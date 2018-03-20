Stephen Curry cleared for return by Warriors doctors, Friday vs. Hawks likely date

For the second half of their last game, a loss in San Antonio, the Warriors were without all four All-Stars — Kevin Durant (ribs), Stephen Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (thumb), and Draymond Green (hip contusion).

Starting Friday against the Hawks at Oracle Arena, at least one of those guys should be back — Curry.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/rdIgQaLTmU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 20, 2018

This was expected. If this had been the playoffs, Curry would have returned last weekend, but considering his multiple ankle sprains this season and his importance to the team, the Warriors decided to be extremely cautious. They will do the same with Durant, Green, and Thompson, with the goal of having them all healthy at the start of the postseason.

Curry is averaging 26.3 points and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 42.4 percent from three this season. The Warriors offense is 14 points per 100 possessions better this season when Curry is on the court.