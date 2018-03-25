Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry playing in first round of playoffs: “There’s no way”

Welp.

Anyone thinking the Golden State Warriors might have to make it without Stephen Curry for a significant part of the 2018 NBA Playoffs was right. On Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry’s Grade 2 MCL sprain will keep him sidelined throughout the first round of the playoffs.

“There’s no way he’s playing he’s playing in the first round. There’s no way,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’ve got to be ready to play without him and then see how he’s coming along.”

That’s big news for the Warriors, who have several players ailing. In recent days they’ve been without Draymond Green (groin) Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs).

For his part, Curry was trying to remain optimistic and do all he can to get back to the team before a first round series would end.

“Hopefully I prove what coach said is wrong… but right now, who knows.”@StephenCurry30 addresses the media on his MCL sprain and Playoffs return timeline. pic.twitter.com/P6H6yXxNOe — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 26, 2018

The Warriors currently stand second in the Western Conference, 4.5 games behind the leading Houston Rockets.

Curry initially hurt his ankle earlier in March against the San Antonio Spurs. He returned to action this week but got rolled up on by teammate JaVale McGee during a rebound attempt. That play wound up hurting Curry’s knee, sidelining him once more.