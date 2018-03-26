Kevin Durant shows off snake shoes (photo)

Kevin Durant knows what you say about him.
He’s leaning into it.
Durant – labeled a snake when he left the Thunder for the Warriors – posted these shoes to Instagram:
Durant not going to change the mind of anyone who dislikes him for changing jobs. I like it more when he has fun with and makes money off his negative image than when he tries to influence opinion through burner Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The Celtics reportedly planned to sign Sean Kilpatrick to a 10-day contract. Then, another team swooped in with a better offer.
That mystery team? The Bulls.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a three-year, $6.2 million deal, with team options for the next two seasons, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
As part of cap maneuvering to reach the salary floor, the Bulls signed Kilpatrick to part of their mid-level exception, including a guaranteed $2.1 million for the remainder of the season, league sources said.
Kilpatrick’s minimum salary the rest of this season would have been $146,402. So, $2.1 million is a nice bonus on that.
In exchange, he locked into two unguaranteed years. If he plays well, the Bulls will keep him at a bargain price. If he doesn’t, they can walk away at no additional cost.
It’s an easy gamble for Chicago, which was below the salary floor. The Bulls were going to have to pay that money anyway. If they didn’t reach the floor, it would have just been distributed to players on the team. Instead, it goes to Kilpatrick and bought those two unguaranteed seasons.
The 28-year-old Kilpatrick is a fringe NBA player. The shooting guard has played for the Timberwolves, Nuggets, Nets and Bucks while flashing scoring prowess.
Zeke Upshaw – a 26-year-old player for the Grand Rapids Drive, the Pistons’ minor-league affiliate – died today after collapsing on the court during a game Saturday.
Drive:
What a tragedy.
A Chicago native, Upshaw played collegiately at Illinois State and Hofstra. He played overseas a couple years and was trying to work his way up in professional basketball.
A few years ago, Keita Bates-Diop – 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan – would have been labeled a tweener.
In the modern NBA, he’s versatile.
So, projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick, Diop is turning pro.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop will pass on his final year of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft in June, sources told ESPN.
Wojnarowski doesn’t outright say Diop will hire an agent, which would render him ineligible for college basketball, but it sure sounds like it.
The big knock on Diop: He’s already 22 after spending four seasons with the Buckeyes. (He received a medical redshirt last season.) Maybe he made actual strides that will translate to the NBA, but it seems more likely he just outgrew his competition.
Diop has a nice all-around game, though no real signature skills. He broke out this season as he got more aggressive, and he can score inside and out. But he’s not a good enough ball-handler to warrant nearly as big a role in the NBA, which opens questions about his effectiveness in a smaller role. He’s merely a fine, unspectacular shooter.
Diop has the size to defend multiple positions. Is he good enough to hang his hat on that end of the floor, though?
Remember the discussion of whether the Wizards were better off without John Wall?
That has faded quickly with Washington losing eight of 12 and three straight, including a home loss to the lowly Knicks last night.
Bradley Beal, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:
“We’re acting like we don’t give a damn, honestly. We thought we could just show up and play because they didn’t have anything to play for. We just thought it was going to be a cake walk and they just smacked us in the mouth,” Beal said.
“I’m tired of talking about this s***. It’s just the same thing over and over,” he said. “Until we do it individually and together collectively, we’re going to get our asses kicked in the playoffs. This isn’t even remotely acceptable, how we are playing right now.”
The Wizards – especially Beal – are just overburdened without Wall, their primary offensive creator and a good defender when healthy and engaged. Good news: Wall appears close to returning.
Washington isn’t competing hard enough without him, especially defensively. But that’ll get much easier when Wall takes load off everyone else, allowing his teammates to conserve energy.
There will be a re-acclimation period for Wall, and the playoffs are right around the corner. The Wizards certainly wanted to be playing better entering the postseason, and there might not be time to reach that level. Beal’s frustration is evident.
But at least a potential fix is around the corner.