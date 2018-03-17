DeRozan has 29, Raptors win 11th straight, beat Mavs 122-115

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan made the game-winning basket in overtime and the Toronto Raptors rallied to match the longest winning streak in franchise history, extending their season-best run to 11 by beating the Dallas Mavericks 122-115 on Friday night.
DeRozan scored 29 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors won for the 18th time in 19 games. Kyle Lowry got the night off to rest as the Raptors played the second game of the back-to-back.
Delon Wright had 15 points and Fred VanVleet scored 14, helping Toronto improved to an NBA-best 29-5 at home.
Dallas had won three of four. Harrison Barnes scored 27 points for the Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 and J.J. Barea 18.
Up 84-78 to begin the fourth, Dallas stretched its lead to 101-93 on a jump shot by Barnes with 5:43 remaining, but four points from DeRozan cut it to 101-97 with 4:32 left.
Toronto kept coming, pulling within two on a pair of free throws by DeRozan and, after a Dallas turnover, tying it at 106 on DeRozan’s jumper with 1:15 to go in regulation.
Each team turned the ball over before Barnes missed a jumper with 24 seconds left and VanVleet grabbed the rebound. After a timeout, DeRozan let the clock wind down before driving and kicking to Serge Ibaka, who missed a potential game-winning shot. DeRozan also missed before the buzzer, sending it to overtime.
VanVleet and Dallas’ Dwight Powell each made a 3 in overtime before DeRozan drove for the tiebreaking basket with 53 seconds left.
Valanciunas sealed it by making five of six at the free-throw line in the final 10 seconds.
Toronto also extended its franchise-record streak of games with 100 or more points to 22.
The injury bug is hitting the Warriors hard — not with anything that seems like it will last into the playoffs, but it’s still a concern.
Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (fractured thumb), Draymond Green is just returning to the rotation (along with David West and Jordan Bell), and now this — Kevin Durant is going to be out a couple of weeks.
What incomplete means is it is nondisplaced, or to use the slang it is a cracked rib. The bone was not moved out of place and does not need to be reset.
The good news for Warriors fans about all these injuries are they should heal up in a couple of weeks and the Warriors should be fully loaded for bear come the playoffs. And no doubt this team knows what it needs to do to win, it can get back into its groove quickly.
So long as we’re not talking about all these injuries in the second week of April, Warriors fans do not need to worry.
We need to savor these final years — potentially final games — of Dirk Nowitzki‘s career. The future Hall of Famers is one of the great pure shooters, and probably the greatest shooting big man, in NBA history.
The Maverick’s star hit another milestone Friday night, 11,000 made NBA baskets. Only eight others have reached that mark, and Nowitzki did it with a high arc baseline jumper.
The man is a marvel.
The Utah Jazz have been on a roll — they have gone 20-2 of late — but the point guard ranks are getting thin. Ricky Rubio has a knee contusion that may keep him out for a game or two, and his backup Raul Neto is out with a fractured wrist. This is where the Jazz are making a smart move, bringing in a 10-day contract guy for depth and getting a look at him.
That guy? David Stockton. Son of Hall-of-Famer and Jazz legend John Stockton. Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
G League guard David Stockton, son of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, is signing a 10-day contract with the team, league sources told ESPN. Stockton, 25, is expected to join the Jazz today, sources said.
Stockton, who played his college ball at Gonzaga like his father, has spent most of this season with the Reno Big Horns and averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 assists a night. Watching him in Summer League, Stockton is a smart, floor general kind of point guard who knows how to run a team. He is not as athletic as most of the guys he has gone up against, but he knows how to compensate.
However long this lasts, it’s good to see a Stockton in a Jazz uniform again.
Going into the season, Kawhi Leonard was the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year again, but he’s only played in nine games (so far). Draymond Green was in the mix, and he’s had a good but not great defensive season. Al Horford anchors the best defense in the NBA this season for Boston, but that is more a team effort than Horford dominating on that end.
The race for Defensive Player of the Year is wide open, which is what I get into in this latest PBT Extra video. Joel Embiid has been the favorite most of the season, but the flat-out best defender this season has been Rudy Gobert — when he is on the court the Jazz allow just 97.2 points per 100 possessions. Problem is he missed considerable time with a pair of knee injuries.
So who is the Defensive Player of the Year leading into the final month of the NBA season? I asked you readers on Twitter, and the answer was Gobert with Rudy Gobert at 61 percent, followed by Joel Embiid with 21 percent and Green back with 10 percent.
Gobert has only played in 43 games, the max he can get up to is 56 — did he impact enough defensive possessions to win this award? In 2015 Leonard won his first playing 64 games. Embiid will play in about the mid to high 60s in games (he could play in 71 if he plays in every remaining game, but the Sixers will get him some rest before the postseason) and when he is on the court the Sixers allow a point per possession (100.4 per 100).
Will the voters look at all that and decide to go with Horford or Green? Who knows. It’s wide open.