Kevin Durant has fractured ribs, out a couple of weeks

The injury bug is hitting the Warriors hard — not with anything that seems like it will last into the playoffs, but it’s still a concern.
Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (fractured thumb), Draymond Green is just returning to the rotation (along with David West and Jordan Bell), and now this — Kevin Durant is going to be out a couple of weeks.
What incomplete means is it is nondisplaced, or to use the slang it is a cracked rib. The bone was not moved out of place and does not need to be reset.
The good news for Warriors fans about all these injuries are they should heal up in a couple of weeks and the Warriors should be fully loaded for bear come the playoffs. And no doubt this team knows what it needs to do to win, it can get back into its groove quickly.
So long as we’re not talking about all these injuries in the second week of April, Warriors fans do not need to worry.
We need to savor these final years — potentially final games — of Dirk Nowitzki‘s career. The future Hall of Famers is one of the great pure shooters, and probably the greatest shooting big man, in NBA history.
The Maverick’s star hit another milestone Friday night, 11,000 made NBA baskets. Only eight others have reached that mark, and Nowitzki did it with a high arc baseline jumper.
The man is a marvel.
Dallas was up 60-54 on Toronto at the half.
The Utah Jazz have been on a roll — they have gone 20-2 of late — but the point guard ranks are getting thin. Ricky Rubio has a knee contusion that may keep him out for a game or two, and his backup Raul Neto is out with a fractured wrist. This is where the Jazz are making a smart move, bringing in a 10-day contract guy for depth and getting a look at him.
That guy? David Stockton. Son of Hall-of-Famer and Jazz legend John Stockton. Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
G League guard David Stockton, son of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, is signing a 10-day contract with the team, league sources told ESPN. Stockton, 25, is expected to join the Jazz today, sources said.
Stockton, who played his college ball at Gonzaga like his father, has spent most of this season with the Reno Big Horns and averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 assists a night. Watching him in Summer League, Stockton is a smart, floor general kind of point guard who knows how to run a team. He is not as athletic as most of the guys he has gone up against, but he knows how to compensate.
However long this lasts, it’s good to see a Stockton in a Jazz uniform again.
Going into the season, Kawhi Leonard was the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year again, but he’s only played in nine games (so far). Draymond Green was in the mix, and he’s had a good but not great defensive season. Al Horford anchors the best defense in the NBA this season for Boston, but that is more a team effort than Horford dominating on that end.
The race for Defensive Player of the Year is wide open, which is what I get into in this latest PBT Extra video. Joel Embiid has been the favorite most of the season, but the flat-out best defender this season has been Rudy Gobert — when he is on the court the Jazz allow just 97.2 points per 100 possessions. Problem is he missed considerable time with a pair of knee injuries.
So who is the Defensive Player of the Year leading into the final month of the NBA season? I asked you readers on Twitter, and the answer was Gobert with Rudy Gobert at 61 percent, followed by Joel Embiid with 21 percent and Green back with 10 percent.
Gobert has only played in 43 games, the max he can get up to is 56 — did he impact enough defensive possessions to win this award? In 2015 Leonard won his first playing 64 games. Embiid will play in about the mid to high 60s in games (he could play in 71 if he plays in every remaining game, but the Sixers will get him some rest before the postseason) and when he is on the court the Sixers allow a point per possession (100.4 per 100).
Will the voters look at all that and decide to go with Horford or Green? Who knows. It’s wide open.
Dwight Howard has had a solid season in Charlotte: He’s averaging 16.5 points per game on 56.1 percent shooting, grabbing 12.1 rebounds and racking up 1.7 blocks per game. Charlotte is going to miss the postseason dance, but Howard is not the reason.
Howard had 33 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte’s win over Atlanta Thursday night, one of his better games of the season. The Hawks are one of Howard’s former teams, which prompted this comment from Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroder:
Howard has played better against the Hawks: through the four meetings he has averaged 22.8 points on 63.5 percent shooting, with 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots. Is that because Howard plays harder or because the Hawks are a bottom 10 defensive team in the league, so everyone feeds on them.
It’s not quite the same against the other former Howard squads. In two games against the Lakers (who can roll out a big in Brook Lopez who can match Howard physically): 18 points per game on 60.0 shooting, 11 rebounds and two blocks a night. In three games vs. Orlando Howard averages 18.7 points on 53.5 percent shooting with 10.3 rebounds and 1 block.
Against L.A.and Orlando Howard may be slightly better than his season averages, but he’s saving his real big games for the Hawks.