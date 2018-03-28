Autopsy: G-League’s Zeke Upshaw had ‘sudden cardiac death’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A medical examiner has determined Zeke Upshaw, a swingman for the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate, suffered a “sudden cardiac death” after collapsing on the court.
WOOD-TV reports Kent County medical examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle conducted an autopsy Tuesday, though the investigation will continue for a few weeks. The Grand Rapids Drive guard collapsed Saturday during a game against the Long Island Nets, and died Monday.
Cohle says he observed some “cardiac abnormalities,” and he’s working to determine the exact type of heart disease.
Upshaw, a Chicago native who played for Illinois State and Hofstra, was undrafted and played internationally in Slovenia and Luxembourg. He spent most of the last two seasons with the Drive, appearing in 75 games primarily as a reserve and averaging 7.6 points.
“I would vote for me,” James told The Associated Press. “The body of work, how I’m doing it, what’s been happening with our team all year long, how we’ve got so many injuries and things of that nature, guys in and out, to be able to still keep this thing afloat, I definitely would vote me.”
LeBron does have a case (and likely will finish second or third in the balloting, depending on how voters feel about Anthony Davis‘ candidacy). LeBron is averaging 27.4 points per game on 54.8 percent shooting (and a ridiculous .623 true shooting percentage), plus 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds a night. His PER is 28.6, he leads the NBA in value over replacement player (8.1), and in total minutes played as he carries a Cavaliers team into the playoffs (where they are still the team many pick to come out of the East).
What holds LeBron back from winning a fifth MVP? January. That month he still put up good raw numbers (23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists per game) but he shot 22 percent from three, he became passive on offense and a disinterested defender as the Cavaliers spiraled to a 6-8 record that carried over into February, until GM Koby Altman shook up the roster at the trade deadline. LeBron was dispirited for a month, while Harden has been brilliant and consistent.
Which isn’t to knock James too much, he’s had an amazing campaign in his 15th NBA season at age 33.
“At this point in my career, I’m just trying to break the mold, break the narrative of guys in their 15th year. … I’m trying to do things that have never been done before,” James said. “It’s crazy because I’m not setting out to do it. It’s just kind of happening organically. I’m just training my body and training my mind and going out and playing and seeing what happens.”
LeBron is just not the MVP this season.
Tom Thibodeau laments lack of toughness; Wolves try to hang on
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have seven games to go in this strenuous regular season, coming tantalizingly close to the tormented franchise’s first appearance in the playoffs in 14 years.
The trouble is their once-sturdy postseason bid is also teetering on the brink of being painfully denied.
Beginning a supposedly softer stretch of their schedule that has the potential to help propel them to the finish line, the Timberwolves took an egregious loss on Monday to a languishing Memphis team that had lost all 17 road games to date in 2018. The outcome only furthered the doubt among an embittered fan base about whether the Wolves can hang on long enough without All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler to finish in the top eight in the Western Conference.
“We have to keep pushing forward. For some guys, this is a new experience. This is about your will,” coach Tom Thibodeau said after the 101-93 loss. “You can’t approach it without knowing what you have to put into it.”
The word Thibodeau kept using in his postgame lament was toughness, the intangible trait that the truly elite teams use to supplement their top-flight talent. That’s what Butler has provided and then some in his first year with the Wolves, his reunion with Thibodeau after the two developed a strong working relationship in Chicago. Power forward Taj Gibson, another reclaimed asset from Thibodeau’s time with the Bulls, has done the same. Point guard Jeff Teague, the other major offseason acquisition, has hit his stride lately and supplied plenty of his own grit.
That’s the experienced portion of the team, along with sixth man Jamal Crawford. Young stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, going through the rigors of a playoff race for the first time, haven’t yet built up that resilience. The Grizzlies pushed around the Wolves with a playoff-style physical approach, and the home team didn’t produce enough resistance.
“I like those kinds of games. It was on both ends. Both teams were playing physical, and they were letting us play,” Teague said. “People just haven’t been a part of those kinds of games, so it was an adjustment for some of us.”
Teague didn’t have to name names. Thibodeau didn’t either, when he praised the tenacity by Gibson and Teague and left out the rest of the Butler-less starting lineup. Nemanja Bjelica, who has often taken his game to a higher level during extended action in Butler’s absence, was scoreless with a minus-18 rating in 22 minutes against Memphis. Towns was overshadowed by Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. Wiggins was 7 for 17 from the floor, missing four of five attempts from 3-point range.
“I just think at times we just miss shots,” Gibson said, downplaying the toughness factor. “It was a gritty game. It came down to the wire. We had good looks. It just didn’t go the way we wanted it to. If you’re playing in this league and you’ve got 40-some wins, you’re a tough team. It’s nothing about grit, nothing about physicality. It just comes down to misses and strong rebounds and knowing your coverages.”
The Wolves (42-33) are in eighth place in the conference race, just as close to fourth as they are to ninth. They host Atlanta on Wednesday and play at Dallas on Friday before hosting seventh-place Utah on Sunday. Denver, one of the teams trying to bump Minnesota off, appears twice on the final four games of the schedule.
Perhaps Butler will join them. He did some light jogging and 3-point shooting on the court after practice on Tuesday, but Thibodeau declined to reveal a timetable for his return. Butler has not yet been cleared for contact, so the Wolves can’t simply bank on his return.
“I believe we will get it done,” Thibodeau said, “so I told them that today. We’ve just got to keep fighting.”
Three Things to Know: Kevin Love, Cavaliers get knocked around by Heat
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Kevin Love, Cavaliers get knocked around by Heat. Less than two minutes into Tuesday night’s game in Miami, Kevin Love slid over to try to draw a charge as Heat center Jordan Mickey went through him to try to finish at the rim. Because he got there late, Love was called for the blocking foul, but that was the least of Love’s problems.
On the play, Love took an inadvertent elbow to the face that left him with a loose tooth and bloody mouth, which sent him to the locker room. While he came back out and played in the second quarter, concussion symptoms from the blow had him out for the entire second half.
Without an effective Love for most of the game, the Cavaliers just looked flat. Defensively they were disinterested (like most nights), Jeff Green was off (2-of-10 shooting), George Hill wasn’t making an impact, Rodney Hood couldn’t fill Love’s shoes, and LeBron James was reminded Dwyane Wade is the greatest shot blocking guard the NBA has ever seen.
The loss was a reminder that the Cavaliers still stink on defense, and that unless LeBron is playing at an MVP level and lifting up their offense they struggle. Tuesday night the Cavaliers looked like a flawed team heading into the playoffs.
Tuesday’s defeat leaves the Cavaliers tied in the loss column with the Sixers for the third seed in the East (a race Toronto and Boston care about as both would like to avoid the Cavaliers for as long as possible). Wednesday night Cleveland faces a Charlotte team that has won four straight (all against tanking teams, but Kemba Walker has played well), while the Sixers tip-off against the Knicks. The Cavaliers have a tougher schedule the rest of the way, and the two teams play on April 6 in what could be a crucial matchup.
2) Damian Lillard drops 41 then bolts to be with wife for the birth of his child. The Trail Blazers tightened their grip on the third seed in the West Tuesday night beating the New Orleans Pelicans.
They did it because Damian Lillard went off before he took off. Lillard dropped 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting — in the fourth quarter. New Orleans put a quality defender on him in Jrue Holiday for most of that, but it didn’t matter, it was Lillard time and he was taking over. He finished the night with 41 points.
After the game, Lillard bolted from the team to get to his girlfriend for the birth of their son — which he said will be named Damian Jr. Lillard will not be in uniform when the Blazers take on the Grizzlies Wednesday night in a back-to-back.
Also after the game, the Blazers announced that Maurice Harkless will miss some time because he has to get his left knee scoped due to recurring pain. From the press release:
Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless will undergo an arthroscopy Wednesday in Portland to remove a loose body in his left knee, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.
The timetable for his return will be determined after the surgery. Harkless gives the Blazers a solid 20 minutes a night off the bench.
3) LaMarcus Aldridge leaves Spurs’ game with a knee contusion, to have MRI. Spurs fall without him. Hopefully, this is nothing, just a bruised knee. The Spurs have more than paid their price in injured stars this season, maybe the basketball gods could give them a break.
All-Star center LaMarcus Aldridge left Tuesday night’s Spurs game in the second quarter with a bruised knee, and without him the Spurs could generate no offense and fell to a Wizards team without John Wall (or getting a big night out of Bradley Beal, it was the Washington bench that most impacted the game).
Aldridge will have an MRI Wednesday and then we will see how long he will be out. The Spurs can’t afford him to be out long, without him they struggle mightily to create good looks on offense.
The Spurs are currently tied for the 5/6 seed in the West with the Pelicans, and the Jazz are just half-a-game back and tied with those two in the loss column, however, the Spurs have the toughest schedule of the three the rest of the way. That includes Oklahoma City Thursday and the red-hot Rockets over the weekend. We’ll see if Aldridge will be available for those contests.
This Milos Teodosic no-look over-the-shoulder pass is insane (VIDEO)
The Los Angeles Clippers are a scrappy team right outside the Western Conference playoff picture.
For now.
But some may think they are a little more fun to watch these days, even without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. No doubt that’s thanks to Milos Teodosic, the bearded Serbian 31-year-old who gave us one of the best passes of the season on Tuesday night.
The play came with a few minutes left in the second quarter as the Clippers took on the Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center. In a high pick-and-roll action with DeAndre Jordan, Teodosic seemed to be driving toward the sideline.
That’s when Teodosic flipped the ball to a cutting Jordan down the lane.