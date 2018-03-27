Blazers’ Moe Harkless out with left knee arthroscopy

The Portland Trail Blazers closed Tuesday night with some good news and some bad news. Immediately after a thrilling win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Arena, the team dumped news that forward Maurice Harkless would undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
The Blazers didn’t give a timetable for his return.
Losing Harkless is a huge blow to the Blazers. A starter at the beginning of the year, the 6th-year player fell out of the rotation thanks to inconsistent play and a moody appearance on the bench. Harkless later apologized to his teammates after seeing a replay of a game and noticing his poor body language.
Things have looked up for Harkless ever since, and he’s been a huge boon for Portland. The multi-talented forward hit another contract bonus this season for 3-point shooting, and he was integral to the Blazers’ recent 13-game winning streak.
The Blazers say Harkless’ surgery is to remove a “loose body” in his left knee.
Meanwhile, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest is reporting that Harkless has been told he could have a recovery time ranging anywhere from 10 days to six weeks.
Via Twitter:
That’s a huge stretch for Portland, who are angling to keep the third spot in the Western Conference playoff race. The team will miss Harkless, who has been more aggressive and a more useful 3-point shooter than Evan Turner. There’s also something to be said about Portland’s overall health — Turner hurt his back over the weekend and is still dealing with it.
If Harkless returns in 10 days, he will make it back in time for Portland’s final game of the season against Utah on Apr. 11. If he takes a full six weeks, he won’t be back until the first week of May.
PELLA, Iowa (AP) The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyle Korver joined his two remaining brothers in comforting their parents during a funeral for their youngest brother.
Twenty-seven-year-old Kirk Korver died March 20 of a sudden illness.
The Des Moines Register reports that Kyle Korver stood Monday at a church in Pella, Iowa, with his brothers Klayton and Kaleb and told their parents that life without Kirk will be different but “You will always have four sons.”
All four played basketball at the collegiate level or above: Kyle and Kaleb at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, Klayton at Drake in Des Moines, Iowa, and Kirk at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
It’s unclear whether Kyle Korver will rejoin the team for a game Tuesday night against the Heat in Miami. Cavaliers’ officials didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press.
Kemba Walker has been to the playoffs twice in the six years he’s finished with the Charlotte Hornets. Now in his seventh season, Walker has begun to rise as a true star and multi-faceted franchise cornerstone in the Queen City.
Still, Walker isn’t satisfied. His contract is up after the end of the 2018-19 NBA season, and where the Hornets finish this year and next will have a significant impact on his re-signing with Charlotte.
Speaking to the Charlotte Observer’s Rick Bonnell, Walker reiterated that he wanted to stay in North Carolina, but he also needs to win.
Via the Charlotte Observer:
“I’ve always felt like I’m a winning player. Like I deserved it to be in the playoffs – to be battling,” Walker said. “That’s what it will be all about in the future.”
“Whenever we get a new GM, we’ll see what direction he wants to go,” Walker said, “and I’ll make the best decision for me.”
The Hornets fired GM Rich Cho earlier in 2018, and will need a new chief of staff to begin the offseason. Who that person is and what direction they’re going to take will obviously mean a lot to Walker.
While Walker’s comments aren’t necessarily ominous — it would be fair to call them, well, fair — they will apply some public pressure not only on the Hornets but on fans as well.
Charlotte loves Walker, and they don’t want to see him go. The Hornets, after seeming to crest in 2015-16, have taken a step back. They currently sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with a losing record, and are likely destined to miss the playoffs again this year.
The NBA record is 20 seasons playing for one team, held by Kobe Bryant with the Lakers.
Dirk Nowitzki plans to beat it.
The future Hall of Famer has one more season on the two-year, $10 million contract he signed with Dallas last summer, and he has said all along he probably will play out that deal then walk away into a beautiful German sunset. He’s said this pretty consistently, and Nowitzki reiterated it to Marc Stein of the New York Times in the writer’s weekly email newsletter (which you should sign up for). Stein gets into Nowitzki’s gamble to get into the NBA, but ends with this quote.
“As of now, I’m planning to come back,” said Nowitzki, who turns 40 on June 19. “I feel great. I’ve only missed one game all season. I signed a two-year contract because I wanted to play two more years. And here we are.”
It’s really just a matter of whether Nowitzki wants to put in the work to get his body ready for one more season. At his age, that’s a lot more effort, but he sounds up for it.
Nowitzki is still a good player — 12.2 points per game but at a very efficient true shooting percentage of 57.9, and he has an above average PER of 16.9 — but he is no longer the dominant force he once was. He has found a role as the sage veteran on a rebuilding team where Dennis Smith Jr. and Harrison Barnes are the future. If Nowitzki returns for another season, he will have as big a send-off as he wants in every city, and the Mavs will sell out their building with people wanting to see the greatest European player in NBA history — and the best shooting big man the league has ever seen — one last time.
I have reported before that the buzz around the league is Jeff Hornacek will not be brought back as the Knicks’ coach. That’s not to single myself out, the reports of Hornacek’s demise are plentiful because everyone covering the league is hearing the same stuff, and it’s coming from everywhere.
Now comes the latest report along those lines, from Marc Berman of the New York Post.
The feeling around the league is Hornacek won’t be brought back by Steve Mills and Scott Perry and that the club may target Doc Rivers and Mark Jackson.
What’s interesting about Berman’s report is that the players know he’s not going to be back, which is making locker room/on-court discipline hard to enforce.
In another bizarre episode Monday, after Kemba Walker tied it with 17 seconds left in regulation, Trey Burke, feeling the hot hand, waved off Hornacek’s attempt to call a timeout. Burke then waved off the play call — an attempt by Luke Kornet to set a pick — and ultimately botched the possession with a last-ditch, buzzer-beating airball.
Negotiations for the new coach in NYC will be interesting. With Kristaps Porzingis out until the middle of next season, it will be difficult to make the kind of quick-change impact Knicks fans (and any notoriously impatient owners) may want. There needs to be a new culture established, and that takes time and someone committed to that process. In New York, one does not get to fly under the radar while doing that hard work.