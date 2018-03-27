Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Felony charge recommended for Hawks guard Dennis Schroder

By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2018, 3:09 PM EDT
Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in September.

Now, he might fight face a more serious charge.

Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Hawks guard Dennis Schroder’s misdemeanor case has been transferred to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office with the recommendation that it be prosecuted as felony aggravated battery, according to court records.

DeKalb Assistant Solicitor-General Tommy McNulty wrote that all four defendants should be prosecuted for aggravated battery because they “maliciously” caused bodily harm that resulted in “serious damage to the victim’s knee and leg.”

“The victim’ s medical records . . . indicate that the victim suffered a torn meniscus and a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL),” McNulty wrote to Boston. “These injuries require multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation. As such, this case should be handled by the District Attorney’ s Office.”

The Hawks called Schroder’s actions “unacceptable” and said they’d discipline him once the case proceeds legally.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement says any player convicted of a violent felony will be suspended at least 10 games.

Aaron Holiday, brother of Jrue Holiday and Justin Holiday, declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
Jrue Holiday plays for the Pelicans. Justin Holiday plays for the Bulls.

And now a third Holiday brother – UCLA junior Aaron Holiday – will join the NBA.

Aaron:

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports:

By hiring an agent, Holiday would lose his college eligibility and effectively commit to staying in the draft. As a projected first-round pick, that’s the right course.

Holiday is a good outside shooter, and he can put the ball on the floor. His toughness stands out. At 6-foot-1, he’s clearly a point guard. His passing doesn’t wow, but it’s good enough. He’s a good defender, but for someone with such a long wingspan and who plays so energetically, he doesn’t wreak as much havoc on that end as expected. Perhaps, that speaks to athleticism shortcomings.

Like with anyone his age, it’s fair to wonder whether the 21-year-old Holiday just outgrew college competition en route to his breakout year. But he definitely did enough to get drafted, and I’d bet a team picks him in the first round.

NBA fines Trail Blazers wing Evan Turner for Maurice Jones-Drew-esque gesture (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Evan Turner and the Trail Blazers scuffled with the Thunder on Sunday.

But the NBA actually penalized him for an incident that occurred shortly before.

Turner was waiting at the scorers table to check in when the ball went out of bounds. There was initially confusion whether Turner could enter the game, but after the referees allowed it, Turner motioned back at the table.

NBA:

Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner has been fined $10,000 for making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter of the Trail Blazers’ 108-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 2

Turner also made a similar gesture moments later in the same direction, though with his index and pinky extended. And he was talking plenty. I’m not sure precisely what put this over the top to warrant a fine.

If you don’t understand the headline, watch my favorite gif. To be fair to Turner, he didn’t replicate Maurice Jones-Drew’s, um, finish:

Will pending free agent Isaiah Thomas get career back on track?

By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
DETROIT – Some people believe a bad ending between Isaiah Thomas and the Cavaliers was inevitable.

“I think somebody is f—ing stupid,” said Channing Frye, whom Cleveland traded with Thomas to the Lakers as part of a deadline day shakeup.

Nothing was inevitable with Thomas. Nothing is inevitable with Thomas – certainly not his desired Brinks truck.

Thomas will enter unrestricted free agency this offseason trying to reclaim his star standing. Less than a year after finishing fifth in MVP voting, he’s just trying to convince everyone he’s not a sixth man.

Time is running out. In one of the most unfortunate aspects of the trade for him, Thomas went from a team that would have given him an extra couple months to show progress from his hip injury to one that will end its season in a couple weeks. Thomas might finish even sooner, as he left the Lakers to consult doctors about treatment options for his still-ailing hip.

The trade also dented Thomas’ reputation. The Cavs and Lakers seemingly used him more for his expiring contract than on-court ability. The good team didn’t want him. The bad team just wanted to clear cap space. Fairly or not, Thomas not working in Cleveland will reflect poorly on him.

But it didn’t have to turn out this way.

What if Thomas underwent surgery? What if he played for the Cavs’ minor-league affiliate in an extended rehab stint? What if he assumed a smaller offensive load while not yet at full strength? What if the Cavaliers tweaked their system more to accentuate his skills? What if he realized things he said wouldn’t go over well while he was struggling on the court? What if teammates had been more sensitive to what he was trying to overcome? What if Cleveland had been more patient? What if everyone made more of a concerted effort not to judge him against Kyrie Irving, whom the Cavs dealt to the Celtics for a package that included Thomas?

“There are so many things that had to have happened for the situation to be what it what was,” Frye said.

Yet, this is the way it went, and Thomas now has no choice to deal with it.

He has played a little better with the Lakers – but not well and certainly not near his peak form. Still, there advantages to being with Los Angeles.

“Here, he was able to play through his mistakes, where in Cleveland, there was a lot of pressure to be, you know, Isaiah,” Frye said. “Which is almost unrealistic at times, now that I look back at it.”

The big question: Will it ever be realistic again?

Thomas’ determination is incredible. Just 5-foot-9 and the last pick of the 2011 draft, he built himself into a star.

But he’s also 29 now and dealing with a lingering hip injury. Quickness and agility are built into Thomas’ game, and he can’t be the same player if he doesn’t move as well.

Especially in a tight salary-cap environment, teams will have major questions about his health.

They’ll also inquire about his willingness to be a team player. Many of those concerns stemming from his time in Sacramento and Phoenix dissipated in Boston. But they reemerged in Cleveland.

The day Thomas joined Los Angeles, Lakers coach Luke Walton took him out for dinner and calmed a brewing storm. Walton told Thomas told each other what they wanted from each other.

“It’s been a great relationship ever since,” said Walton, who wouldn’t divulge specifics of their conversation but just kept gushing about Thomas:

“He’s been amazing teammate.”

“He’s kind of like having an extra coach on the floor.”

“What he has brought to our group from a leadership standpoint has been awesome.”

Until saying he needed to leave the team, Thomas kept insisting he was healthy enough to play.

“Whatever it is, it hasn’t shown on his face at all,” Walton said. “He’s upbeat. He’s great with his teammates, great with the coaching staff. He’s got just a great way about him that’s fun to be around.”

It’s the type of assessment that could make the difference in a team gambling on Thomas next summer. As the previous couple seasons showed, the upside is high.

“I think Isaiah is a great player, and I think when he gets this opportunity, the way he’s built and wired, he’s going to shock the world or prove somebody wrong,” Frye said. “Or I’m going to be wrong.”

It’s so easy to root for Thomas, the underdog made good. He made it this far. Why can’t he rise from the bottom again?

But injuries are fickle, as the Cavs learned the hard way. Even if Thomas overcame hip woes earlier in his career, it only gets harder with age.

This can’t be what Thomas imagined while playing through injury and on a cheap contract to help the Celtics advance in the playoffs last season. But after he aggravated the injury, Boston pawned him off in the Irving trade, and the Cavaliers cut bait last month.

So, Thomas must face an uncertain future where nothing is inevitable – just as always been the case.

Joel Embiid throws down facial dunk on Paul Millsap (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Markelle Fultz stole the show during and after the 76ers’ win over the Nuggets last night.

But don’t be like Denver guard Jamal Murray and turn away from this Joel Embiid dunk on Paul Millsap.