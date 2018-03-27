Dirk Nowitzki on possible 21st NBA season: “As of now, I’m planning to come back”

The NBA record is 20 seasons playing for one team, held by Kobe Bryant with the Lakers.
Dirk Nowitzki plans to beat it.
The future Hall of Famer has one more season on the two-year, $10 million contract he signed with Dallas last summer, and he has said all along he probably will play out that deal then walk away into a beautiful German sunset. He’s said this pretty consistently, and Nowitzki reiterated it to Marc Stein of the New York Times in the writer’s weekly email newsletter (which you should sign up for). Stein gets into Nowitzki’s gamble to get into the NBA, but ends with this quote.
“As of now, I’m planning to come back,” said Nowitzki, who turns 40 on June 19. “I feel great. I’ve only missed one game all season. I signed a two-year contract because I wanted to play two more years. And here we are.”
It’s really just a matter of whether Nowitzki wants to put in the work to get his body ready for one more season. At his age, that’s a lot more effort, but he sounds up for it.
Nowitzki is still a good player — 12.2 points per game but at a very efficient true shooting percentage of 57.9, and he has an above average PER of 16.9 — but he is no longer the dominant force he once was. He has found a role as the sage veteran on a rebuilding team where Dennis Smith Jr. and Harrison Barnes are the future. If Nowitzki returns for another season, he will have as big a send-off as he wants in every city, and the Mavs will sell out their building with people wanting to see the greatest European player in NBA history — and the best shooting big man the league has ever seen — one last time.
I have reported before that the buzz around the league is Jeff Hornacek will not be brought back as the Knicks’ coach. That’s not to single myself out, the reports of Hornacek’s demise are plentiful because everyone covering the league is hearing the same stuff, and it’s coming from everywhere.
Now comes the latest report along those lines, from Marc Berman of the New York Post.
The feeling around the league is Hornacek won’t be brought back by Steve Mills and Scott Perry and that the club may target Doc Rivers and Mark Jackson.
What’s interesting about Berman’s report is that the players know he’s not going to be back, which is making locker room/on-court discipline hard to enforce.
In another bizarre episode Monday, after Kemba Walker tied it with 17 seconds left in regulation, Trey Burke, feeling the hot hand, waved off Hornacek’s attempt to call a timeout. Burke then waved off the play call — an attempt by Luke Kornet to set a pick — and ultimately botched the possession with a last-ditch, buzzer-beating airball.
Negotiations for the new coach in NYC will be interesting. With Kristaps Porzingis out until the middle of next season, it will be difficult to make the kind of quick-change impact Knicks fans (and any notoriously impatient owners) may want. There needs to be a new culture established, and that takes time and someone committed to that process. In New York, one does not get to fly under the radar while doing that hard work.
Before the season tipped off, the Pelicans announced backup big man Alexis Ajinca would be out four-to-six weeks following bilateral knee injections to help deal with his patellar tendonitis. That didn’t help, and in early December Ajinca had surgery on his right knee to clean things up.
It wasn’t enough. Tuesday morning Ajinca had surgery on his left knee to deal with his patellar tendon. He is done for this season.
Ajinca is under contract with the Pelicans next season for $5.3 million. If he’s not going to return (or even if he is) the Pelicans could try to include him in a trade or, if they want, waive and stretch him to save a little money on the cap next season. However, at that price, it may be just best for the Pelicans to eat the contract for a season, and if Ajinca can come back and contribute, that’s a nice bonus.
MIAMI (AP) — Santiago Ray Spoelstra’s father is back at work.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, still wearing the bracelet from the hospital where his son was born, will be back on the bench Tuesday for his team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Spoelstra missed Sunday’s game at Indiana, though revealed that he didn’t initially say the right thing when his wife Nikki called him to say it was baby time.
“As naive as I was, I made the comment to our doctor and Nikki on speakerphone, `OK, is this a fire drill?”‘ Spoelstra said. “And that’s when I proceeded to get screamed at.”
He made it home in plenty of time – and was there for the birth.
“Life-changing, obviously,” Spoelstra said. “Mom is great. Baby is great. … It’s been a blessing the last couple of days.”
It’s the first baby for the Spoelstras, and mother and son are expected to leave the hospital on Wednesday. Santiago was 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long when he arrived. He was born about three weeks ahead of schedule, so his father – who decided long ago he wasn’t going to miss the birth, no matter where the team was at that point – wasn’t thinking last weekend on the Heat road trip that the arrival was imminent.
“My wife and I went through that drill many times. I was going to have my bag packed and ready,” Spoelstra said. “I figured I had at least another two more weeks to do that.”
Said Heat guard Dwyane Wade: “As he will find out, this is the greatest love that you will have. And I can’t wait until he experiences it.”
The Heat lost in overtime at Indiana on Sunday, with assistant coach Dan Craig taking Spoelstra’s spot. Spoelstra said he only watched about 45 seconds of the game, and his father-in-law snapped a photo of the new father with his son checking it out on his phone.
The NBA drew a lot of attention for offering single-game streaming for $7, but I was always skeptical of its usefulness. How often would:
- Someone want to spend that much to watch a single game?
- Someone not already have a season-long package for an involved team or the entire league?
- The game not be near where the person was and therefore blacked out?
- The game not be nationally televised and therefore blacked out?
Those are a lot of conditions to meet, and there’s an incongruity between them. Fans dedicated enough to spend so much often already have season-long plans. The games worth spending that much on usually involve a favorite home team or are nationally televised.
But, this, I can get behind.
Vasu Kulkarni:
Fans would already know whether a game is set up to have an intriguing ending. Plenty of random games look compelling after three quarters.
For this to take off, the league must improve its streaming service. People excited enough to buy the fourth quarter of a game would be very disappointing if the video freezes or jumps.
But if that’s handled, there’s little reason not to offer this option and generate extra revenue. I think many would find it attractive.