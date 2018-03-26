AP

Refs give four offsetting technical fouls at once during Blazers-Thunder (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 26, 2018, 12:32 AM EDT
Ed Davis wasn’t about to let Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Terrence Ferguson give him a hard boxout. The Portland Trail Blazers big man certainly wasn’t going to allow Ferguson to rest his weight on Davis’ knees, either.

So, with a little more than three minutes left in the third quarter in the game between the Blazers and the Thunder on Sunday night, Davis assertively but leisurely tossed Ferguson to the side.

That really got things started.

Russell Westbrook, never one to keep an even keel, went right after Davis. That prompted Portland’s Evan Turner to come right back at Westbrook.

Soon, it was a tangle of forearms and shoving, with nobody backing down.

After everyone was pulled apart, the referees made the decision to assess four offsetting technical fouls. One each for Davis, Turner, Westbrook, and Ferguson. Davis was given a normal personal foul for his reach over the back / toss move on Ferguson, and the game continued.

In spectacular fashion, the Blazers pulled out a win thanks in part to CJ McCollum‘s nifty jumper over Westbrook with 19 seconds to go.

Meanwhile, Turner dropped this to reporters after the game.

Watch C.J. McCollum drop 34 points, hit game winner as Trail Blazers beat Thunder

Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 1:58 AM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Thunder could regret this missed opportunity.

CJ McCollum scored 34 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat Oklahoma City 108-105 on Sunday night. Portland doubled its lead to two games over the Thunder for third place in the Western Conference.

The Thunder had several chances to win. Oklahoma City got possession trailing by two with 18.5 seconds remaining. Oklahoma City’s Carmelo Anthony got trapped in the corner and forced his way through before turning the ball over. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook then fouled Portland’s Al-Farouq Aminu with 7 seconds to play and fouled out. Aminu made the first free throw and missed the second to give the Thunder a chance to force overtime, but Anthony missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan felt Anthony was the right person to take the final shot with Westbrook out, despite the fact that he had made just 3 of 12 shots before taking that last jumper.

“Carmelo is a proven scorer in this league and has made shots – big shots – for a large portion of his career,” Donovan said. “I’ve got confidence in him. So we’ll go with him in that situation. That’s just how I felt.”

The arena had the energy of a playoff game, especially in the second half. McCollum liked the way the Trail Blazers had to scrape and claw to get the win in a hostile environment.

“Being down and having to compete, going on runs, coming back and just having to get stops down the stretch,” he said. “They are a good team and made the game very difficult. We executed well on offense to come away with a win.”

Damian Lillard scored 24 points, and Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who swept all four games with the Thunder this season.

Westbrook led the Thunder with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Steven Adams had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 17 points.

Oklahoma City trailed 44-29 in the second quarter before going on a 16-0 run to take the lead. Portland regrouped and led 57-52 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Portland’s Ed Davis came down on Oklahoma City guard Terrance Ferguson‘s back, and Davis shoved him as the two fell toward the ground. Ferguson got up quickly and went after Davis, and a skirmish followed. Four technical fouls were issued – to Evan Turner and Davis for Portland and to Ferguson and Westbrook for the Thunder. Shortly after that, Oklahoma City’s Paul George hit a 3 to give the Thunder a 75-74 lead. Portland’s Maurice Harkless made a 3-pointer as the third quarter expired to put the Trail Blazers up 82-80.

“I thought it was a hell of a basketball game,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “You can tell this meant a lot to both teams. I thought we made a lot of good plays defensively. We were very good when we needed to be.”

 

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo tells story of selling wares on streets of Athens (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 26, 2018, 12:49 AM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a star for the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s one of the great examples we’ve seen of an extremely rough player with potential being polished into a shining crown jewel.

Of course, Antetokounmpo’s story in NBA circles is somewhat well-known at this point. His parents, Nigerian immigrants to Greece, had him in Athens in 1994. But what many may not know is how poor Antetokounmpo’s family was during his youth, and some of the things they did to survive.

Antetokounmpo sat down for an interview with Steve Kroft on “60 Minutes” this week, and talked about playing basketball with his brothers, his year in the Greek A2 Basket League, and selling wares on the streets of Athens.

In the 14-minute video piece, Antetokounmpo said that he hustled everything from glasses, to watches, to CDs and DVDs.

Growing up, Antetokounmpo said the family had so little money that at one point he and his brother Thanasis had to wear one pair of shoes during games. When Giannis would check out, he would take off the shoes and give them to Thanasis so he could check in.

The whole interview is a fun watch, especially since Antetokounmpo is such a genial, sharp guy. Plus, there’s even mention of the best tweet of all-time.

Victor Oladipo helps Pacers top Heat in OT to clinch playoff spot

Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 12:16 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Victor Oladipo had 23 points and five assists to help the Indiana Pacers clinch a playoff berth with a 113-107 overtime victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Thaddeus Young had 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who secured their seventh appearance in the postseason in the last eight seasons.

Tyler Johnson made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, James Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Bam Adebayo added 14 points for the Heat, who split the four-game season series.

Darren Collison finished with 12 points, made the go ahead 3-pointer to put the Pacers ahead 101-100 with 2:49 remaining in overtime, and Indiana scored 11 straight points to pull away. The Pacers took a 109-102 lead with Collison’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds left to play.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra missed the first game of his career, leaving Indianapolis on Saturday after learning his wife Nikki was entering labor. Assistant coach Dan Craig filled in and Spoelstra is expected to return for Miami’s home game against Cleveland on Tuesday.

Indiana trailed by 14 in the first half and went on a 9-1 run late in the second quarter to take a 50-46 lead on Oladipo’s jumper with 2:22 remaining in the half.

The Heat then scored seven straight, including a dunk and two free throws by Adebayo. And James Johnson’s free throw gave with under a second left gave Miami a 53-52 halftime lead.

The Heat came back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Johnson forced overtime with a free throw with 8.3 seconds left in regulation.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami had 10 turnovers in the first half and finished with 17 overall. . Tyler Johnson had 12 points in the first quarter alone. . Adebayo also had five rebounds.

Pacers: Indiana shot 66.7 percent in the overtime period and 48.9 percent overall. … Forward Domantas Sabonis was out for a sixth straight game with a left sprained ankle.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Cleveland on Tuesday.

Pacers: At Golden State on Tuesday for the first of a four-game west coast trip.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

LeBron James scores 37, Cavaliers beat Nets for 5th straight win

Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) LeBron James powered into the lane for his latest assault on the rim and a former teammate made an ultimately useless attempt to stop him.

“I should have just gotten out of the way,” Joe Harris said.

Might as well. There’s no way right now to defend James even by staying in front of him – or in Harris’ case, beneath him.

James had 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-114 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

James kept up his latest sensational stretch by going 14 for 19 from the floor, highlighted by the soaring slam over Harris. He reached 2,000 points in a season for the 10th time, joining Karl Malone and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to do that.

Associate head coach Larry Drew, running the team in Tyronn Lue’s place, was asked to make an MVP case for James.

“You just look at the stat sheet,” Drew said, “and it’s just not about points, it’s what he’s doing on the boards, it’s what he’s doing from an assists standpoint. He’s just a force. He’s a force and I mean he has put up MVP numbers without a doubt.”

Kevin Love added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who came in averaging 122.5 points during the streak and just about reached that even with a slow start. Jordan Clarkson had 18 points, George Hill scored 17 and Rodney Hood finished with 16.

Harris scored a career-high 30 points for the Nets, who lost their third straight. Just as they did Friday in Toronto, the Nets hung in against one of the East’s best but didn’t have enough to pull it out.

Harris’ two free throws with 6:17 left gave Brooklyn its last lead at 100-99 before Cleveland ran off eight straight points. James had two baskets during the run, both backboard-shaking slams on lob passes.

The lead grew to 10, and when the Nets got it down to five, James halted their charge by running down the clock and nailing a 3-pointer that made it 119-111 with 39 seconds remaining.

“When we get stops we’re very dynamic and that’s what we did,” James said.

The Cavs missed their first eight shots before James took one, which he made. He had 12 points in the first quarter, including his latest powerhouse dunk over Harris in the final seconds of the period.

But Harris rebounded nicely from being on the wrong end of James’ highlight, going 8 for 9 in the first half and making all four of his 3-pointers as the Nets took a 62-60 lead.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: James had triple-doubles in two of the first three meetings with the Nets this season, including when the Cavs lost in Brooklyn in October. … Cleveland played without forward Jeff Green because of an illness.

Nets: DeMarre Carroll had 18 points. He came in averaging 15.5 in March, the highest total of any month in his nine-year career. … The Nets have just two home games remaining. Six of the Nets’ final eight are on the road.

LBJ 2K

James reached 2,000 points in a season for the first time since 2013-14. Malone (12) and Jordan (11) previously did it.

DELIGHTFUL DUNK

Love was on the bench for James’ slam the end of the first quarter. He celebrated by running and jumping into the nearby backboard stanchion .

“I wasn’t out there for the Portland game when LeBron had the dunk over (Jusuf) Nurkic,” Love said of a recent James highlight dunk, “but I was out there today and I was just having fun with it. It was fun to see. I love that type of play.”

LUE’S RECOVERY

Drew said he spoke Saturday to Lue, who took a leave of absence from the team last week for unspecified health reasons. Drew said he didn’t know when Lue planned to rejoin the Cavs but that he was on the road to recovery.

“He’s back to being his old self with the cracking jokes and he’s doing the things necessary from a health standpoint to get him back,” Drew said.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Miami on Tuesday.

Nets: Visit Orlando on Wednesday.

Follow Brian Mahoney on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Briancmahoney