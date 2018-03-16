Rob Carr/Getty Images

What’s in store for NBA’s biggest trade sacred cow, Celtics point guard Terry Rozier?

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
DETROIT – Terry Rozier, as the running joke goes, is the NBA’s most unattainable player.

Celtics president Danny Ainge reportedly wouldn’t trade Rozier for Serge Ibaka, according to the actual report which sparked the gag. Didn’t trade Rozier for Kyrie Irving. Hasn’t traded Rozier for Anthony Davis.

And why stop there?

“Me getting traded for LeBron,” Rozier said, “and then Danny hangs up the phone.”

That’s Rozier’s favorite version of the joke. He can laugh along with it.

More so, he appreciates the subtext – that Ainge really does value him deeply.

“He’s one of the guys that believes in me most in this league,” Rozier said. “And I think that’ll allow me to wake up every day, just knowing that I can breathe easily and just play my game and be me.”

It’s a good mindset, as the next 16 months will test Boston’s and Rozier’s loyalty and usefulness to each other.

Satisfied backing up stars Isaiah Thomas and now Irving at point guard, Rozier is an important part of the team with the Eastern Conference’s second-best record. He can help the Celtics win in the playoffs this season and in future seasons.

But how long will Rozier, who turns 24 Saturday and will be eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension this summer, remain content? He has declared he’ll become a starter in the NBA, but that almost certainly won’t happen in Boston as long as Irving is there.

“I know there’s a lot of teams I can start for right now,” Rozier said.

“It’ll be the right time soon enough. It’ll happen for me.”

Rozier has developed into one of the NBA’s top reserves. Victor Oladipo will win Most Improved Player, and Lou Williams will win Sixth Man of the Year. But Rozier should contend for spots on both ballots.

He already has 4.7 win shares this season – 3.3 more than last season. That’s tied for the fifth-largest increase from a previous career high. Here are the league leaders in win share increases from a previous career high – the previous high on the left, this season’s mark on the right, the increase in the middle:

And Rozier’s 4.7 win shares rank sixth among Sixth Man of the Year-eligible players:

At 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Rozier is a dogged defender who really gets into his man. He primarily makes opponents uncomfortable on the perimeter, but he’s also comfortable mixing it up inside, where he defensively rebounds well for his position.

Rozier has also become a good 3-point shooter, making 39% of his 4.7 attempts per game. That shooting breakthrough has made all the difference in Rozier’s growth.

Can he take the next step and become a starting point guard somewhere?

“There’s an athleticism requirement at that position because of how dynamic those guys are,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Competiveness, skill and just an everyday mentality and mindset. And he’s got a lot of those things. I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Athleticism? Rozier is fast, a high-flyer and definitely strong enough. Competitive? To a fault. Everyday mentality? “He never takes days off,” Stevens said.

Skill is the question mark.

Rozier isn’t much of a playmaker, a deficiency that would become an even bigger issue if he started. When playing with other top players, distributing matters more.

Rozier’s 5.2 assists per 100 possessions would rank last among starting point guards:

(Jamal Murray, who starts for the Nuggets and also averages 5.2 assists per 100 possessions, plays with an elite passing center in Nikola Jokic.)

To be fair, Rozier’s assist numbers are negatively impacted by Marcus Smart. Rozier and Smart often share lead-guard duties off the bench, so each takes assist opportunities from the other. And Smart doesn’t space the floor well when off the ball, making it harder for Rozier when he has it.

But none of that excuses Rozier’s pedestrian passing. Steven often tells him to take more risks. Dribble more to engage defenses. Make higher-upside passes. Those aren’t dependable skills for Rozier yet – which is fine for a bench sparkplug. As a starter, it’d become a far bigger problem.

And then there’s blemish already hurting Rozier: He’s an awful finisher.

He too often gets out of control when he attacks the rim. He doesn’t have the touch on floaters. Though he can penetrate, it doesn’t bear much fruit.

Among 163 players with at least 200 attempts in the paint, Rozier ranks dead last in field goal percentage (43%)

Still, Rozier brings enough tools – athleticism, competitiveness, defense and outside shooting – to create the rough outline of a future starting point guard. Court vision can take a while to develop. (The poor finishing is more worrisome, though at least Rozier’s ability to get into the paint is encouraging.)

“Every indicator would be that he’d continue to get better and better,” Stevens said.

That makes upcoming decisions tricky.

Locked into a bargain $3,050,390 salary next season, Rozier will also be eligible this offseason for a contract extension that would start in 2019. He said he’d appreciate an extension, as it’d show Boston’s faith in him.

But would he resist an extension to keep open his options to become a starter elsewhere? Will the Celtics even offer an extension?

That might depend on Smart.

He’ll be a restricted free agent this summer, and Boston projects to have about just $9 million to pay him below the luxury-tax line without making other moves. The Celtics might decide Smart and Rozier overlap too much and let Smart walk or keep him on his qualifying offer. Or Boston could re-sign Smart, which could make Rozier the unaffordable luxury.

In 2019, Kyrie Irving will be up for a new contract. In 2020, Jaylen Brown‘s new deal would kick in. In 2021, Jayson Tatum‘s new deal would kick in. Al Horford (2019) and Gordon Hayward (2020) also have player options on their max contracts.

Perhaps, that leads to keeping Rozier next season while he’s still on his cheap rookie-scale contract then maybe even another year on his qualifying offer. Then, if he bolts for a place he can start and get paid more, at least the Celtics will have gotten several years of valuable production from him.

Or, if it’s headed down that path, could Boston do the unthinkable and trade Rozier? He’d return value, which could trump keeping him for another year or two then losing him for nothing. At some point, would Rozier welcome a trade to a team seeking a starter?

“I know it’ll work out if it’s meant to be, so I don’t really think about that,” Rozier said. “I’m just trying to seize the opportunity and, like I said, control what I can control and work my butt off every day, whether I’m the starter or coming off the bench.”

Report: Celtics’ Marcus Smart to have surgery on thumb, hopes to return for playoffs

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
Ouch. This one hurts.

A Celtics team already beset by injuries — Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, don’t forget Gordon Hayward — now has added their best perimeter defender and a key to their playoff chances to the list in Marcus Smart. His thumb injury does require surgery, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The injury occurred when Smart dove for a steal against Indiana Sunday (a game the Pacers won 99-97).

There is no official timetable for a return before the surgery, but often recovery takes about six weeks (give or take). That would bring Smart back around the start of the second round of the postseason.

While Irving and Brown certainly will be back for the postseason, if Smart is not able to return it would be a real blow.

Smart is averaging 10.2 points per game, but it’s not his offense that the Celtics would miss. He is key to their league-leading, taking on the opponents best perimeter defender nightly. The Celtics are 4.3 points per 100 possessions better this season with Smart on the court.

Ben Simmons joins historic rookie group with Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
For a rookie, these are huge numbers: 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists.

Oscar Robertson did it at the start of his Hall of Fame career. Nobody else did it until Magic Johnson came along.

Now Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons has reached that threshold, passing it against the Knicks Thursday as he racked up his eighth triple-double of the season — 13 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists — moving him past a tie with Magic for second on the list of rookie triple-doubles (Robertson had 26). Here is what Simmons said after the game, via Ian Begley of ESPN.

“It’s surreal knowing that the game’s been played for a long time and so many greats have been through,” Simmons said. “I’ve set a record with Magic and Oscar Robertson, which is surreal to me.”

Simmons is in a close race with Utah’s Donovan Mitchell for Rookie of the Year — both men are leading their teams to the postseason, although doing it in different ways with different styles of game. It’s not an easy choice.

The thing that was said after the game that turned heads in Philly was Brett Brown saying Ben Simmons may not be the Sixers point guard down the line. Via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I think to anoint him ‘you’re only a point guard forever’ is not in my mind,” Brown said before the Sixers’ 118-110 win over the Knicks. “I think it’s going to be a one (point guard) or a four (power forward), that’s where I see him.”

“Definitely a one, not four,” Simmons said. “I don’t want to play a four. I mean, I’ll play the four but I don’t want to be predominantly in the four position because I feel like I can do a lot more from the point guard position, as you’ve seen.”

Simmons as a small-ball four in certain matchups, going against a stretch four from another team, makes some sense. He shouldn’t be defending a more physical four — don’t match him up against a Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Paul Millsap kind of four — but Simmons could play a little as a big.

The real question: Why would you want to take the ball out of his hands as a point guard? Those rookie numbers are not a fluke.

PBT Extra: James Harden running away with NBA MVP race

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
He will be a bridesmaid no more.

James Harden has finished second in the NBA MVP voting twice (2017 and 2015) and in the top five a couple other times, but has yet to win. That changes this year — he is the clear frontrunner for the award.

That’s what I get into in this PBT Extra — Harden been the consensus of media who vote on the award. He also was the consensus of the fans I polled on Twitter — 67 percent had Harden as MVP, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis each picking up 13 percent to come in second/third.

So long as Harden plays in 10 or more of the Rockets remaining 14 games — if he plays less than 70 games, it will give some voters pause — he should win.

It’s the bottom four slots on the ballot that are much more wide open. Davis, LeBron, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan and others can make a case for inclusion. Voters will go a lot of different directions there. But the top of the ballot is clear.

Likely No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton says he will enter NBA draft

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Arizona’s first-round NCAA Tournament upset at the hands of Buffalo — it a surprisingly easy win for the Bulls — screwed up a lot of people’s brackets.

However, it led to one thing that was expected — Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton saying he would enter the NBA Draft.

There was no suspense here, and there was no reason for him to toy with the emotions of Wildcat faithful doing the usual “I need to get together with my family and talk over what’s best for my future” routine. We all knew the outcome, good on him for being up front about it.

Ayton is an incredibly skilled and athletic 7-footer who has scouts drooling and thinking he can have an Anthony Davis/Karl-Anthony Towns level impact on the NBA. He averaged 20.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game and was named the Pac 12 Player of the Year and also made the conference’s All-Defensive Team. Ayton has the skills to be a franchise cornerstone player — he can score inside and is strong, but is also incredibly mobile and has a face-up game, plus can step out and drain threes (36.4 percent this season). He is active on the glass and is a solid rim protector on defense. There were questions about his effort and commitment coming into the season, but Ayton answered them.

He is expected to be the top pick in a draft with some outstanding players at the top.

Ayton’s teammate, junior guard Allonzo Trier, also said he would enter the draft. Trier is considered a second-rounder (if drafted at all).