ticketed fans to safely enter the arena, the doors were closed to maintain guest and public safety. We continue to work with law enforcement and City leadership to ensure the safety and security of fans and the public on Thursday and at future events.

Things have been heated ever since Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento PD on March 18. Clark was killed by officers despite not being armed. In recent days, protesters have not only blocked entry to Kings games but disrupted city council meetings.

Meanwhile, several NBA teams have worn shirts in support of the movement behind the Stephon Clark protests. DeMarcus Cousins and Matt Barnes also offered to pay for Clark’s funeral.

Protestors have again made it known that they intend to effect change by means of demonstration. Last time out Kings owner Vivek Ranadive voiced his support for their cause. We’ll see how the city, the team, and the league react after protesters shut down another game.