Getty Images

Warriors’ Steve Kerr: “We can beat anybody without Steph”

By Kurt HelinMar 26, 2018, 5:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Steve Kerr says the Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for the first round of the playoffs as he recovers from a left knee MCL sprain. Curry says he wants to be back earlier than that, but Kerr says the Warriors need to “protect Curry from himself.”

Kerr can take the big-picture view because he believes the Warriors can win a title without the former MVP. Here is what he said Monday, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Here’s the money part of his comments:

“I watched this team two years ago without Kevin (Durant) win playoff games without Steph. We beat Houston in the first round and Steph missed four games. Played part of Game 1 and part of Game 4. Missed most of the series and we won in five…. So we know — and that team was different than now, but we didn’t have Kevin Durant. So we’re perfectly capable of beating anybody — regular season or playoffs, we can beat anybody without Steph. It’s going to be hard to beat anybody without Steph, K.D., Klay, and Draymond. I’m going to have to coach a lot of better for that to happen. But we’re very confident that we’ll get these guys back soon and we’ll hold down the fort. And then some.”

He’s right. Mostly. If we’re talking about the first and probably second round.

Without Curry the Warriors are still outscoring teams 4.3 points per 100 possessions — that would be third best in the NBA for the full season (behind only Houston and Toronto). While there is a lot of noise in that stat, unquestionably the Warriors are still dangerous without Curry because they have elite scorers in Durant and Thompson. What changes without Curry is the style of play in halfcourt sets — Durant relies more heavily upon isolations and post-ups, the ball doesn’t move as well, but it works because, well, have you seen Durant in isolation? He’s almost unstoppable. Surround him with shooters and maybe there’s less ball movement and they are a little more predictable, they take more midrange jumpers, but it doesn’t matter. They still score, they still defend at an elite level (even a little better than with Curry).

No Curry may mean a tougher first-round series for the Warriors. Golden State (all but locked in as the two seed) could draw a Utah is a team other West teams talk about wanting to avoid — it would be a physical, defensive, grinding series. The Jazz don’t score enough to win it, but they will make it hard. If the San Antonio Spurs are the seven seed and get Kawhi Leonard back that’s a dangerous matchup. Jimmy Butler expects to be back playing with the Timberwolves in the first round, and that makes them far more difficult to dispose of.

The Warriors likely still beat any of those teams — and then likely face an impressive Trail Blazers team in the second round. It’s a team that is defending well (top 10 in the league) and has elite scoring guards. The Warriors could really use Curry in that series, without him it’s close.

Also, while I love Kerr’s confidence, the Warriors are not beating the Rockets without Curry. Even with Curry, that’s the toughest series Golden State will face.

Kerr can afford to think long-term and save Curry from himself for a round. However, this is the most difficult road to a title the Warriors have faced in the Kerr era, and they need a fully loaded roster to get through all of it.

 

As expected, Michael Porter Jr. declares for draft despite injury-plagued season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 26, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Back in the fall, when most college hoops fans were more focused on their college’s football team, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. was a guy who had the potential to play his way into the No. 1 pick.

Then came the spinal surgery — a red flag for anyone, but particularly a 6’10 mobile big. That sidelined Porter for all but 25 minutes of the regular season, then in his once NCAA Tournament he came off the bench to shoot 4-of-12 on his way to 16 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes in a game where he looked winded at the end.

Nobody expected any of that would keep him out of the NBA Draft, and as expected he will jump into the pool with both feet, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Porter’s stock has fallen since before the injury, but he’s still a lock top 10 pick, maybe top five if he can convince some teams he is healthy.

Porter is long on potential — he is an offensive playmaker who can create his own shot and just knows how to get buckets. He’s also seen as a likely plus defender.

As the draft gets closer athletic big men tend to climb the board — Porter may well do that, depending upon his workouts. With his potential, every team that lands a top 10 draft pick will want to work him out, it will be interesting to see where his agent allows him to go and make his case on the court.

 

 

Markelle Fultz active, will come off bench for 76ers Monday night

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 26, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

So much for the idea of not throwing a guy who has struggled with confidence into the fire of the playoff chase…

Philadelphia’s No. 1 pick last June Markelle Fultz will be active and play for the team against the Denver Nuggets Monday. Via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Fultz will not be on a strict minutes limit, but Brown will watch him closely as the rookie tries to play his way into game shape.

Fultz played in four games for Philadelphia at the start of this season — you probably forgot that — and averaged six points a night in 19 minutes, but looked off with his shot. Fultz was taken out of the rotation deal with a shoulder injury, which had morphed into a concern about his shooting form and jump shot. Part of the issue was in Fultz’s head, and Brown said it was a matter of Fultz getting his confidence back.

Apparently, he has.

The Sixers certainly could use another shot creator off the bench, right now they rely on T.J. McConnell, and while he’s a solid reserve, he’s not near the potential of Fultz. How much of that potential Fultz can bring to the team now as he gets back into the flow remains to be seen, but he’s going to get his chance.

 

Blake Griffin: Pistons ‘made me realize what a franchise looks like’

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

When the Clippers traded Blake Griffin to the Pistons, he said he was just happy to play for a team that wanted him. Detroit winning its first four games with him only added to the good feelings.

But now that the Pistons have stumbled out of the playoff race, how does Griffin – a presence in commercials and show business – feel about going from L.A. to Detroit?

Griffin, via Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

“If I wasn’t happy with where I was at or excited to be here, it would take a little bit longer,” Griffin said. “But as soon as I got here to Detroit, the franchise, the way they go about taking care of the players, the way they do everything, is first-class, so that makes the transition much easier. [Coach] Stan [Van Gundy] and the whole staff has been awesome. I’m not looking back.

“I haven’t put much thought into it, to be honest. I’ve been so focused on making this transition and [adjusting] to this change that I haven’t put that much thought into it. I never want to be in a place where I’m not wanted. Coming here made me realize what a franchise looks like.”

Griffin, via Rod Beard of The Detroit News:

“This is a franchise that has a history of winning and a history of championships,” Griffin told The Detroit News. “They just do little things — not to throw shade at any other franchise — but you notice these little things when you come here. It’s good to see the culture from the past, from the Bad Boys era and from the Goin’ to Work era, has carried over and people still talk about those guys.

“When you have examples like that that set the standard for the franchise, it makes a difference to me.”

Despite Griffin’s denial, it’s hard not to read these comments as throwing shade at the Clippers.

They won only one playoff series in Los Angeles prior to drafting Griffin and were a laughingstock for decades. It takes time to eradicate their organizational deficiencies. (Ousting Donald Sterling went a long way.)

“Coming here made me realize what a franchise looks like” really stands out. It’d be tough to convince me Griffin didn’t know that’d come across like a shot at the Clippers and said it anyway.

Griffin clearly doesn’t want to completely blast the Clippers publicly. But he also seems comfortable with a slight dig here and there.

Report: Bulls sign Sean Kilpatrick to three-year contract with $2.1 million guaranteed

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 26, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Celtics reportedly planned to sign Sean Kilpatrick to a 10-day contract. Then, another team swooped in with a better offer.

That mystery team? The Bulls.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a three-year, $6.2 million deal, with team options for the next two seasons, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

As part of cap maneuvering to reach the salary floor, the Bulls signed Kilpatrick to part of their mid-level exception, including a guaranteed $2.1 million for the remainder of the season, league sources said.

Kilpatrick’s minimum salary the rest of this season would have been $146,402. So, $2.1 million is a nice bonus on that.

In exchange, he locked into two unguaranteed years. If he plays well, the Bulls will keep him at a bargain price. If he doesn’t, they can walk away at no additional cost.

It’s an easy gamble for Chicago, which was below the salary floor. The Bulls were going to have to pay that money anyway. If they didn’t reach the floor, it would have just been distributed to players on the team. Instead, it goes to Kilpatrick and bought those two unguaranteed seasons.

The 28-year-old Kilpatrick is a fringe NBA player. The shooting guard has played for the Timberwolves, Nuggets, Nets and Bucks while flashing scoring prowess.