Iggy Azalea details burning Nick Young’s clothes (video)

Nick Young and rapper Iggy Azalea had a very public relationship then a very public breakup.
D'Angelo Russell, then Young’s Lakers teammate, recorded and published a video of Young discussing being with other women. Young also impregnated his ex-girlfriend and then got caught cheating by Azalea on home-security cameras.
Her response?
Azalea on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:
I burnt it all.
I burnt a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool, too. I started off with water, and it just seemed like that didn’t work.
Every designer you can think of, I burned.
I was like, I’m going to find something you care about, and I’m going to start destroying that, which was his clothes. And we had a fire pit outside, a nice fire pit that you can put on with the gas.
I text him a video and I was like, “Hey, I’m burning your s—. I’m starting with the cheap s—.”
“I’m burning your things. And so, I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl. So, I hope you get home quickly, because I’m moving on. We’re progressing on the spectrum of cheap to expensive.”
But I will say expensive doesn’t burn. Expensive things do not burn well. All the Forever 21, [sound of going up in flames].
Young, now with the Warriors, is still reaping what he sowed.