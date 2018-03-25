Gregg Popovich offers praise for March for Our Lives, chastises Trump, ‘hidden’ politicians

Gregg Popovich is an Air Force veteran, a Major who was at one point fluent in Russian. The Indiana native worked for the military in the intelligence sector before turning his attention to basketball in the early ’70s, and thanks to his background has a pretty good angle on political happenings. Popovich also happens the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, which affords him a significant platform to speak from. He has not shied away from speaking his mind as large-scale political movements have gained traction over the past few years.
On Sunday before San Antonio’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Popovich again made his voice heard, this time in praise of Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” event. The march, which took place predominantly in Washington D.C. with coordinated simultaneous movements in major cities around the U.S., says its mission is to curb the “epidemic of mass school shootings”.
The movement comes in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Fla. where 17 students were killed at Stoneman Douglas High School. There have already been 17 school shootings during the first 12 weeks of 2018, according to CNN.
Popovich, who spoke for several minutes, had words of encouragement for March for Our Lives and reflected on the nature of cultural shifts as it relates to the changing of laws over time. The Spurs coach also ripped politicians, who he characterized as staying “hidden” while people marched on the capitol to save themselves from gun violence.
Via Twitter:
Donald Trump, who was not in D.C. and instead was in Florida for the weekend, did not comment on the march. Instead, White House spokesman Lindsay Walters released a statement.
LeBron James won’t shut up and dribble. DeMarcus Cousins is paying for the funeral of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by Sacramento Police. Gregg Popovich isn’t going to stop giving up quotes like this. The NBA is here and part of the support system for several political movements.
If you don’t like it, you best get used to it.
LeBron James has given us a few good dunks this season, at at age 33 no less.
Perhaps the best dunk of the year came from the Cleveland Cavaliers star earlier in March when LeBron dunked over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic.
But was that better than the high-rising slam James threw down on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday?
I’ll let you be the judge of that:
I mean, that’s pretty good. Joe Harris did the best he could do in that scenario.
Meanwhile, the most important thing to remember here is that LeBron is 33. That’s just nuts.
The Wizards have not yet set a date for John Wall‘s return to the court, but it should be soon. Very soon.
He went through a full-contact 5-on-5 practice Saturday reports Chase Hughes NBC Sports Washington. That is usually the last step before a return.
“John did everything, he did an entire practice which was great,” head coach Scott Brooks said. “I thought he did a great job offensively and defensively.”
Washington hosts the Knicks on Sunday, then the Spurs on Tuesday.
The Wizards have gone 14-10 without Wall, outscoring teams by 1.5 points per 100 possessions thanks to a slightly above average offense, which covered for a slightly below average defense in that stretch.
At 40-32, the Wizards currently sit as the six seed in the East, two games out of the four seed and also two games out of the eight seed.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers want Markelle Fultz back this season, but only when the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft is comfortable that he’s regained his shooting stroke.
Coach Brett Brown said before Saturday night’s game against Minnesota that it would take Fultz telling the team’s he’s ready to play before a decision is made on his status for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.
“There’s no clandestine conspiracy theory motive,” Brown said. “You know what I know. It’s fluid.”
Fultz played four games in October and shot 9-of-27 from the field and didn’t attempt a 3-pointer. The Sixers then shut down the 19-year-old with what they called “soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder.”
Fultz has long since returned to practice, but is still working on his shooting form. Video from workouts in January showed Fultz awkwardly pushing the ball from his chest. It appears his stroke has improved, but he missed his 68th consecutive game Saturday.
“I think he is quite close,” Brown said Fultz, who has declined to speak to reporters. “I think if we’d all watch the video we’d all probably agree with that.”
The Sixers traded with Boston to move up to the No. 1 spot in the draft last June to take the University of Washington star in hopes he’d be the missing piece on a promising team that includes young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Fultz scoring off the dribble and creating his own shot haven’t materialized. Still, the Sixers were closing in on their first playoff berth in six years and aren’t giving up hope on their 6-foot-4 guard even though after Saturday there are only 10 games left in the regular season.
“It’s just something that when Markelle Fultz feels like he can go – he really feels good about himself and his health, the shoulder, everything and the medical people support that — he knows that he has a coaching staff and a team that will welcome him in when he says go,” Brown said. “He also understands the season is around the corner in terms of the end of the regular season. That’s where it’s at.”
Back in January, in a podcast discussion, J.J. Redick and Kyrie Irving got into a discussion about how the rim was crooked during the teams’ game in London. Was this all in Redick’s head, or is he so in tune and sensitive that he could pick up on even a minor variance in the rim that nobody else noticed?
Friday night the issue was serious enough in the Brooklyn game in Toronto that they stopped play to check — and the rim needed to be adjusted.
First, that is a way nicer level than the one in my home tool kit — they weren’t even looking at the bubble in the little tube. I have no need for that nice a level, but I want one.
I’ve never seen anything like that before during a game. Not that it was going to change the outcome much, the Raptors went on to win 116-112 behind a triple-double from Kyle Lowry of 25 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.