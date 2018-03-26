Isaiah Thomas leaves Lakers to have hip checked by doctors in New York

Can we just go into settings and turn injuries off for this season? Please?
After missing the start of the season with a hip issue lingering from his All-NBA season before, Isaiah Thomas has returned for 32 games and had started to find a groove with the Lakers where he was scoring as a spark off the bench. He’s playing for his next contract, and it is the first big kick at the can for Thomas (who has never made more than $7.2 million in a season).
Then comes this news, via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.
Ugh. “Evaluate treatment options” does not sound good.
Thomas did not want surgery before this season, we’ll see if he now has to change his mind. Whatever happens, it’s just is a blow to a player who has pushed hard and made the most out of his natural talents in a way not all players do. He’s been a fan favorite everywhere (except Cleveland) for a reason, but this season has been rough on him.
John Wall likely gets back on the court with the Wizards this week.
The All-Star point guard has been out since the end of January, when he had his knee scoped to clean things up and deal with some lingering pain. He’s practiced 5-on-5 and is very close to a return (likely Tuesday vs. the Spurs or Thursday vs. the Pistons. He told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington he is feeling good and dropped a few pounds.
“I’ve been feeling great,” he said. “I feel like I’ve shown what I have to do in practice. I’m going through all the protocols for things I have to do to clear what they want me to clear. But I have done mostly everything they have asked me to do so far.”
Wall feels good about his rehab and the shape he has been able to maintain. Wall, in fact, has lost 10 to 15 pounds since his arthroscopic left knee surgery on Jan. 31. It wasn’t his intention, it just happened….
“I’m in better shape and not overweight. I just feel better when I’m playing on the court,” he said.
The Wizards have gone 14-10 without Wall to hang in the playoff mix in the West, outscoring teams by 1.5 points per 100 possessions thanks to a slightly above average offense, which covered for a slightly below average defense in that stretch.
Now they need to integrate Wall back into the rotation. On paper, the Wizards are a real potential threat in the East — they have a talented and proven strong starting five, and their bench has been much improved this season behind Kelly Oubre. However, anyone who has watched the Wizards this season knows they do not bother to focus night-to-night or even quarter-to-quarter, which is why Bradley Beal is calling the squad out saying they need to do better or they will get their “asses kicked.” He’s right. The season of bad habits this team built up may well catch up with them.
Getting Wall back gives the Wizards a chance to be that big threat again. Now it’s on them.
Earlier in the season, starting wing Jimmy Butler jokingly/not jokingly said he’d talk to Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau about his heavy workload. CJ Fogler:
Then, starting power Taj Gibson recommended more bench minutes. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:
Now, starting point guard Jeff Teague is taking up the mantle. Krawczynski:
The average Timberwolves starter plays 34.8 minutes per game – far more than any other teams’ starters:
Butler, Gibson and Teague can state their cases. At times, they do look tired. Butler got hurt.
But Thibodeau seems set in his ways.
He values putting his best players (and Derrick Rose) on the court as much as possible. He believes in players developing sound habits through repetition and repetition and repetition and…
Thibodeau’s stance on these issues contributed to the Bulls firing him, and he still stuck with resting his top players less than other teams do. If losing the threat of losing his job didn’t sway him, I doubt these players will.
But they can try – with whatever energy they have left after playing for him.
Back in the fall, when most college hoops fans were more focused on their college’s football team, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. was a guy who had the potential to play his way into the No. 1 pick.
Then came the spinal surgery — a red flag for anyone, but particularly a 6’10 mobile big. That sidelined Porter for all but 25 minutes of the regular season, then in his once NCAA Tournament he came off the bench to shoot 4-of-12 on his way to 16 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes in a game where he looked winded at the end.
Nobody expected any of that would keep him out of the NBA Draft, and as expected he will jump into the pool with both feet, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Porter’s stock has fallen since before the injury, but he’s still a lock top 10 pick, maybe top five if he can convince some teams he is healthy.
Porter is long on potential — he is an offensive playmaker who can create his own shot and just knows how to get buckets. He’s also seen as a likely plus defender.
As the draft gets closer athletic big men tend to climb the board — Porter may well do that, depending upon his workouts. With his potential, every team that lands a top 10 draft pick will want to work him out, it will be interesting to see where his agent allows him to go and make his case on the court.
So much for the idea of not throwing a guy who has struggled with confidence into the fire of the playoff chase…
Philadelphia’s No. 1 pick last June Markelle Fultz will be active and play for the team against the Denver Nuggets Monday. Via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Fultz will not be on a strict minutes limit, but Brown will watch him closely as the rookie tries to play his way into game shape.
Fultz played in four games for Philadelphia at the start of this season — you probably forgot that — and averaged six points a night in 19 minutes, but looked off with his shot. Fultz was taken out of the rotation deal with a shoulder injury, which had morphed into a concern about his shooting form and jump shot. Part of the issue was in Fultz’s head, and Brown said it was a matter of Fultz getting his confidence back.
Apparently, he has.
The Sixers certainly could use another shot creator off the bench, right now they rely on T.J. McConnell, and while he’s a solid reserve, he’s not near the potential of Fultz. How much of that potential Fultz can bring to the team now as he gets back into the flow remains to be seen, but he’s going to get his chance.