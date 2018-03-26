Associated Press

Jazz use big third quarter, pull away from injured Warriors

Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 2:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Utah Jazz know they might have to contend with the Golden State Warriors again on the big playoff stage.

A different version of the defending champions by then, most certainly – a far healthier version.

Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Jazz pulled away from the undermanned, injury-plagued Warriors in the third quarter on the way to a 110-91 victory Sunday night.

Utah wants to make sure the rest of the regular season goes smoothly before thinking too far ahead.

“We know it could be a rematch,” Gobert said of another playoff series after Golden State swept the Jazz in last year’s Western Conference semifinals. “We’re focused on the moment.”

Quinn Cook had 17 points and eight assists as defending champion Golden State played without its four injured All-Stars and was forced to use yet another makeshift starting lineup.

Before the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled out Stephen Curry for the first round of the playoffs because of a sprained left knee – while Curry vowed to do everything in his rehab power to prove Kerr wrong and return sooner.

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points for the Jazz, coming off a four-point overtime loss at San Antonio on Friday. Joe Ingles added 14 points with four 3-pointers, eight assists and six rebounds.

This marked just the second time Golden State played without its four All-Stars after Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all sat for a 107-85 loss on March 11, 2017, at San Antonio. But, that time, Durant was the lone injured one of the group rehabbing a left knee injury while the other three simply rested.

“I thought we hung in there pretty well,” Kerr said. “We just didn’t have enough firepower, but I like the way we fought.”

Green had been set to return Sunday, but was ruled out with flu-like symptoms.

Kerr expects both Durant and Green back as soon as Tuesday against Indiana, while noting “Klay’s coming along well” as he nurses a fractured right thumb.

“Well, we’ve got to hold down the fort,” Kerr said. “We’ve got enough. We’re blessed with a great roster, a lot of depth and so, let’s get going. Let’s play and let’s compete and hold down the fort. There’s no reason why we can’t come out and really play well down the stretch and be ready for the playoffs and then maybe we get Steph back and we’ll see what happens.”

Cook, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney and JaVale McGee started.

Cook went to the locker room late in the half after two crashing drives but returned for the third quarter, when the Warriors shot 8 for 20.

Golden State began the game 5 for 16, but Utah was just 4 of 16.

 

Watch C.J. McCollum drop 34 points, hit game winner as Trail Blazers beat Thunder

Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 1:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Thunder could regret this missed opportunity.

CJ McCollum scored 34 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat Oklahoma City 108-105 on Sunday night. Portland doubled its lead to two games over the Thunder for third place in the Western Conference.

The Thunder had several chances to win. Oklahoma City got possession trailing by two with 18.5 seconds remaining. Oklahoma City’s Carmelo Anthony got trapped in the corner and forced his way through before turning the ball over. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook then fouled Portland’s Al-Farouq Aminu with 7 seconds to play and fouled out. Aminu made the first free throw and missed the second to give the Thunder a chance to force overtime, but Anthony missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan felt Anthony was the right person to take the final shot with Westbrook out, despite the fact that he had made just 3 of 12 shots before taking that last jumper.

“Carmelo is a proven scorer in this league and has made shots – big shots – for a large portion of his career,” Donovan said. “I’ve got confidence in him. So we’ll go with him in that situation. That’s just how I felt.”

The arena had the energy of a playoff game, especially in the second half. McCollum liked the way the Trail Blazers had to scrape and claw to get the win in a hostile environment.

“Being down and having to compete, going on runs, coming back and just having to get stops down the stretch,” he said. “They are a good team and made the game very difficult. We executed well on offense to come away with a win.”

Damian Lillard scored 24 points, and Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who swept all four games with the Thunder this season.

Westbrook led the Thunder with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Steven Adams had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 17 points.

Oklahoma City trailed 44-29 in the second quarter before going on a 16-0 run to take the lead. Portland regrouped and led 57-52 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Portland’s Ed Davis came down on Oklahoma City guard Terrance Ferguson‘s back, and Davis shoved him as the two fell toward the ground. Ferguson got up quickly and went after Davis, and a skirmish followed. Four technical fouls were issued – to Evan Turner and Davis for Portland and to Ferguson and Westbrook for the Thunder. Shortly after that, Oklahoma City’s Paul George hit a 3 to give the Thunder a 75-74 lead. Portland’s Maurice Harkless made a 3-pointer as the third quarter expired to put the Trail Blazers up 82-80.

“I thought it was a hell of a basketball game,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “You can tell this meant a lot to both teams. I thought we made a lot of good plays defensively. We were very good when we needed to be.”

 

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo tells story of selling wares on streets of Athens (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 26, 2018, 12:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a star for the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s one of the great examples we’ve seen of an extremely rough player with potential being polished into a shining crown jewel.

Of course, Antetokounmpo’s story in NBA circles is somewhat well-known at this point. His parents, Nigerian immigrants to Greece, had him in Athens in 1994. But what many may not know is how poor Antetokounmpo’s family was during his youth, and some of the things they did to survive.

Antetokounmpo sat down for an interview with Steve Kroft on “60 Minutes” this week, and talked about playing basketball with his brothers, his year in the Greek A2 Basket League, and selling wares on the streets of Athens.

In the 14-minute video piece, Antetokounmpo said that he hustled everything from glasses, to watches, to CDs and DVDs.

Growing up, Antetokounmpo said the family had so little money that at one point he and his brother Thanasis had to wear one pair of shoes during games. When Giannis would check out, he would take off the shoes and give them to Thanasis so he could check in.

The whole interview is a fun watch, especially since Antetokounmpo is such a genial, sharp guy. Plus, there’s even mention of the best tweet of all-time.

Refs give four offsetting technical fouls at once during Blazers-Thunder (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 26, 2018, 12:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ed Davis wasn’t about to let Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Terrence Ferguson give him a hard boxout. The Portland Trail Blazers big man certainly wasn’t going to allow Ferguson to rest his weight on Davis’ knees, either.

So, with a little more than three minutes left in the third quarter in the game between the Blazers and the Thunder on Sunday night, Davis assertively but leisurely tossed Ferguson to the side.

That really got things started.

Russell Westbrook, never one to keep an even keel, went right after Davis. That prompted Portland’s Evan Turner to come right back at Westbrook.

Soon, it was a tangle of forearms and shoving, with nobody backing down.

Via Twitter:

After everyone was pulled apart, the referees made the decision to assess four offsetting technical fouls. One each for Davis, Turner, Westbrook, and Ferguson. Davis was given a normal personal foul for his reach over the back / toss move on Ferguson, and the game continued.

In spectacular fashion, the Blazers pulled out a win thanks in part to CJ McCollum‘s nifty jumper over Westbrook with 19 seconds to go.

Meanwhile, Turner dropped this to reporters after the game.

Neat.

Victor Oladipo helps Pacers top Heat in OT to clinch playoff spot

Getty
Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 12:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Victor Oladipo had 23 points and five assists to help the Indiana Pacers clinch a playoff berth with a 113-107 overtime victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Thaddeus Young had 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who secured their seventh appearance in the postseason in the last eight seasons.

Tyler Johnson made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, James Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Bam Adebayo added 14 points for the Heat, who split the four-game season series.

Darren Collison finished with 12 points, made the go ahead 3-pointer to put the Pacers ahead 101-100 with 2:49 remaining in overtime, and Indiana scored 11 straight points to pull away. The Pacers took a 109-102 lead with Collison’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds left to play.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra missed the first game of his career, leaving Indianapolis on Saturday after learning his wife Nikki was entering labor. Assistant coach Dan Craig filled in and Spoelstra is expected to return for Miami’s home game against Cleveland on Tuesday.

Indiana trailed by 14 in the first half and went on a 9-1 run late in the second quarter to take a 50-46 lead on Oladipo’s jumper with 2:22 remaining in the half.

The Heat then scored seven straight, including a dunk and two free throws by Adebayo. And James Johnson’s free throw gave with under a second left gave Miami a 53-52 halftime lead.

The Heat came back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Johnson forced overtime with a free throw with 8.3 seconds left in regulation.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami had 10 turnovers in the first half and finished with 17 overall. . Tyler Johnson had 12 points in the first quarter alone. . Adebayo also had five rebounds.

Pacers: Indiana shot 66.7 percent in the overtime period and 48.9 percent overall. … Forward Domantas Sabonis was out for a sixth straight game with a left sprained ankle.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Cleveland on Tuesday.

Pacers: At Golden State on Tuesday for the first of a four-game west coast trip.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball