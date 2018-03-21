Dwight Howard posts just second 30-30 game in last 36 years

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Dwight Howard never played for the Nets. He almost got traded to Brooklyn by the Magic, but the deal never happened.

Which puts a dent in Dennis Schroder‘s theory Howard gets up for games against only his former teams.

Howard dominated Brooklyn for 32 points and 30 rebounds in the Hornets’ 111-105 win tonight. That’s just the second 30-30 game in the last 36 years, Kevin Love notching the other in 2010.

All 30-30 games since Wilt Chamberlain, who had a ton:

Dwight Howard (Charlotte Hornets, 3/21/2018): 32 points, 30 rebounds

Kevin Love (Minnesota Timberwolves, 11/12/2010): 31 points, 31 rebounds

Moses Malone (Houston Rockets, 2/11/1982): 38 points, 32 rebounds

Swen Nater (Milwaukee Bucks, 12/19/1976): 30 points, 33 rebounds

Elvin Hayes (Capital Bullets, 11/17/1973): 43 points, 32 rebounds

Howard helped Charlotte erase a 23-point second-half deficit and a 10-point deficit with four minutes left. The Hornets are playing out a lost season, and Brooklyn has looked overmatched most of the year, particularly at center. But no matter the situation, Howard says he still feels super-sized expectations.

Tonight, he exceeded them by leaps and bounds.