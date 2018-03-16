Report: Jazz to sign David Stockton, son of Utah legend John Stockton, to 10-day contract

The Utah Jazz have been on a roll — they have gone 20-2 of late — but the point guard ranks are getting thin. Ricky Rubio has a knee contusion that may keep him out for a game or two, and his backup Raul Neto is out with a fractured wrist. This is where the Jazz are making a smart move, bringing in a 10-day contract guy for depth and getting a look at him.
That guy? David Stockton. Son of Hall-of-Famer and Jazz legend John Stockton. Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
G League guard David Stockton, son of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, is signing a 10-day contract with the team, league sources told ESPN. Stockton, 25, is expected to join the Jazz today, sources said.
Stockton, who played his college ball at Gonzaga like his father, has spent most of this season with the Reno Big Horns and averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 assists a night. Watching him in Summer League, Stockton is a smart, floor general kind of point guard who knows how to run a team. He is not as athletic as most of the guys he has gone up against, but he knows how to compensate.
However long this lasts, it’s good to see a Stockton in a Jazz uniform again.
Going into the season, Kawhi Leonard was the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year again, but he’s only played in nine games (so far). Draymond Green was in the mix, and he’s had a good but not great defensive season. Al Horford anchors the best defense in the NBA this season for Boston, but that is more a team effort than Horford dominating on that end.
The race for Defensive Player of the Year is wide open, which is what I get into in this latest PBT Extra video. Joel Embiid has been the favorite most of the season, but the flat-out best defender this season has been Rudy Gobert — when he is on the court the Jazz allow just 97.2 points per 100 possessions. Problem is he missed considerable time with a pair of knee injuries.
So who is the Defensive Player of the Year leading into the final month of the NBA season? I asked you readers on Twitter, and the answer was Gobert with Rudy Gobert at 61 percent, followed by Joel Embiid with 21 percent and Green back with 10 percent.
Gobert has only played in 43 games, the max he can get up to is 56 — did he impact enough defensive possessions to win this award? In 2015 Leonard won his first playing 64 games. Embiid will play in about the mid to high 60s in games (he could play in 71 if he plays in every remaining game, but the Sixers will get him some rest before the postseason) and when he is on the court the Sixers allow a point per possession (100.4 per 100).
Will the voters look at all that and decide to go with Horford or Green? Who knows. It’s wide open.
Dwight Howard has had a solid season in Charlotte: He’s averaging 16.5 points per game on 56.1 percent shooting, grabbing 12.1 rebounds and racking up 1.7 blocks per game. Charlotte is going to miss the postseason dance, but Howard is not the reason.
Howard had 33 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte’s win over Atlanta Thursday night, one of his better games of the season. The Hawks are one of Howard’s former teams, which prompted this comment from Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroder:
Howard has played better against the Hawks: through the four meetings he has averaged 22.8 points on 63.5 percent shooting, with 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots. Is that because Howard plays harder or because the Hawks are a bottom 10 defensive team in the league, so everyone feeds on them.
It’s not quite the same against the other former Howard squads. In two games against the Lakers (who can roll out a big in Brook Lopez who can match Howard physically): 18 points per game on 60.0 shooting, 11 rebounds and two blocks a night. In three games vs. Orlando Howard averages 18.7 points on 53.5 percent shooting with 10.3 rebounds and 1 block.
Against L.A.and Orlando Howard may be slightly better than his season averages, but he’s saving his real big games for the Hawks.
Doc Rivers, break out your checkbook, you have a fine to write to the league.
The Clippers lost to the Rockets 101-96 in Houston Tuesday night. The Clippers actually did a good job on the Rockets defensively, they lost the game in two other categories: 1) Houston grabbed the offensive rebound on 32 percent of their missed shots (that jumps to almost 36 percent if you remove some of the garbage rebound/shots stats at the end of halves); 2) Houston got to the free throw line 23 times to Los Angeles’ eight — just 4.2 percent of L.A.’s shots ended in a foul.
Doc Rivers was fired up about the second part of that after the game and earned himself a fine talking about the officials, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
“I don’t say much about officiating,” Rivers said to preface his complaints. “They shot 41 3s, we shot 18. We doubled them in the amount of points in the paint. And it was 24-8 in free throws. That’s a joke. That’s a complete joke.”
“I thought our guys drove and got hit all game,” Rivers said. “Lou [Williams] down the stretch got killed on a play and no call. Austin [Rivers] gets hit and no call. DJ [DeAndre Jordan] gets fouled over the back.
“I haven’t [complained about officiating] all year. Our guys played their hearts out. But for them to shoot that many more free throws than us, and we’re the team attacking, it just doesn’t make basketball sense to me. It is what it is, and we have to move on.”
That was obviously going to draw a fine, and it did — $15,000, the league announced Friday afternoon.
What Rivers was really doing was laying the groundwork for future games. The Clippers are just two games into a stretch of 8-of-10 on the road that likely determines if they make the postseason (they are currently the nine seed, one game out of the dance). Los Angeles’ next games are Oklahoma City, Portland, Minnesota — all teams also fighting to get into the West playoffs. The Clippers could use a couple of breaks in those games, so Rivers lobbied for one. The price was $15,000
There is a large field of deserving candidates for NBA Coach of the Year this season.
Brad Stevens has the Celtics as the two seed in the East without Gordon Hayward. Gregg Popovich has the Spurs in the playoff mix without Kawhi Leonard. Dwane Casey has the Raptors at the top of the East after getting the existing roster to buy into a new offensive philosophy. Terry Stotts has the Trail Blazers with a top five defense and a likely three seed. Mike D’Antoni has the Rockets on top of the entire NBA. Quin Snyder has the Jazz likely making the playoffs in the West despite that team being ravaged by injuries (and having lost Hayward last summer). Nate McMillan has turned around things in Indiana with Victor Oladipo.
I delve into the Coach of the Year debate in this latest PBT Extra. Among voters, most of the discussion for the top spot seems to be between Boston’s Stevens and Toronto’s Casey. In a Twitter poll I did for this video, a plurality of you were in the Casey camp: Dwane Casey 43 percent, Quin Snyder 36 percent, and Stevens 15 percent.
A stunning number of people on Twitter questioned why Popovich was even on the list. Which is idiotic. Again, this is a coach getting his aging team to the edge of the playoffs without the MVP-level star, it shows what a master he is — Popovich is still the best coach in basketball. He will not win COY this year (my bet is on Stevens), but if you don’t have him in the conversation you’re doing it wrong.