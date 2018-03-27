Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
LaVar Ball said Lonzo Ball would leave the Lakers if they didn’t sign LiAngelo Ball.

Well, the Lakers will get their chance at LiAngelo, who’s playing in Lithuania following his shoplifting suspension and departure from UCLA.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

LiAngelo Ball has declared for the 2018 NBA draft, his agent, Harrison Gaines, told Yahoo Sports.

The Lakers have Cleveland’s first-round pick and Denver’s second-rounder, and all eyes will be on LiAngelo when those selections come up. More likely, LiAngelo – a low-end prospect – goes undrafted. Even then, speculation will turn to Los Angeles signing him, even if just for summer league.

Because of his attention-getting father, LiAngelo will get more attention than a player of his caliber typically warrants.

As for LaVar’s threat if the Lakers don’t sign LiAngelo, Lonzo was noncommittal.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 27, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
After missing 68 games with a shoulder injury that evolved into a confidence issue in his jump shot — and a chicken-or-egg mystery as to how it all got to thereMarkelle Fultz was back on the court Monday night for Philadelphia.

After the game, Fultz was basically asked, “well, how did we get here?” about the shoulder injury and shot — and he would have none of it. He just went silent. Via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Fultz has been well coached — that was the correct PR play.

The rookie was talkative on other issues. For example, the standing ovation he got when he entered the game for the first time, and how the Sixers’ fans chanted his name — except he thought they were chanting “Nick Foles.” Which is not wholly unreasonable because Eagles chants still break out around Philly all the time since their first Super Bowl win since Grover Cleveland was president (the second time).

If things go as planned, fans will be chanting Fultz’s name a lot more in future years.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 27, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Markelle Fultz is back on NBA hardwood, and that’s good for him, Sixers. Watching the Philadelphia 76ers this season — with budding superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons — and thinking about the big picture, it was clear they needed another shot creator on the roster. Someone who could attack, score, pass, and get buckets for themselves and set up others.

Except they had that guy already: Markelle Fultz. The No. 1 pick out of Washington. He had missed 68 games this season due to a shoulder injury that evolved into a crisis of confidence with his shot, but coming out of college he was precisely what they needed.

Fultz was back Monday night against Denver and was welcomed by the Philly faithful with a standing ovation and the fans chanting his name (although he thought it was for Nick Foles at first). In his return he looked like a talented rookie — he made a few poor decisions, some good ones, was trying to find his rhythm and shot, but ended up with a nice 10 point, eight assist re-debut. It’s a solid first step.

The Sixers are headed to the playoffs. How much coach Brett Brown can lean on Fultz by then — when he would have great value as a shot creator with the second unit — remains to be seen, but in the big picture for Philly, this is a good step.

2) RIP Zeke Upshaw. Last Saturday night, Zeke Upshaw, a 26-year-old player for the G-League’s Grand Rapids Drive (the Pistons’ affiliate) collapsed on the court late in the game. He was rushed to the hospital with what was later reported to be a cardiac arrest.

Monday, the Upshaw family announced he had passed away.

This is tragic news. It drew reactions from around the NBA.

RIP Upshaw. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates.

3) Minnesota loses a game to tanking Memphis, these are the ones that sting. Minnesota will probably still make the playoffs, ending a drought that stretches back to 2004. Fivethirtyeight.com gives them an 87 percent chance of making the postseason, and they currently sit as the eighth seed in the West.

But Monday night’s loss to tanking Memphis is a punch to the gut. It’s one thing to lose to a good Philadelphia team as Minnesota did the game before, but it’s losing to teams in the tanking race that is a punch to the gut. Yet that’s exactly what Minnesota did Monday night, falling to Memphis 101-93 at home. This is the same Memphis team that had won just one of its last 24 games and was beaten by 61 points last week.

Teague had a good, aggressive game (23 points), but his teammates were largely passive and willing to settle for fade-away jumpers and tough shots rather than get to the rim. However, the more significant problem was on the defensive end where Marc Gasol punished the Timberwolves in the paint and defenders did a poor job closing out on shooters. Wayne Selden scored 23 to lead the Grizzlies.

Minnesota has lost two in a row and should send the Sixers a six-pack of beer as a thank you for beating Denver Monday. The Timberwolves have lost two in a row and are just 1.5 games up on the Nuggets and 2 games ahead of the Clippers for the final playoff spot — and Minnesota is only one up in the loss column on both teams. Jimmy Butler is not walking through that door (for a couple of weeks) so Minnesota needs to find some wins without him. And they need to start taking every opponent seriously.

Minnesota hosts the Hawks Wednesday then travel to Dallas Friday — they need those wins. The playoff spot is theirs to lose, but keep getting beat by tanking teams and they will do just that. If you’re circling a game on the calendar, it’s a week from Thursday vs. Denver.

Kemba Walker comes up big in OT, Hornets top Knicks despite Trey Burke’s 42

Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 12:02 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 11 points of his 31 points and three assists in overtime, and the Charlotte Hornets outlasted the New York Knicks 137-128 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Walker hit a late 3-pointer to help send the game into overtime and then took over.

Walker was 4 for 4 in the extra period with three 3-pointers to outduel New York’s Trey Burke, who finished with a career-high 42 points on 19-of-31 shooting and 12 assists.

Walker needs 20 points Wednesday night against Cleveland to pass Dell Curry as the franchise’s career leading scorer.

Dwight Howard had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, and Marvin Williams finished with 13 points.

Michael Beasley added 27 points for the Knicks, who fell to 9-30 on the road. Enes Kanter had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hornets led by as many as 17 in the second half, but Burke helped the Knicks rally to a tie with 9:07 left.

Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 40 seconds left to give New York a 117-114 lead, but Walker hit a clutch 3-pointer from the right wing to tie it up again.

Walker then made a big play on defense.

Burke never got a chance to get off a last shot off as Walker tipped the ball away at the top of the key to send the game into overtime.

 

Markelle Fultz shows rust, flashes in return to NBA action (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 26, 2018, 11:02 PM EDT
The first time he walked onto an NBA court since Oct. 23. Markelle Fultz got a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd.

Fultz — the Sixers No. 1 draft pick last June, who missed 68 games with a shoulder injury followed by a crisis of confidence in his shot — showed rust, made some poor decisions (like driving right into Mason Plumlee for a turnover on his first drive), and also knocked down some shots and made some sharp passes, too. He finished with 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting, with eight assists and four rebounds.

The Nuggets did what teams are going to do and played off Fultz, much like they do Ben Simmons, and Fultz started to attack into that space like Simmons does. Fultz’s ability to get to the rim and finish has never been in question (although the finishing showed a little rust Monday). Fultz also has to learn to trust that jumper he’s been working on, and he showed a little of that knocking down a pull-up jumper that he made a lot of back in college at Washington. This was the first step.

Not a bad welcome back.

Also, the Sixers beat the Nuggets 123-104.