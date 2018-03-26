Markelle Fultz shows rust, flashes in return to NBA action (VIDEO)

John Wall likely gets back on the court with the Wizards this week.

The All-Star point guard has been out since the end of January, when he had his knee scoped to clean things up and deal with some lingering pain. He’s practiced 5-on-5 and is very close to a return (likely Tuesday vs. the Spurs or Thursday vs. the Pistons. He told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington he is feeling good and dropped a few pounds.

“I’ve been feeling great,” he said. “I feel like I’ve shown what I have to do in practice. I’m going through all the protocols for things I have to do to clear what they want me to clear. But I have done mostly everything they have asked me to do so far.” Wall feels good about his rehab and the shape he has been able to maintain. Wall, in fact, has lost 10 to 15 pounds since his arthroscopic left knee surgery on Jan. 31. It wasn’t his intention, it just happened…. “I’m in better shape and not overweight. I just feel better when I’m playing on the court,” he said.

The Wizards have gone 14-10 without Wall to hang in the playoff mix in the West, outscoring teams by 1.5 points per 100 possessions thanks to a slightly above average offense, which covered for a slightly below average defense in that stretch.

Now they need to integrate Wall back into the rotation. On paper, the Wizards are a real potential threat in the East — they have a talented and proven strong starting five, and their bench has been much improved this season behind Kelly Oubre. However, anyone who has watched the Wizards this season knows they do not bother to focus night-to-night or even quarter-to-quarter, which is why Bradley Beal is calling the squad out saying they need to do better or they will get their “asses kicked.” He’s right. The season of bad habits this team built up may well catch up with them.

Getting Wall back gives the Wizards a chance to be that big threat again. Now it’s on them.