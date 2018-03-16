Kevin Durant has fractured ribs, out a couple of weeks

The injury bug is hitting the Warriors hard — not with anything that seems like it will last into the playoffs, but it’s still a concern.

Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (fractured thumb), Draymond Green is just returning to the rotation (along with David West and Jordan Bell), and now this — Kevin Durant is going to be out a couple of weeks.

Injury update: Kevin Durant underwent an MRI today that revealed an incomplete rib cartilage fracture. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 17, 2018

What incomplete means is it is nondisplaced, or to use the slang it is a cracked rib. The bone was not moved out of place and does not need to be reset.

As feared, Kevin Durant (rib fracture) will be out for a couple weeks. Should be fine long before the playoffs. ‘It hurts when I laugh.’ — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 17, 2018

The good news for Warriors fans about all these injuries are they should heal up in a couple of weeks and the Warriors should be fully loaded for bear come the playoffs. And no doubt this team knows what it needs to do to win, it can get back into its groove quickly.

So long as we’re not talking about all these injuries in the second week of April, Warriors fans do not need to worry.