Dwyane Wade welcomes LeBron James to Miami by blocking him … twice (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 28, 2018, 12:45 AM EDT
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were once teammates on the Miami Heat. Earlier this season they were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, things have changed and despite LeBron’s youthful tear through the month of March, Wade still has a few tricks up his sleeve.

That includes the ability to get a couple of old man blocks on The King on Tuesday night as the Cavaliers came to Florida to take on Wade and the Heat.

The first block came early in the second quarter as James drove left. Wade slid over to block him from behind as LeBron tried to battle the defender in front of him.

Via Twitter:

The second block came in the fourth quarter with James again driving left. Wade snuck down from the corner to help on James, who didn’t see the Heat veteran come over the top for yet another old man move.

Via Twitter:

Cleveland not only lost Kevin Love during the game, but their win streak as well. The Cavaliers had a five-game streak chopped down during a devastating Miami rout, 98-79.

Kevin Durant says he’s playing Thursday vs. Bucks

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 28, 2018, 12:59 AM EDT
It’s sort of hilarious to say this, but the Golden State Warriors finally caught a break.

The injury bug has jumped up and bitten the championship-hopeful squad as of late. Klay Thompson has a broken thumb, Stephen Curry‘s knee is banged up, and Draymond Green has had groin and now a throat infection.

Kevin Durant, meanwhile, has been injured since getting hit in the ribs against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 11. Doctors called Durant’s injury an incomplete fracture, with a truncated return time.

Now, Durant is saying he’s ready to come back.

Speaking to ESPN before the Warriors got ready to take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, Durant said he will return on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland.

Via ESPN:

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said forward Kevin Durant will “probably” be activated for Thursday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but Durant provided a more emphatic update on his status.

“You can tell them I’m playing Thursday,” Durant told ESPN shortly before tipoff for Tuesday night’s game with the Indiana Pacers.

Golden State is 6-5 in the month of March, not exactly up to their standards. They’d like to get Durant back as soon as possible and prepare for a first round series.

Health is sometimes everything in the NBA. For Golden State, it could be the difference between defending their title or falling to, say, the Houston Rockets.

Rockets extend streak to 10 games with 118-86 win over Bulls

Getty
Associated PressMar 28, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) Eric Gordon scored 31 points and tied a career high with eight 3-pointers on a night James Harden sat out to rest, and the Houston Rockets got their 10th straight win with a 118-86 rout of the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Trevor Ariza added 21 points and Chris Paul had 13 points and 10 assists in his return after missing the last three games with a sore hamstring.

The NBA-leading Rockets became the first team since San Antonio in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season to have three winning streaks of at least 10 games in a season. They won 14 in a row from Nov. 16-Dec. 18 and 17 straight from Jan. 28-March 7.

Lauri Markkanen returned after missing Saturday’s game with lower back spasms and had 22 points for the Bulls, who dropped their sixth straight.

The Rockets had a 21-point lead at halftime, paced by 24 points from Gordon, and opened the third quarter with a 16-2 run to extend it to 76-41 with 7 1/2 minutes left in the quarter. Ariza had eight points, powered by two 3-pointers in that stretch.

The Bulls couldn’t do anything right in that span, missing four shots and committing five turnovers, including one on a shot clock violation and another when David Nwaba stepped out of bounds.

Nwaba made Chicago’s first basket in more than 3 1/2 minutes, but the Rockets scored the next seven points to make it a 40-point lead with just more than five minutes left in the quarter.

After never trailing in their blowout wins over New Orleans and Atlanta, the Rockets spent 13 seconds behind on Tuesday night after Cameron Payne put Chicago up 2-0 with a basket early in the first.

Gordon’s first 3-pointer came next to put Houston up for good. It was the first of a 14-3 run that put the Rockets ahead 14-5 with about 8 1/2 minutes left in the quarter.

Markkanen had the next seven points to get Chicago within two, but an 11-2 spurt by Houston followed to extend the lead to 25-14.

Chicago cut the lead to eight on a 3-pointer by Denzel Valentine about nine minutes before halftime before the Rockets used a 13-2 run to extend it to 51-32 five minutes later. Nene had four points in that stretch and Gordon added five, including a 3-pointer to cap it.

The Rockets were up by 16 late in the second when Gordon scored all of Houston’s points in an 8-4 run to wrap up the first half and make it 60-39.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Sean Kilpatrick, who signed a three-year deal on Tuesday, had 12 points and two rebounds. … Noah Vonleh had 10 points and 12 rebounds. … Chicago had 18 turnovers.

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute missed his third straight game with a sore left knee. … Houston made 18 3-pointers to give them at least 15 in six of the last seven games. … Tuesday was the third straight game where Houston held its opponent to less than 50 points in the first half.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit Miami on Thursday.

Rockets: Host Phoenix on Friday.

Stephon Clark protesters again disrupt Sacramento Kings game

via James Ham, NBC Sports Bay Area
By Dane CarbaughMar 28, 2018, 12:05 AM EDT
Protesters blockading the Golden 1 Center to raise awareness of the death of Stephon Clark made their voices heard last week. They successfully blocked fans from entering a Sacramento Kings game, sending many home.

Now, they’ve done it again.

As the Kings were getting set to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, a group again protested outside Sacramento’s home arena. Protesters turned away guests and only some fans made it inside before tip-off.

Via Twitter:

The Kings released this statement on the situation:

The safety of our guests is our number one priority. Due to law enforcement being unable to allow ticketed fans to safely enter the arena, the doors were closed to maintain guest and public safety. We continue to work with law enforcement and City leadership to ensure the safety and security of fans and the public on Thursday and at future events.

Things have been heated ever since Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento PD on March 18. Clark was killed by officers despite not being armed. In recent days, protesters have not only blocked entry to Kings games but disrupted city council meetings.

Meanwhile, several NBA teams have worn shirts in support of the movement behind the Stephon Clark protests. DeMarcus Cousins and Matt Barnes also offered to pay for Clark’s funeral.

Protestors have again made it known that they intend to effect change by means of demonstration. Last time out Kings owner Vivek Ranadive voiced his support for their cause. We’ll see how the city, the team, and the league react after protesters shut down another game.

Kevin Love leaves game with concussion symptoms, busted tooth (PHOTO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 27, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
Kevin Love has had a bad string of lucky when it comes to injuries this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man just got back from a fractured hand recently, but now he’s out of the lineup once more.

This time, it’s a tooth that got Love bounced out of a game against the Miami Heat.

Early in the first quarter in Miami, Love took an elbow to the face that sent him to the locker room. I’ve decided to spare you the grossness of seeing the tooth injury if you don’t want to, so leave now if you don’t want to see his jacked up grill.

In the meantime, here’s what Love looked like as he was leaving the floor.

Via Twitter:

GAH.

Basketball is a contact sport, my friends.