Potential top-three pick, Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, declares for NBA draft

Marvin Bagley III reclassified to play at Duke this season, accelerating his timeline to the NBA.
He took advantage with a stellar year, and now it’s time to make that high-school graduation change pay off.
Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III has announced that he will enter his name in the 2018 NBA Draft.
“I want to thank everyone that supported us throughout the entire year,” said Bagley. “The coaching staff and teammates have made this such a great year and something so special. I’ve always dreamed of coming to Duke and being part of this tradition under Coach K. I’m just so thankful for the opportunity here at Duke, and to have been part of it.”
Bagley doesn’t outright say he’ll hire an agent and remain in the draft, but it sure sounds as if he’s finished at Duke. Considering his draft stock, we can safely assume that’s the case.
After Slovenian point guard Luca Doncic and Arizona center DeAndre Ayton, Bagley might be the most heralded prospect in this draft. He’ll almost certainly get selected in the top half of the lottery, and he has a good chance of being the No. 3 pick.
Bagley uses his eye-popping athleticism and strong motor to hunt shots near the basket and grab rebounds. He gets up and down the court and above the rim in a hurry. He can also handle the ball, elevating him from a hustle player to someone with star potential.
At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, he looks like a center in the modern NBA. But his rim protection and overall defense are lacking. He might need a more-established center to cover for him, especially early in his career. That would draw more attention to Bagley’s jumper. Though his 40% 3-point shooting on 58 attempts at Duke suggests some outside-shooting potential, his jump shot is unreliable. That’ll be a much bigger issue if his defensive shortcomings force him to play power forward.
So, Bagley’s transition to the NBA won’t necessarily be seamless. But with his tools and drive, it’s well worth figuring out how he fits best.
Miles Bridges returned to Michigan State for a second season, teamed with freshman sensation Jaren Jackson, and set his sights on an NCAA title. They didn’t reach that goal, but Bridges strengthened his NBA draft stock averaging 17.1 points and 7 rebounds a game, shooting 36.4 percent from three, and with a PER of 22.6. He was one of the best college players in the land this season.
And now he is going pro, declaring for the NBA draft.
“God couldn’t have placed me in a better place for these last two years. I wanna thank Coach Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program. I would like to thank the academic support for helping me out everyday. I also want to thank Spartan Nation for welcoming me with open arms into their community and school. And last but not least I would like to thank my teammates for the bond and memories that we will share for a lifetime.”
Bridges is expected to be a late lottery pick, in the 10-13 range, but could climb the board. He’s one of the best athletes in this class and plays a position of need — a lot of teams could use a reliable wing player. He’s got to work on his handles and ability to create his own shot, but working off the ball with a quality point guard he could be a real asset, even in his rookie season.
Kevin Love was held out for the second half of Cleveland’s loss to Miami Tuesday night because he had shown potential concussion symptoms following taking an elbow to the face in the first couple minutes of the game, a play that knocked one of his teeth loose.
Turns out, they were more than symptoms — Love has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol, the Cavaliers announced Wednesday.
He is out for sure Wednesday night vs. Charlotte. From there Love has to clear a series of cognitive exams (off a baseline he established preseason) without symptoms, and doing so with increasing levels of physical exertion. It’s not just the team doctors but also a league neurologist who has to clear him for activity. He could miss just a game or two, he could be out a couple of weeks, it just depends.
Without Love and his floor spacing, shooting, and passing, the Cavaliers offense becomes all about LeBron James‘ ability to create with an entire defense focused on him. Cleveland needs Rodney Hood — who will start for Love — and other role players to step up if the Cavaliers want to hold on to the three seed in the East.
The concussion occurred less than two minutes into Tuesday night’s game in Miami, Kevin Love slid over to try to draw a charge as Heat center Jordan Mickey went through him to try to finish at the rim. Because he got there late, Love was called for the blocking foul, but that was the least of Love’s problems.