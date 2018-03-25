Gregg Popovich offers praise for March for Our Lives, chastises Trump, ‘hidden’ politicians

Gregg Popovich is an Air Force veteran, a Major who was at one point fluent in Russian. The Indiana native worked for the military in the intelligence sector before turning his attention to basketball in the early ’70s, and thanks to his background has a pretty good angle on political happenings. Popovich also happens the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, which affords him a significant platform to speak from. He has not shied away from speaking his mind as large-scale political movements have gained traction over the past few years.

On Sunday before San Antonio’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Popovich again made his voice heard, this time in praise of Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” event. The march, which took place predominantly in Washington D.C. with coordinated simultaneous movements in major cities around the U.S., says its mission is to curb the “epidemic of mass school shootings”.

The movement comes in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Fla. where 17 students were killed at Stoneman Douglas High School. There have already been 17 school shootings during the first 12 weeks of 2018, according to CNN.

Popovich, who spoke for several minutes, had words of encouragement for March for Our Lives and reflected on the nature of cultural shifts as it relates to the changing of laws over time. The Spurs coach also ripped politicians, who he characterized as staying “hidden” while people marched on the capitol to save themselves from gun violence.

Via Twitter:

During his pregame availability today, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked for his thoughts on yesterday's #MarchForOurLives in Washington, D.C. Here is his full, three-minute response: pic.twitter.com/znQ16s169Q — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 25, 2018

Pop on Trump spending weekend in Fla.: "It’s just cowardice. A

real leader would have been in Washington D.C. this weekend, not in his

penthouse at Mar-a-Lago, would have had the decency to meet with the group, to see what is going on and how important it is." #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 25, 2018

Donald Trump, who was not in D.C. and instead was in Florida for the weekend, did not comment on the march. Instead, White House spokesman Lindsay Walters released a statement.

LeBron James won’t shut up and dribble. DeMarcus Cousins is paying for the funeral of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by Sacramento Police. Gregg Popovich isn’t going to stop giving up quotes like this. The NBA is here and part of the support system for several political movements.

If you don’t like it, you best get used to it.