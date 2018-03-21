Dwight Howard posts just second 30-30 game in last 36 years

Dwight Howard never played for the Nets. He almost got traded to Brooklyn by the Magic, but the deal never happened.
Which puts a dent in Dennis Schroder‘s theory Howard gets up for games against only his former teams.
Howard dominated Brooklyn for 32 points and 30 rebounds in the Hornets’ 111-105 win tonight. That’s just the second 30-30 game in the last 36 years, Kevin Love notching the other in 2010.
All 30-30 games since Wilt Chamberlain, who had a ton:
- Dwight Howard (Charlotte Hornets, 3/21/2018): 32 points, 30 rebounds
- Kevin Love (Minnesota Timberwolves, 11/12/2010): 31 points, 31 rebounds
- Moses Malone (Houston Rockets, 2/11/1982): 38 points, 32 rebounds
- Swen Nater (Milwaukee Bucks, 12/19/1976): 30 points, 33 rebounds
- Elvin Hayes (Capital Bullets, 11/17/1973): 43 points, 32 rebounds
Howard helped Charlotte erase a 23-point second-half deficit and a 10-point deficit with four minutes left. The Hornets are playing out a lost season, and Brooklyn has looked overmatched most of the year, particularly at center. But no matter the situation, Howard says he still feels super-sized expectations.
Tonight, he exceeded them by leaps and bounds.