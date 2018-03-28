PBT Extra Player of the Week: Kemba Walker

It’s too little, too late, but the Charlotte Hornets have won four in a row heading into Wednesday night against Cleveland. There are a few reasons for that, such as a soft stretch of the schedule, but the biggest reason was simple:
Kemba Walker is very good. Walker averaged 31.3 points per game in those four games, shot 48.7 percent from three, and has been +17.5 per 48 minutes.
Whoever gets the GM’s corner office in Charlotte this summer has to sit down with Michael Jordan and make a decision: What to do about Walker. He is a free agent in 2019 and Walker said that the new GM’s plans and if the team can steadily make the playoffs will determine if he re-signs with them. The Hornets are either going to have to commit to paying a boatload of cash to keep him in 2019 and putting better talent around him (which is hard, they are capped out with some big contracts) or trading him now. We’ll see what direction they choose.
Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless said his knee injury would sideline him between 10 days and six weeks.
After he underwent surgery today, a clearer timeline has emerged.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This would mean Harkless misses the rest of the regular season – and maybe some of the playoffs. With such a narrow gap between the 3-8 teams in the Western Conference, Harkless’ exact return date could make the difference between third-place Portland advancing or not in the postseason.
Harkless is a versatile defender who has knocked down his 3-pointers this season. That’s an important combination in any playoff matchup. The Trail Blazers also have Evan Turner, but Turner’s shaky outside shooting can be exploited. They’d be far better off if Harkless is healthy.
Marvin Bagley III reclassified to play at Duke this season, accelerating his timeline to the NBA.
He took advantage with a stellar year, and now it’s time to make that high-school graduation change pay off.
Duke release:
Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III has announced that he will enter his name in the 2018 NBA Draft.
“I want to thank everyone that supported us throughout the entire year,” said Bagley. “The coaching staff and teammates have made this such a great year and something so special. I’ve always dreamed of coming to Duke and being part of this tradition under Coach K. I’m just so thankful for the opportunity here at Duke, and to have been part of it.”
Bagley doesn’t outright say he’ll hire an agent and remain in the draft, but it sure sounds as if he’s finished at Duke. Considering his draft stock, we can safely assume that’s the case.
After Slovenian point guard Luca Doncic and Arizona center DeAndre Ayton, Bagley might be the most heralded prospect in this draft. He’ll almost certainly get selected in the top half of the lottery, and he has a good chance of being the No. 3 pick.
Bagley uses his eye-popping athleticism and strong motor to hunt shots near the basket and grab rebounds. He gets up and down the court and above the rim in a hurry. He can also handle the ball, elevating him from a hustle player to someone with star potential.
At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, he looks like a center in the modern NBA. But his rim protection and overall defense are lacking. He might need a more-established center to cover for him, especially early in his career. That would draw more attention to Bagley’s jumper. Though his 40% 3-point shooting on 58 attempts at Duke suggests some outside-shooting potential, his jump shot is unreliable. That’ll be a much bigger issue if his defensive shortcomings force him to play power forward.
So, Bagley’s transition to the NBA won’t necessarily be seamless. But with his tools and drive, it’s well worth figuring out how he fits best.
Glenn Robinson III couldn’t defend his dunk-contest title because he was injured.
He made up for it with this 360 dunk during the Pacers’ win over the Warriors last night.
The game exemplified something Golden State coach Steve Kerr said before the game.
Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star:
This isn’t a dunk. Jakob Poeltl didn’t even touch the rim.
But it isn’t a layup, either. Poeltl threw it down.
What was it? Awesome.