Doc Rivers fined $15,000 for comments on officiating in loss to Rockets

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
Doc Rivers, break out your checkbook, you have a fine to write to the league.

The Clippers lost to the Rockets 101-96 in Houston Tuesday night. The Clippers actually did a good job on the Rockets defensively, they lost the game in two other categories: 1) Houston grabbed the offensive rebound on 32 percent of their missed shots (that jumps to almost 36 percent if you remove some of the garbage rebound/shots stats at the end of halves); 2) Houston got to the free throw line 23 times to Los Angeles’ eight — just 4.2 percent of L.A.’s shots ended in a foul.

Doc Rivers was fired up about the second part of that after the game and earned himself a fine talking about the officials, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“I don’t say much about officiating,” Rivers said to preface his complaints. “They shot 41 3s, we shot 18. We doubled them in the amount of points in the paint. And it was 24-8 in free throws. That’s a joke. That’s a complete joke.”

“I thought our guys drove and got hit all game,” Rivers said. “Lou [Williams] down the stretch got killed on a play and no call. Austin [Rivers] gets hit and no call. DJ [DeAndre Jordan] gets fouled over the back.

“I haven’t [complained about officiating] all year. Our guys played their hearts out. But for them to shoot that many more free throws than us, and we’re the team attacking, it just doesn’t make basketball sense to me. It is what it is, and we have to move on.”

That was obviously going to draw a fine, and it did — $15,000, the league announced Friday afternoon.

What Rivers was really doing was laying the groundwork for future games. The Clippers are just two games into a stretch of 8-of-10 on the road that likely determines if they make the postseason (they are currently the nine seed, one game out of the dance). Los Angeles’ next games are Oklahoma City, Portland, Minnesota — all teams also fighting to get into the West playoffs. The Clippers could use a couple of breaks in those games, so Rivers lobbied for one. The price was $15,000

Hawks’ Dennis Schroder on Dwight Howard: “He plays always great against his former teams”

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
Dwight Howard has had a solid season in Charlotte: He’s averaging 16.5 points per game on 56.1 percent shooting, grabbing 12.1 rebounds and racking up 1.7 blocks per game. Charlotte is going to miss the postseason dance, but Howard is not the reason.

Howard had 33 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte’s win over Atlanta Thursday night, one of his better games of the season. The Hawks are one of Howard’s former teams, which prompted this comment from Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroder:

Howard has played better against the Hawks: through the four meetings he has averaged 22.8 points on 63.5 percent shooting, with 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots. Is that because Howard plays harder or because the Hawks are a bottom 10 defensive team in the league, so everyone feeds on them.

It’s not quite the same against the other former Howard squads. In two games against the Lakers (who can roll out a big in Brook Lopez who can match Howard physically): 18 points per game on 60.0 shooting, 11 rebounds and two blocks a night. In three games vs. Orlando Howard averages 18.7 points on 53.5 percent shooting with 10.3 rebounds and 1 block.

Against L.A.and Orlando Howard may be slightly better than his season averages, but he’s saving his real big games for the Hawks.

PBT Extra: Stevens? Casey? Big field vies for Coach of the Year

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
There is a large field of deserving candidates for NBA Coach of the Year this season.

Brad Stevens has the Celtics as the two seed in the East without Gordon Hayward. Gregg Popovich has the Spurs in the playoff mix without Kawhi Leonard. Dwane Casey has the Raptors at the top of the East after getting the existing roster to buy into a new offensive philosophy. Terry Stotts has the Trail Blazers with a top five defense and a likely three seed.  Mike D’Antoni has the Rockets on top of the entire NBA. Quin Snyder has the Jazz likely making the playoffs in the West despite that team being ravaged by injuries (and having lost Hayward last summer). Nate McMillan has turned around things in Indiana with Victor Oladipo.

I delve into the Coach of the Year debate in this latest PBT Extra. Among voters, most of the discussion for the top spot seems to be between Boston’s Stevens and Toronto’s Casey. In a Twitter poll I did for this video, a plurality of you were in the Casey camp: Dwane Casey 43 percent, Quin Snyder 36 percent, and Stevens 15 percent.

A stunning number of people on Twitter questioned why Popovich was even on the list. Which is idiotic. Again, this is a coach getting his aging team to the edge of the playoffs without the MVP-level star, it shows what a master he is — Popovich is still the best coach in basketball. He will not win COY this year (my bet is on Stevens), but if you don’t have him in the conversation you’re doing it wrong.

Adam Silver on 1-16 playoff seeding: “We’re not ready to make a change yet”

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
Right now in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets are on the outside looking in, a game back of the eight seed.

However, if the NBA were seeded 1-16 regardless of conference, the Nuggets would be in as the 16 seed (Denver and the L.A. Clippers would be in, Milwaukee and Miami would be out).

Not surprisingly, there is interest in Denver in the idea of changing the playoff seeding to 1-16 regardless of conference, rather than the current top eight in the East and West format. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took part in the Denver Nuggets broadcast Thursday night and was asked about the potential for a change, as reported by Sam Amico of Amicohoops.com.

“We’re not ready to make a change yet,” Silver said…

“We’re serious about looking at it. We’re far from a place where there’s a solution,” Silver said. “Of course it makes sense to seed teams 1-16 in the league but we have two conferences that are geographically apart….

“You can also end up in the first round with Portland playing Miami,” he said. “To crisscross the country it adds enormous fatigue to the players and it would cut down on the quality of the competition and also potentially lead to more injuries.”

Silver also discussed the challenges of needing to balance out the schedule. Currently, teams in the West play the other teams in the West four times (a couple of teams just three times) and the teams in the other conference twice (a few only once to get to 82). That playing field would need to be leveled, which in and of itself would increase the need for travel.

What Silver didn’t discuss was the most significant obstacle — he would need to get a supermajority of 24 owners to agree on the format change. Good luck with that. If he can convince owners in the Eastern Conference right now to give up a shot at some playoff revenue and get them to vote against their own self-interests in the name of making the sport fairer, I will then vote for him for emperor.

What Silver said on the Nuggets broadcast is not that far off what he said on this 1-16 seeding idea All-Star weekend.

“(Seeding changes) is something that’s gotten serious attention, not just recently, but over the last few years at the league office,” Silver said in an address to the media. “I think, as I’ve said in the past, the obstacle is travel, and it’s not tradition in my mind, at least. It’s that as we’ve added an extra week to the regular season, as we’ve tried to reduce the number of back-to-backs, that we are concerned about teams crisscrossing the country in the first round, for example. We are just concerned about the overall travel that we would have in the top 16 teams.

“Having said that, you also would like to have a format where your two best teams are ultimately going to meet in The Finals…. So we’re going to continue to look at that. It’s still my hope that we’re going to figure out ways.”

If they do figure out ways it is going to take years.

What’s in store for NBA’s biggest trade sacred cow, Celtics point guard Terry Rozier?

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
DETROIT – Terry Rozier, as the running joke goes, is the NBA’s most unattainable player.

Celtics president Danny Ainge reportedly wouldn’t trade Rozier for Serge Ibaka, according to the actual report which sparked the gag. Didn’t trade Rozier for Kyrie Irving. Hasn’t traded Rozier for Anthony Davis.

And why stop there?

“Me getting traded for LeBron,” Rozier said, “and then Danny hangs up the phone.”

That’s Rozier’s favorite version of the joke. He can laugh along with it.

More so, he appreciates the subtext – that Ainge really does value him deeply.

“He’s one of the guys that believes in me most in this league,” Rozier said. “And I think that’ll allow me to wake up every day, just knowing that I can breathe easily and just play my game and be me.”

It’s a good mindset, as the next 16 months will test Boston’s and Rozier’s loyalty and usefulness to each other.

Satisfied backing up stars Isaiah Thomas and now Irving at point guard, Rozier is an important part of the team with the Eastern Conference’s second-best record. He can help the Celtics win in the playoffs this season and in future seasons.

But how long will Rozier, who turns 24 Saturday and will be eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension this summer, remain content? He has declared he’ll become a starter in the NBA, but that almost certainly won’t happen in Boston as long as Irving is there.

“I know there’s a lot of teams I can start for right now,” Rozier said.

“It’ll be the right time soon enough. It’ll happen for me.”

Rozier has developed into one of the NBA’s top reserves. Victor Oladipo will win Most Improved Player, and Lou Williams will win Sixth Man of the Year. But Rozier should contend for spots on both ballots.

He already has 4.7 win shares this season – 3.3 more than last season. That’s tied for the fifth-largest increase from a previous career high. Here are the league leaders in win share increases from a previous career high – the previous high on the left, this season’s mark on the right, the increase in the middle:

And Rozier’s 4.7 win shares rank sixth among Sixth Man of the Year-eligible players:

At 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Rozier is a dogged defender who really gets into his man. He primarily makes opponents uncomfortable on the perimeter, but he’s also comfortable mixing it up inside, where he defensively rebounds well for his position.

Rozier has also become a good 3-point shooter, making 39% of his 4.7 attempts per game. That shooting breakthrough has made all the difference in Rozier’s growth.

Can he take the next step and become a starting point guard somewhere?

“There’s an athleticism requirement at that position because of how dynamic those guys are,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Competiveness, skill and just an everyday mentality and mindset. And he’s got a lot of those things. I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Athleticism? Rozier is fast, a high-flyer and definitely strong enough. Competitive? To a fault. Everyday mentality? “He never takes days off,” Stevens said.

Skill is the question mark.

Rozier isn’t much of a playmaker, a deficiency that would become an even bigger issue if he started. When playing with other top players, distributing matters more.

Rozier’s 5.2 assists per 100 possessions would rank last among starting point guards:

(Jamal Murray, who starts for the Nuggets and also averages 5.2 assists per 100 possessions, plays with an elite passing center in Nikola Jokic.)

To be fair, Rozier’s assist numbers are negatively impacted by Marcus Smart. Rozier and Smart often share lead-guard duties off the bench, so each takes assist opportunities from the other. And Smart doesn’t space the floor well when off the ball, making it harder for Rozier when he has it.

But none of that excuses Rozier’s pedestrian passing. Steven often tells him to take more risks. Dribble more to engage defenses. Make higher-upside passes. Those aren’t dependable skills for Rozier yet – which is fine for a bench sparkplug. As a starter, it’d become a far bigger problem.

And then there’s blemish already hurting Rozier: He’s an awful finisher.

He too often gets out of control when he attacks the rim. He doesn’t have the touch on floaters. Though he can penetrate, it doesn’t bear much fruit.

Among 163 players with at least 200 attempts in the paint, Rozier ranks dead last in field goal percentage (43%)

Still, Rozier brings enough tools – athleticism, competitiveness, defense and outside shooting – to create the rough outline of a future starting point guard. Court vision can take a while to develop. (The poor finishing is more worrisome, though at least Rozier’s ability to get into the paint is encouraging.)

“Every indicator would be that he’d continue to get better and better,” Stevens said.

That makes upcoming decisions tricky.

Locked into a bargain $3,050,390 salary next season, Rozier will also be eligible this offseason for a contract extension that would start in 2019. He said he’d appreciate an extension, as it’d show Boston’s faith in him.

But would he resist an extension to keep open his options to become a starter elsewhere? Will the Celtics even offer an extension?

That might depend on Smart.

He’ll be a restricted free agent this summer, and Boston projects to have about just $9 million to pay him below the luxury-tax line without making other moves. The Celtics might decide Smart and Rozier overlap too much and let Smart walk or keep him on his qualifying offer. Or Boston could re-sign Smart, which could make Rozier the unaffordable luxury.

In 2019, Kyrie Irving will be up for a new contract. In 2020, Jaylen Brown‘s new deal would kick in. In 2021, Jayson Tatum‘s new deal would kick in. Al Horford (2019) and Gordon Hayward (2020) also have player options on their max contracts.

Perhaps, that leads to keeping Rozier next season while he’s still on his cheap rookie-scale contract then maybe even another year on his qualifying offer. Then, if he bolts for a place he can start and get paid more, at least the Celtics will have gotten several years of valuable production from him.

Or, if it’s headed down that path, could Boston do the unthinkable and trade Rozier? He’d return value, which could trump keeping him for another year or two then losing him for nothing. At some point, would Rozier welcome a trade to a team seeking a starter?

“I know it’ll work out if it’s meant to be, so I don’t really think about that,” Rozier said. “I’m just trying to seize the opportunity and, like I said, control what I can control and work my butt off every day, whether I’m the starter or coming off the bench.”