Karl-Anthony Towns scores 56, sets Timberwolves’ single-game record (video)

“Play one,” Simmons said. “You’ve got time. Who do you play tomorrow?”
“Hawks,” Towns said.
“You’ve got plenty of time,” Simmons said, breaking into laughter.
Turns out, Simmons was right. Towns didn’t need to take lowly Atlanta seriously.
Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points in Minnesota’s 126-114 win over the Hawks. That surpassed Mo Williams’ 52 points in 2015.
Picking up the slack for an injured Jimmy Butler, Towns shot 13-for-24 on 2-pointers, 6-for-8 on 3-pointers and 12-for-15 on free throws. He’s such a talented scorer, inside and out. The Timberwolves should feature him more often.
The highlights:
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown hits game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Jazz (video)
Celtics coach Brad Stevens is the king of after-timeout plays. He dialed up a good one with Boston and Utah tied and the shot clock off in the fourth quarter Wednesday.
The Celtics went small, forcing Jazz center Rudy Gobert – an excellent defender, but someone more comfortable inside than on the perimeter – to defend forward Semi Ojeleye. Ojeleye cut to the 3-point arc, and Gobert stayed in the paint to stifle a driving Shane Larkin. Larkin kicked to a wide open Ojeleye, and Utah’s defense scrambled. That left Jaylen Brown, a better 3-point shooter, open. Ojeleye passed to Brown, who hit the game-winner with 0.3 seconds left.
Boston’s 97-94 lead stood up as the final score when Donovan Mitchell missed on the other end.
Kemba Walker becomes leading scorer in Hornets history
Kemba Walker has been with the Hornets through thick and thin, relentlessly working to nudge them to greater heights even as his support has oscillated. When his name emerged in trade rumors this season, Walker said he would be “devastated” to leave Charlotte.
Though his future there is uncertain, the beloved star stayed long enough at least to capture a franchise record.
Walker (9,841 points) became the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer, passing Dell Curry (9,839 points).
“I’m not supposed to be here,” Walker said on the Charlotte telecast after wiping his eyes with his towel. “A lot of people from where I’m from don’t make it.
“It’s been a long ride, but this is a huge accomplishment.”
Walker set the mark with 21 points in the Hornets’ 118-105 loss to the Cavaliers tonight. He couldn’t keep up with LeBron James (41 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists), but Walker didn’t have to in order to earn love from fans, teammates and LeBron himself:
Hornets owner Michael Jordan also congratulated Walker:
The Hornets joined the NBA for the 1988-89 season then moved to New Orleans after 14 seasons. Another expansion team, the Bobcats, emerged in Charlotte for the 2004-05 season. That franchise later changed its name to the Hornets and assumed the original Hornets’ historical records. (The original Hornets became the Pelicans.)
Here are the all-time leading scorers for the conjoined Charlotte franchise:
Only the Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (9,421 points) leads a franchise in scoring with fewer points, but that doesn’t nullify Walker’s accomplishment.
The Hornets have struggled to attract and retain talent. They haven’t existed long enough, in either form, to build a strong history.
But Walker got drafted by Charlotte, embraced it, built himself into a star and found a place that loved him back. This means a lot.
76ers C Joel Embiid hurt in head-to-head collision with Markelle Fultz (video)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the second quarter of the 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.
Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the game with a facial contusion. The 76ers said the All-Star center went through concussion protocol but did not have a concussion.
Fultz was driving toward the basket 20 seconds into the period when he appeared to accidentally head-butt Embiid. The 7-footer immediately went to the floor. He remained on the floor for several minutes before finally being assisted by Philadelphia’s trainer. Embiid sat up once before lying back down on the court. Eventually, he was helped off the court.
Fultz was not injured on the play.
Embiid finished with five points and three rebounds in eight minutes.
It’s too little, too late, but the Charlotte Hornets have won four in a row heading into Wednesday night against Cleveland. There are a few reasons for that, such as a soft stretch of the schedule, but the biggest reason was simple:
Kemba Walker is very good. Walker averaged 31.3 points per game in those four games, shot 48.7 percent from three, and has been +17.5 per 48 minutes.
Whoever gets the GM’s corner office in Charlotte this summer has to sit down with Michael Jordan and make a decision: What to do about Walker. He is a free agent in 2019 and Walker said that the new GM’s plans and if the team can steadily make the playoffs will determine if he re-signs with them. The Hornets are either going to have to commit to paying a boatload of cash to keep him in 2019 and putting better talent around him (which is hard, they are capped out with some big contracts) or trading him now. We’ll see what direction they choose.