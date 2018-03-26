Shaq pitches his brand, business side on HBO’s Real Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has more endorsements and is on your television more now than when he was playing.
The Hall of Fame big man hawks everything from Gold Bond Powder to cruises, and he’s all over your television. It’s going to get worse during the playoffs.
Shaq and his “fun” business empire will be profiled by Bernard Goldberg on HBO’s Real Sports this week (it first airs March 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, then will reshow and stream across all their channels and platforms), that includes lessons learned back at LSU:
“My marketing professor said, ‘Okay, class, bring me something that you could see being sold in the foreseeable future.’ So, you know me, Bernie. I came in with the Shaq shoes, Shaq socks, Shaq shirt, Shaq everything. And the guy gave me an F. He actually embarrassed me in front of the class. He said, ‘Shaq, I know you’re full of yourself and I see you put a lot of time into this, but if you look at the climate of the NBA, big guys are not selling. This’ll never work.’”
Shaq says he makes more now from advertising sponsorships than he did at his peak playing, which for the record was $27,696,430 in 2004-05 with the Heat.
Shaq’s business model, outside of just having fun, is to pitch things that you or I would want or like — items for America’s middle class. He’s not trying to sell you a Rolex.
Goldberg: “A lot of the stuff you pitch is aimed at middle-class Americans. There’s a reason for that.” Shaq: “Because the great Lucille O’Neal, which is my mother, said, ‘There’s more middle class than there is spoiled rich brats like you, Shaq.’” Goldberg: “Did she say that?” Shaq: “Just like that. And then she said, ‘Don’t forget, we used to be like that.’”
Check it out, even if it means more Shaq on your TV. It’s a fascinating insight.
Three Things to Know: Just how vulnerable are Warriors without Stephen Curry?
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Just how vulnerable are the Warriors without Stephen Curry? We know how this may well play out because we saw this movie last year. Kevin Durant got injured in Game 60 last season and was not 100 percent going into the playoffs, yet the Warriors went 16-1 through the postseason on their way to the title. This season it’s easy to envision all the Warriors All-Stars getting healthy — Durant and Draymond Green should return this week, Klay Thompson before the playoffs, and Stephen Curry somewhere late in the first round or early in the second — and they all will be rested and healthy. The Warriors will flip the switch and blow everyone out of the water. They have the talent to do it.
This year feels different.
This year the Warriors look vulnerable. We came into this season and went through much of it thinking they would run away with another title, but as the playoffs near it doesn’t look that way at all.
In part because Curry will not be back for the first round of the postseason, according to Steve Kerr. Also, even when he does return he will not be 100 percent — and we saw in the 2016 Finals what it looks like when Curry’s knee is not 100 percent. He was not the same when he doesn’t move as well laterally and can’t lose guys — with a ring on the line he could not shake Kevin Love on the perimeter — and the Warriors fell. Curry has already missed more games this season (22) than he had the past five seasons combined (16).
The Warriors offense is built around Curry and his style — it’s not just his points, it’s his ball movement and movement off the ball. Other teams can’t ignore him, even if he’s 28 feet from the rim, and that off-ball gravity pulling defenders toward him opens up everything in the Warriors offense. Golden State’s offense is 14.4 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court.
Remove Curry and the Warriors are still dangerous because they have scorers in Durant and Thompson, but the style changes some. Durant uses a lot more isolations and post ups, the ball doesn’t move as well. The Warriors are still good, because Durant is an isolation beast and can post up a lot of defenders, but without the ball movement they are a little more predictable, they take more midrange jumpers (28.9 percent of their shot attempts are midrangers with Curry, 42.9 percent when he’s is out, stat via Cleaning The Glass).
Put simply, the Warriors without Curry have a point differential in the Portland/Utah/Minnesota range, not NBA champion level.
The questions are, who will the Warriors face in the first round and can that team pull off the upset? Golden State is all but officially locked in as the two seed. The West is still a jumbled mess, but most likely the Warriors will face one of the Pelicans, Spurs, Timberwolves or Jazz, in a 2-7 matchup. There are teams in there that will be tough outs and have, at least, a puncher’s chance at the upset. Utah is a team other West teams talk about wanting to avoid — they are physical, defensive, and with the emergence of Donovan Mitchell have enough offense to win. The Spurs may have Kawhi Leonard back and that would change everything for them. The Timberwolves expect to have Jimmy Butler back, and that makes them much better defensively and far more dangerous.
There are no pushovers in the West. Still, the Durant-led Warriors very likely win a tough first-round matchup. Then they will almost certainly face Portland in the second round — and if Curry is not back that would be a tough ask. Portland is a top-10 defensive team in the league this season who can get buckets with that backcourt. Damian Lillard we know is clutch and is having an All-NBA level season. And that brings us to their other guard…
2) C.J. McCollum drops 34 and drains game-winner as Trail Blazers beat Thunder. We are not going to focus on Carmelo Anthony‘s rough night (but when you think about OKC in the playoffs you have to factor that in), but rather on what the Trail Blazers did right to put a lock on the three seed in the West.
One thing they almost always get right — feed the hot hand. Often in recent weeks that has been Lillard, but on Sunday it was McCollum’s turn to put up the numbers, then hit the game-winner against the Thunder.
Portland is legit. There are no easy first-round matchups in the West, nothing is a given. However, with this team’s defense and scoring they should be able to get to that second-round matchup in the playoffs with the Warriors — and if Curry is not right they have a shot. It would take an almost perfect series, with Lillard making big plays late and Jusuf Nurkic being a force in the paint and being able to stay on the floor, not to mention role players like Al-Farouq Aminu, Evan Turner, and Ed Davis having to step up, but it could happen. There is a confidence and optimism around this Portland team that it has earned.
They are going to get their shot in the playoffs. We’ll see if that’s enough.
3) Jazz beat Warriors, Clippers win and Spurs lose, so where does the West playoff chase stand? As noted above, the West is a jumbled mess, so let’s break it down quickly with just more than a couple weeks left in the season.
Houston is going to be the top seed, and Golden State second. Lock that in.
Portland is currently the three seed with a two-game lead over the Thunder — and now three games in the loss column over the four seed Oklahoma City. Don’t use ink yet, but you can pencil in the Trail Blazers as the three seed.
Then anything can happen. Just 1.5 games separate fourth-seeded Oklahoma City and eighth-seeded Utah — and all five of those teams are within one game of each other in the loss column (Minnesota, San Antonio, and New Orleans are the other three). Things will change. Minnesota is currently the seven seed but they have the easiest schedule the rest of the way — a game against Utah is the only one they have against a playoff-bound team, but they play the Grizzlies twice, and the Hawks and Mavericks once. On the other hand, Oklahoma City and San Antonio still have relatively tough schedules the rest of the way and could pick up a few more losses, sliding them down the standings.
Denver is currently the nine seed, and even with an upset win over Toronto the L.A. Clippers are the 10 seed. Those teams will need help — and a lot of wins. The Nuggets are 1.5 games back of the Jazz (just one game back in the loss column) and the Clippers two games. The Nuggets have one of the toughest schedules in the league the rest of the way and will need wins against Portland, Oklahoma City and Minnesota to climb back in. For the Nuggets and Clippers, the playoffs have started and they can’t afford many more losses.
Jazz use big third quarter, pull away from injured Warriors
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Utah Jazz know they might have to contend with the Golden State Warriors again on the big playoff stage.
A different version of the defending champions by then, most certainly – a far healthier version.
Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Jazz pulled away from the undermanned, injury-plagued Warriors in the third quarter on the way to a 110-91 victory Sunday night.
Utah wants to make sure the rest of the regular season goes smoothly before thinking too far ahead.
“We know it could be a rematch,” Gobert said of another playoff series after Golden State swept the Jazz in last year’s Western Conference semifinals. “We’re focused on the moment.”
Quinn Cook had 17 points and eight assists as defending champion Golden State played without its four injured All-Stars and was forced to use yet another makeshift starting lineup.
Before the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled out Stephen Curry for the first round of the playoffs because of a sprained left knee – while Curry vowed to do everything in his rehab power to prove Kerr wrong and return sooner.
Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points for the Jazz, coming off a four-point overtime loss at San Antonio on Friday. Joe Ingles added 14 points with four 3-pointers, eight assists and six rebounds.
This marked just the second time Golden State played without its four All-Stars after Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all sat for a 107-85 loss on March 11, 2017, at San Antonio. But, that time, Durant was the lone injured one of the group rehabbing a left knee injury while the other three simply rested.
“I thought we hung in there pretty well,” Kerr said. “We just didn’t have enough firepower, but I like the way we fought.”
Green had been set to return Sunday, but was ruled out with flu-like symptoms.
Kerr expects both Durant and Green back as soon as Tuesday against Indiana, while noting “Klay’s coming along well” as he nurses a fractured right thumb.
“Well, we’ve got to hold down the fort,” Kerr said. “We’ve got enough. We’re blessed with a great roster, a lot of depth and so, let’s get going. Let’s play and let’s compete and hold down the fort. There’s no reason why we can’t come out and really play well down the stretch and be ready for the playoffs and then maybe we get Steph back and we’ll see what happens.”
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Thunder could regret this missed opportunity.
CJ McCollum scored 34 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat Oklahoma City 108-105 on Sunday night. Portland doubled its lead to two games over the Thunder for third place in the Western Conference.
The Thunder had several chances to win. Oklahoma City got possession trailing by two with 18.5 seconds remaining. Oklahoma City’s Carmelo Anthony got trapped in the corner and forced his way through before turning the ball over. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook then fouled Portland’s Al-Farouq Aminu with 7 seconds to play and fouled out. Aminu made the first free throw and missed the second to give the Thunder a chance to force overtime, but Anthony missed a 3-pointer as time expired.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan felt Anthony was the right person to take the final shot with Westbrook out, despite the fact that he had made just 3 of 12 shots before taking that last jumper.
“Carmelo is a proven scorer in this league and has made shots – big shots – for a large portion of his career,” Donovan said. “I’ve got confidence in him. So we’ll go with him in that situation. That’s just how I felt.”
The arena had the energy of a playoff game, especially in the second half. McCollum liked the way the Trail Blazers had to scrape and claw to get the win in a hostile environment.
“Being down and having to compete, going on runs, coming back and just having to get stops down the stretch,” he said. “They are a good team and made the game very difficult. We executed well on offense to come away with a win.”
Damian Lillard scored 24 points, and Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who swept all four games with the Thunder this season.
Westbrook led the Thunder with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Steven Adams had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 17 points.
Oklahoma City trailed 44-29 in the second quarter before going on a 16-0 run to take the lead. Portland regrouped and led 57-52 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Portland’s Ed Davis came down on Oklahoma City guard Terrance Ferguson‘s back, and Davis shoved him as the two fell toward the ground. Ferguson got up quickly and went after Davis, and a skirmish followed. Four technical fouls were issued – to Evan Turner and Davis for Portland and to Ferguson and Westbrook for the Thunder. Shortly after that, Oklahoma City’s Paul George hit a 3 to give the Thunder a 75-74 lead. Portland’s Maurice Harkless made a 3-pointer as the third quarter expired to put the Trail Blazers up 82-80.
“I thought it was a hell of a basketball game,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “You can tell this meant a lot to both teams. I thought we made a lot of good plays defensively. We were very good when we needed to be.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a star for the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s one of the great examples we’ve seen of an extremely rough player with potential being polished into a shining crown jewel.
Of course, Antetokounmpo’s story in NBA circles is somewhat well-known at this point. His parents, Nigerian immigrants to Greece, had him in Athens in 1994. But what many may not know is how poor Antetokounmpo’s family was during his youth, and some of the things they did to survive.
Antetokounmpo sat down for an interview with Steve Kroft on “60 Minutes” this week, and talked about playing basketball with his brothers, his year in the Greek A2 Basket League, and selling wares on the streets of Athens.
In the 14-minute video piece, Antetokounmpo said that he hustled everything from glasses, to watches, to CDs and DVDs.
Growing up, Antetokounmpo said the family had so little money that at one point he and his brother Thanasis had to wear one pair of shoes during games. When Giannis would check out, he would take off the shoes and give them to Thanasis so he could check in.
The whole interview is a fun watch, especially since Antetokounmpo is such a genial, sharp guy. Plus, there’s even mention of the best tweet of all-time.