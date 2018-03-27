Erik Spoelstra, new father at age 47, returns to Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Santiago Ray Spoelstra’s father is back at work.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, still wearing the bracelet from the hospital where his son was born, will be back on the bench Tuesday for his team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Spoelstra missed Sunday’s game at Indiana, though revealed that he didn’t initially say the right thing when his wife Nikki called him to say it was baby time.
“As naive as I was, I made the comment to our doctor and Nikki on speakerphone, `OK, is this a fire drill?”‘ Spoelstra said. “And that’s when I proceeded to get screamed at.”
He made it home in plenty of time – and was there for the birth.
“Life-changing, obviously,” Spoelstra said. “Mom is great. Baby is great. … It’s been a blessing the last couple of days.”
It’s the first baby for the Spoelstras, and mother and son are expected to leave the hospital on Wednesday. Santiago was 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long when he arrived. He was born about three weeks ahead of schedule, so his father – who decided long ago he wasn’t going to miss the birth, no matter where the team was at that point – wasn’t thinking last weekend on the Heat road trip that the arrival was imminent.
“My wife and I went through that drill many times. I was going to have my bag packed and ready,” Spoelstra said. “I figured I had at least another two more weeks to do that.”
Said Heat guard Dwyane Wade: “As he will find out, this is the greatest love that you will have. And I can’t wait until he experiences it.”
The Heat lost in overtime at Indiana on Sunday, with assistant coach Dan Craig taking Spoelstra’s spot. Spoelstra said he only watched about 45 seconds of the game, and his father-in-law snapped a photo of the new father with his son checking it out on his phone.
Before the season tipped off, the Pelicans announced backup big man Alexis Ajinca would be out four-to-six weeks following bilateral knee injections to help deal with his patellar tendonitis. That didn’t help, and in early December Ajinca had surgery on his right knee to clean things up.
It wasn’t enough. Tuesday morning Ajinca had surgery on his left knee to deal with his patellar tendon. He is done for this season.
Ajinca is under contract with the Pelicans next season for $5.3 million. If he’s not going to return (or even if he is) the Pelicans could try to include him in a trade or, if they want, waive and stretch him to save a little money on the cap next season. However, at that price, it may be just best for the Pelicans to eat the contract for a season, and if Ajinca can come back and contribute, that’s a nice bonus.
The NBA drew a lot of attention for offering single-game streaming for $7, but I was always skeptical of its usefulness. How often would:
- Someone want to spend that much to watch a single game?
- Someone not already have a season-long package for an involved team or the entire league?
- The game not be near where the person was and therefore blacked out?
- The game not be nationally televised and therefore blacked out?
Those are a lot of conditions to meet, and there’s an incongruity between them. Fans dedicated enough to spend so much often already have season-long plans. The games worth spending that much on usually involve a favorite home team or are nationally televised.
But, this, I can get behind.
Vasu Kulkarni:
Fans would already know whether a game is set up to have an intriguing ending. Plenty of random games look compelling after three quarters.
For this to take off, the league must improve its streaming service. People excited enough to buy the fourth quarter of a game would be very disappointing if the video freezes or jumps.
But if that’s handled, there’s little reason not to offer this option and generate extra revenue. I think many would find it attractive.
Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in September.
Now, he might fight face a more serious charge.
Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Hawks guard Dennis Schroder’s misdemeanor case has been transferred to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office with the recommendation that it be prosecuted as felony aggravated battery, according to court records.
DeKalb Assistant Solicitor-General Tommy McNulty wrote that all four defendants should be prosecuted for aggravated battery because they “maliciously” caused bodily harm that resulted in “serious damage to the victim’s knee and leg.”
“The victim’ s medical records . . . indicate that the victim suffered a torn meniscus and a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL),” McNulty wrote to Boston. “These injuries require multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation. As such, this case should be handled by the District Attorney’ s Office.”
The Hawks called Schroder’s actions “unacceptable” and said they’d discipline him once the case proceeds legally.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement says any player convicted of a violent felony will be suspended at least 10 games.
Jrue Holiday plays for the Pelicans. Justin Holiday plays for the Bulls.
And now a third Holiday brother – UCLA junior Aaron Holiday – will join the NBA.
Aaron:
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports:
By hiring an agent, Holiday would lose his college eligibility and effectively commit to staying in the draft. As a projected first-round pick, that’s the right course.
Holiday is a good outside shooter, and he can put the ball on the floor. His toughness stands out. At 6-foot-1, he’s clearly a point guard. His passing doesn’t wow, but it’s good enough. He’s a good defender, but for someone with such a long wingspan and who plays so energetically, he doesn’t wreak as much havoc on that end as expected. Perhaps, that speaks to athleticism shortcomings.
Like with anyone his age, it’s fair to wonder whether the 21-year-old Holiday just outgrew college competition en route to his breakout year. But he definitely did enough to get drafted, and I’d bet a team picks him in the first round.