Getty

LeBron James scores 37, Cavaliers beat Nets for 5th straight win

Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) LeBron James powered into the lane for his latest assault on the rim and a former teammate made an ultimately useless attempt to stop him.

“I should have just gotten out of the way,” Joe Harris said.

Might as well. There’s no way right now to defend James even by staying in front of him – or in Harris’ case, beneath him.

James had 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-114 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

James kept up his latest sensational stretch by going 14 for 19 from the floor, highlighted by the soaring slam over Harris. He reached 2,000 points in a season for the 10th time, joining Karl Malone and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to do that.

Associate head coach Larry Drew, running the team in Tyronn Lue’s place, was asked to make an MVP case for James.

“You just look at the stat sheet,” Drew said, “and it’s just not about points, it’s what he’s doing on the boards, it’s what he’s doing from an assists standpoint. He’s just a force. He’s a force and I mean he has put up MVP numbers without a doubt.”

Kevin Love added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who came in averaging 122.5 points during the streak and just about reached that even with a slow start. Jordan Clarkson had 18 points, George Hill scored 17 and Rodney Hood finished with 16.

Harris scored a career-high 30 points for the Nets, who lost their third straight. Just as they did Friday in Toronto, the Nets hung in against one of the East’s best but didn’t have enough to pull it out.

Harris’ two free throws with 6:17 left gave Brooklyn its last lead at 100-99 before Cleveland ran off eight straight points. James had two baskets during the run, both backboard-shaking slams on lob passes.

The lead grew to 10, and when the Nets got it down to five, James halted their charge by running down the clock and nailing a 3-pointer that made it 119-111 with 39 seconds remaining.

“When we get stops we’re very dynamic and that’s what we did,” James said.

The Cavs missed their first eight shots before James took one, which he made. He had 12 points in the first quarter, including his latest powerhouse dunk over Harris in the final seconds of the period.

But Harris rebounded nicely from being on the wrong end of James’ highlight, going 8 for 9 in the first half and making all four of his 3-pointers as the Nets took a 62-60 lead.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: James had triple-doubles in two of the first three meetings with the Nets this season, including when the Cavs lost in Brooklyn in October. … Cleveland played without forward Jeff Green because of an illness.

Nets: DeMarre Carroll had 18 points. He came in averaging 15.5 in March, the highest total of any month in his nine-year career. … The Nets have just two home games remaining. Six of the Nets’ final eight are on the road.

LBJ 2K

James reached 2,000 points in a season for the first time since 2013-14. Malone (12) and Jordan (11) previously did it.

DELIGHTFUL DUNK

Love was on the bench for James’ slam the end of the first quarter. He celebrated by running and jumping into the nearby backboard stanchion .

“I wasn’t out there for the Portland game when LeBron had the dunk over (Jusuf) Nurkic,” Love said of a recent James highlight dunk, “but I was out there today and I was just having fun with it. It was fun to see. I love that type of play.”

LUE’S RECOVERY

Drew said he spoke Saturday to Lue, who took a leave of absence from the team last week for unspecified health reasons. Drew said he didn’t know when Lue planned to rejoin the Cavs but that he was on the road to recovery.

“He’s back to being his old self with the cracking jokes and he’s doing the things necessary from a health standpoint to get him back,” Drew said.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Miami on Tuesday.

Nets: Visit Orlando on Wednesday.

Follow Brian Mahoney on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Briancmahoney

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry playing in first round of playoffs: “There’s no way”

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 25, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

Welp.

Anyone thinking the Golden State Warriors might have to make it without Stephen Curry for a significant part of the 2018 NBA Playoffs was right. On Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry’s Grade 2 MCL sprain will keep him sidelined throughout the first round of the playoffs.

“There’s no way he’s playing he’s playing in the first round. There’s no way,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’ve got to be ready to play without him and then see how he’s coming along.”

That’s big news for the Warriors, who have several players ailing. In recent days they’ve been without Draymond Green (groin) Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs).

For his part, Curry was trying to remain optimistic and do all he can to get back to the team before a first round series would end.

Via Twitter:

The Warriors currently stand second in the Western Conference, 4.5 games behind the leading Houston Rockets.

Curry initially hurt his ankle earlier in March against the San Antonio Spurs. He returned to action this week but got rolled up on by teammate JaVale McGee during a rebound attempt. That play wound up hurting Curry’s knee, sidelining him once more.

Kings, Celtics both wear shirt in support of Stephon Clark (PHOTOS)

via James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area
By Dane CarbaughMar 25, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The NBA is not a league that will stay silent when it comes to political and social change.

On Sunday, as the Boston Celtics got ready to take on the Sacramento Kings, the two teams decided to band together to make a statement of their own. Each team took to the floor wearing shirts with “Accountability. We are one.” on the front and “#StephonClark” on the back.

Stephon Clark was a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by Sacramento PD last week. Clark, who had reportedly been seen breaking into cars in the neighborhood in which he was killed, was shot at 20 times by police despite being unarmed.

The decision to wear the shirts comes after a Kings game had already been delayed and many fans sent home as people protested outside their home arena. Before that game, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took to the floor to speak in praise of the protesters and their right to converge together to speak their mind.

Via Twitter:

Good for both organizations for making a decision together in a show of strength and unity.

Gregg Popovich offers praise for March for Our Lives, chastises Trump, ‘hidden’ politicians

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 25, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
9 Comments

Gregg Popovich is an Air Force veteran, a Major who was at one point fluent in Russian. The Indiana native worked for the military in the intelligence sector before turning his attention to basketball in the early ’70s, and thanks to his background has a pretty good angle on political happenings. Popovich also happens the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, which affords him a significant platform to speak from. He has not shied away from speaking his mind as large-scale political movements have gained traction over the past few years.

On Sunday before San Antonio’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Popovich again made his voice heard, this time in praise of Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” event. The march, which took place predominantly in Washington D.C. with coordinated simultaneous movements in major cities around the U.S., says its mission is to curb the “epidemic of mass school shootings”.

The movement comes in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Fla. where 17 students were killed at Stoneman Douglas High School. There have already been 17 school shootings during the first 12 weeks of 2018, according to CNN.

Popovich, who spoke for several minutes, had words of encouragement for March for Our Lives and reflected on the nature of cultural shifts as it relates to the changing of laws over time. The Spurs coach also ripped politicians, who he characterized as staying “hidden” while people marched on the capitol to save themselves from gun violence.

Via Twitter:

Donald Trump, who was not in D.C. and instead was in Florida for the weekend, did not comment on the march. Instead, White House spokesman Lindsay Walters released a statement.

LeBron James won’t shut up and dribble. DeMarcus Cousins is paying for the funeral of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by Sacramento Police. Gregg Popovich isn’t going to stop giving up quotes like this. The NBA is here and part of the support system for several political movements.

If you don’t like it, you best get used to it.

LeBron James throws down huge poster dunk over Nets (VIDEO)

via NBA on Twitter
By Dane CarbaughMar 25, 2018, 2:47 PM EDT
4 Comments

LeBron James has given us a few good dunks this season, at at age 33 no less.

Perhaps the best dunk of the year came from the Cleveland Cavaliers star earlier in March when LeBron dunked over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic.

But was that better than the high-rising slam James threw down on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday?

I’ll let you be the judge of that:

I mean, that’s pretty good. Joe Harris did the best he could do in that scenario.

Meanwhile, the most important thing to remember here is that LeBron is 33. That’s just nuts.