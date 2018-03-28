Jakob Poeltl throws down monster non-dunk on Paul Millsap (video)

This isn’t a dunk. Jakob Poeltl didn’t even touch the rim.
But it isn’t a layup, either. Poeltl threw it down.
What was it? Awesome.
Glenn Robinson III couldn’t defend his dunk-contest title because he was injured.
He made up for it with this 360 dunk during the Pacers’ win over the Warriors last night.
The game exemplified something Golden State coach Steve Kerr said before the game.
Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star:
Miles Bridges returned to Michigan State for a second season, teamed with freshman sensation Jaren Jackson, and set his sights on an NCAA title. They didn’t reach that goal, but Bridges strengthened his NBA draft stock averaging 17.1 points and 7 rebounds a game, shooting 36.4 percent from three, and with a PER of 22.6. He was one of the best college players in the land this season.
And now he is going pro, declaring for the NBA draft.
“God couldn’t have placed me in a better place for these last two years. I wanna thank Coach Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program. I would like to thank the academic support for helping me out everyday. I also want to thank Spartan Nation for welcoming me with open arms into their community and school. And last but not least I would like to thank my teammates for the bond and memories that we will share for a lifetime.”
Bridges is expected to be a late lottery pick, in the 10-13 range, but could climb the board. He’s one of the best athletes in this class and plays a position of need — a lot of teams could use a reliable wing player. He’s got to work on his handles and ability to create his own shot, but working off the ball with a quality point guard he could be a real asset, even in his rookie season.
Kevin Love was held out for the second half of Cleveland’s loss to Miami Tuesday night because he had shown potential concussion symptoms following taking an elbow to the face in the first couple minutes of the game, a play that knocked one of his teeth loose.
Turns out, they were more than symptoms — Love has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol, the Cavaliers announced Wednesday.
He is out for sure Wednesday night vs. Charlotte. From there Love has to clear a series of cognitive exams (off a baseline he established preseason) without symptoms, and doing so with increasing levels of physical exertion. It’s not just the team doctors but also a league neurologist who has to clear him for activity. He could miss just a game or two, he could be out a couple of weeks, it just depends.
Without Love and his floor spacing, shooting, and passing, the Cavaliers offense becomes all about LeBron James‘ ability to create with an entire defense focused on him. Cleveland needs Rodney Hood — who will start for Love — and other role players to step up if the Cavaliers want to hold on to the three seed in the East.
The concussion occurred less than two minutes into Tuesday night’s game in Miami, Kevin Love slid over to try to draw a charge as Heat center Jordan Mickey went through him to try to finish at the rim. Because he got there late, Love was called for the blocking foul, but that was the least of Love’s problems.
Last season, Isaiah Thomas was having a career year — All-NBA, fifth in the MVP voting — and while his hip was bothering him he played through it because that’s who he is.
In the offseason, he didn’t want to have surgery to deal with the labral tear in his right hip (the cushion around the bone in the joint) because Thomas was heading into a contract year and didn’t want the surgery to be a red flag in free agency. That despite Cleveland doctors reportedly pushing for it after the trade because they saw an impingement — meaning Thomas’s hip is not smooth and round as is the standard “ball” shape of that joint – which would lead to more likely tears if fixed. Thomas missed the first half of the season, was traded to the Lakers, and never played near last season’s level (but had moments in LA off the bench).
Now this — Thomas is having surgery on the hip this Thursday, the Lakers announced.
What a brutal last 11 months for Thomas. It’s hard not to wonder “what if?” Had he just had the surgery right after Boston’s season ended… we will never know.
Thomas’ season is over. More importantly for him, waiting on the surgery until now means the red flag is definitely up — in what will be a tight free agent market this summer he is not going to get the Brinks truck backed up to his door like he had hoped. He’ll get a deal, maybe for more money than he has ever made in a season ($7.3 is below the NBA median, someone will pay him that), but Thomas may need to take a one-year deal to return to the Lakers, or maybe a short contract with a team that can give him plenty of run, to show he’s all the way back so he can cash in on a deal in a summer or two.
Hopefully, Thomas gets healthy again, the league is far more entertaining with him doing his thing.