Kemba Walker comes up big in OT, Hornets top Knicks despite Trey Burke’s 41

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 11 points of his 31 points and three assists in overtime, and the Charlotte Hornets outlasted the New York Knicks 137-128 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.
Walker hit a late 3-pointer to help send the game into overtime and then took over.
Walker was 4 for 4 in the extra period with three 3-pointers to outduel New York’s Trey Burke, who finished with a career-high 42 points on 19-of-31 shooting and 12 assists.
Walker needs 20 points Wednesday night against Cleveland to pass Dell Curry as the franchise’s career leading scorer.
Dwight Howard had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, and Marvin Williams finished with 13 points.
Michael Beasley added 27 points for the Knicks, who fell to 9-30 on the road. Enes Kanter had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
The Hornets led by as many as 17 in the second half, but Burke helped the Knicks rally to a tie with 9:07 left.
Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 40 seconds left to give New York a 117-114 lead, but Walker hit a clutch 3-pointer from the right wing to tie it up again.
Walker then made a big play on defense.
Burke never got a chance to get off a last shot off as Walker tipped the ball away at the top of the key to send the game into overtime.
The first time he walked onto an NBA court since Oct. 23. Markelle Fultz got a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd.
Fultz — the Sixers No. 1 draft pick last June, who missed 68 games with a shoulder injury followed by a crisis of confidence in his shot — showed rust, made some poor decisions (like driving right into Mason Plumlee for a turnover on his first drive), and also knocked down some shots and made some sharp passes, too. He finished with 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting, with eight assists and four rebounds.
The Nuggets did what teams are going to do and played off Fultz, much like they do Ben Simmons, and Fultz started to attack into that space like Simmons does. Fultz’s ability to get to the rim and finish has never been in question (although the finishing showed a little rust Monday). Fultz also has to learn to trust that jumper he’s been working on. This was the first step.
Not a bad welcome back.
Also, the Sixers beat the Nuggets 123-104.
Can we just go into settings and turn injuries off for this season? Please?
After missing the start of the season with a hip issue lingering from his All-NBA season before, Isaiah Thomas has returned for 32 games and had started to find a groove with the Lakers where he was scoring as a spark off the bench. He’s playing for his next contract, and it is the first big kick at the can for Thomas (who has never made more than $7.2 million in a season).
Then comes this news, via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.
Ugh. “Evaluate treatment options” does not sound good.
Thomas did not want surgery before this season, we’ll see if he now has to change his mind. Whatever happens, it’s just is a blow to a player who has pushed hard and made the most out of his natural talents in a way not all players do. He’s been a fan favorite everywhere (except Cleveland) for a reason, but this season has been rough on him.
John Wall likely gets back on the court with the Wizards this week.
The All-Star point guard has been out since the end of January, when he had his knee scoped to clean things up and deal with some lingering pain. He’s practiced 5-on-5 and is very close to a return (likely Tuesday vs. the Spurs or Thursday vs. the Pistons. He told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington he is feeling good and dropped a few pounds.
“I’ve been feeling great,” he said. “I feel like I’ve shown what I have to do in practice. I’m going through all the protocols for things I have to do to clear what they want me to clear. But I have done mostly everything they have asked me to do so far.”
Wall feels good about his rehab and the shape he has been able to maintain. Wall, in fact, has lost 10 to 15 pounds since his arthroscopic left knee surgery on Jan. 31. It wasn’t his intention, it just happened….
“I’m in better shape and not overweight. I just feel better when I’m playing on the court,” he said.
The Wizards have gone 14-10 without Wall to hang in the playoff mix in the West, outscoring teams by 1.5 points per 100 possessions thanks to a slightly above average offense, which covered for a slightly below average defense in that stretch.
Now they need to integrate Wall back into the rotation. On paper, the Wizards are a real potential threat in the East — they have a talented and proven strong starting five, and their bench has been much improved this season behind Kelly Oubre. However, anyone who has watched the Wizards this season knows they do not bother to focus night-to-night or even quarter-to-quarter, which is why Bradley Beal is calling the squad out saying they need to do better or they will get their “asses kicked.” He’s right. The season of bad habits this team built up may well catch up with them.
Getting Wall back gives the Wizards a chance to be that big threat again. Now it’s on them.
Earlier in the season, starting wing Jimmy Butler jokingly/not jokingly said he’d talk to Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau about his heavy workload. CJ Fogler:
Then, starting power Taj Gibson recommended more bench minutes. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:
Now, starting point guard Jeff Teague is taking up the mantle. Krawczynski:
The average Timberwolves starter plays 34.8 minutes per game – far more than any other teams’ starters:
Butler, Gibson and Teague can state their cases. At times, they do look tired. Butler got hurt.
But Thibodeau seems set in his ways.
He values putting his best players (and Derrick Rose) on the court as much as possible. He believes in players developing sound habits through repetition and repetition and repetition and…
Thibodeau’s stance on these issues contributed to the Bulls firing him, and he still stuck with resting his top players less than other teams do. If losing the threat of losing his job didn’t sway him, I doubt these players will.
But they can try – with whatever energy they have left after playing for him.