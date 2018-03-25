Getty Images

John Wall goes through 5-on-5, full-contact practice as he nears return

By Kurt HelinMar 25, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The Wizards have not yet set a date for John Wall‘s return to the court, but it should be soon. Very soon.

He went through a full-contact 5-on-5 practice Saturday reports Chase Hughes NBC Sports Washington. That is usually the last step before a return.

“John did everything, he did an entire practice which was great,” head coach Scott Brooks said. “I thought he did a great job offensively and defensively.”

Washington hosts the Knicks on Sunday, then the Spurs on Tuesday.

The Wizards have gone 14-10 without Wall, outscoring teams by 1.5 points per 100 possessions thanks to a slightly above average offense, which covered for a slightly below average defense in that stretch.

At 40-32, the Wizards currently sit as the six seed in the East, two games out of the four seed and also two games out of the eight seed.

 

Will Markelle Fultz return to 76ers this season? It’s up to him

Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers want Markelle Fultz back this season, but only when the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft is comfortable that he’s regained his shooting stroke.

Coach Brett Brown said before Saturday night’s game against Minnesota that it would take Fultz telling the team’s he’s ready to play before a decision is made on his status for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

“There’s no clandestine conspiracy theory motive,” Brown said. “You know what I know. It’s fluid.”

Fultz played four games in October and shot 9-of-27 from the field and didn’t attempt a 3-pointer. The Sixers then shut down the 19-year-old with what they called “soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder.”

Fultz has long since returned to practice, but is still working on his shooting form. Video from workouts in January showed Fultz awkwardly pushing the ball from his chest. It appears his stroke has improved, but he missed his 68th consecutive game Saturday.

“I think he is quite close,” Brown said Fultz, who has declined to speak to reporters. “I think if we’d all watch the video we’d all probably agree with that.”

The Sixers traded with Boston to move up to the No. 1 spot in the draft last June to take the University of Washington star in hopes he’d be the missing piece on a promising team that includes young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Fultz scoring off the dribble and creating his own shot haven’t materialized. Still, the Sixers were closing in on their first playoff berth in six years and aren’t giving up hope on their 6-foot-4 guard even though after Saturday there are only 10 games left in the regular season.

“It’s just something that when Markelle Fultz feels like he can go – he really feels good about himself and his health, the shoulder, everything and the medical people support that — he knows that he has a coaching staff and a team that will welcome him in when he says go,” Brown said. “He also understands the season is around the corner in terms of the end of the regular season. That’s where it’s at.”

Nets/Raptors game was stopped so referees could check if rim was level

By Kurt HelinMar 25, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Back in January, in a podcast discussion, J.J. Redick and Kyrie Irving got into a discussion about how the rim was crooked during the teams’ game in London. Was this all in Redick’s head, or is he so in tune and sensitive that he could pick up on even a minor variance in the rim that nobody else noticed?

Friday night the issue was serious enough in the Brooklyn game in Toronto that they stopped play to check — and the rim needed to be adjusted.

First, that is a way nicer level than the one in my home tool kit — they weren’t even looking at the bubble in the little tube. I have no need for that nice a level, but I want one.

I’ve never seen anything like that before during a game. Not that it was going to change the outcome much, the Raptors went on to win 116-112 behind a triple-double from Kyle Lowry of 25 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.

G-League Grand Rapids’ Zeke Upshaw collapses during game, rushed to hospital

Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 2:22 AM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An NBA G League player for the Grand Rapids Drive, Zeke Upshaw, collapsed on the court near the end of a game with the Long Island Nets and was rushed to a hospital.

Sarah Jbara, a spokeswoman for the team, tells mlive.com that Upshaw tumbled to the floor Saturday night with about 50 seconds remaining in the game. He was taken off the court on a stretcher. Details of his condition are not known, but reports out of the area are concerning.

The 26-year-old Upshaw scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory in the regular-season finale.

Upshaw is in his second season with the Drive. From Chicago, the 6-foot-6 swingman played three seasons at Illinois State and finished his college career with a year at Hofstra.

James Harden’s 27 help Rockets sail past Pelicans 114-91

Associated PressMar 24, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 27 points in three quarters and the Houston Rockets routed the New Orleans Pelicans 114-91 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory.

The NBA-leading Rockets improved to 59-14 to overtake the 1993-94 championship team for the most wins in franchise history.

Houston never trailed and already had a huge lead to start the fourth before scoring seven straight points early in the period to make it 92-63 with 10 minutes remaining. Clint Capela had four points and a steal to lead Houston in that stretch. Capela finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and tied a career high with six blocks.

The Pelicans, who were playing their fifth game in seven days, finally ran out of gas, and looked worn out from the start. Entering Saturday’s game they had played on three consecutive nights from Tuesday-Thursday because of a rescheduled game and won all of them to extend their winning streak to four in a row.

Anthony Davis, who also sat out the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, led New Orleans with 25 points and had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Eric Gordon added 19 points for the Rockets on a night Chris Paul missed his second straight game because of a sore left hamstring.

Houston led by 27 entering the third quarter after a first half where Harden scored 18. The Pelicans opened the second half with an 11-2 run, with six points from Davis, to get within 66-48 with about eight minutes left.

There was a scuffle soon after that when Gordon and E'Twaun Moore got tangled up and Moore gave Gordon a two-handed shove in the back. The two players lunged at each other and had to be separated, but order was quickly restored and Moore was given a personal foul and a technical foul.

Gordon made the free throw on the technical and Harden added a basket soon after that, but it didn’t end Houston’s struggles in the quarter.

Harden had three turnovers over the next two minutes and another possession ended because the shot clock ran out. New Orleans scored four more points in that stretch to cut the lead to 69-52.

A 3-pointer by Ryan Anderson ended a more than three-minute scoring drought for Houston after that but New Orleans scored the next six points to whittle the deficit to 72-58 with about three minutes left in the quarter.

The Rockets got going near the end of the quarter and 3-pointers by Joe Johnson and Gerald Green left them up 83-61 entering the fourth quarter.

Houston was up 64-37 at halftime.

 