Another day, another report Knicks ready to move on from coach Jeff Hornacek

I have reported before that the buzz around the league is Jeff Hornacek will not be brought back as the Knicks’ coach. That’s not to single myself out, the reports of Hornacek’s demise are plentiful because everyone covering the league is hearing the same stuff, and it’s coming from everywhere.

Now comes the latest report along those lines, from Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The feeling around the league is Hornacek won’t be brought back by Steve Mills and Scott Perry and that the club may target Doc Rivers and Mark Jackson.

What’s interesting about Berman’s report is that the players know he’s not going to be back, which is making locker room/on-court discipline hard to enforce.

In another bizarre episode Monday, after Kemba Walker tied it with 17 seconds left in regulation, Trey Burke, feeling the hot hand, waved off Hornacek’s attempt to call a timeout. Burke then waved off the play call — an attempt by Luke Kornet to set a pick — and ultimately botched the possession with a last-ditch, buzzer-beating airball.

Negotiations for the new coach in NYC will be interesting. With Kristaps Porzingis out until the middle of next season, it will be difficult to make the kind of quick-change impact Knicks fans (and any notoriously impatient owners) may want. There needs to be a new culture established, and that takes time and someone committed to that process. In New York, one does not get to fly under the radar while doing that hard work.