Kings, Celtics both wear shirt in support of Stephon Clark (PHOTOS)

The NBA is not a league that will stay silent when it comes to political and social change.

On Sunday, as the Boston Celtics got ready to take on the Sacramento Kings, the two teams decided to band together to make a statement of their own. Each team took to the floor wearing shirts with “Accountability. We are one.” on the front and “#StephonClark” on the back.

Stephon Clark was a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by Sacramento PD last week. Clark, who had reportedly been seen breaking into cars in the neighborhood in which he was killed, was shot at 20 times by police despite being unarmed.

The decision to wear the shirts comes after a Kings game had already been delayed and many fans sent home as people protested outside their home arena. Before that game, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took to the floor to speak in praise of the protesters and their right to converge together to speak their mind.

Via Twitter:

Here is a look at the shirt the Kings will wear today. pic.twitter.com/JMF94By3Ev — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) March 25, 2018

Reverse side of the shirts the Kings will wear today. pic.twitter.com/F2jd7hAIT6 — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) March 25, 2018

Good for both organizations for making a decision together in a show of strength and unity.