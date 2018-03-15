Getty

Stating the obvious, Isaiah Thomas says: “I’m no sixth man”

Mar 15, 2018
Isaiah Thomas was a legitimate MVP candidate last season for the Boston Celtics. He’s gone from the 60th overall pick seven years ago to a starting point guard in the NBA. When healthy, Thomas is a real weapon. He’s not a bench player.

But as NBA players like to do — and as Thomas takes slights against him very seriously — it appears there’s some question surrounding whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers guard is a starter. At least, Thomas seems to think so. This likely comes from the fact that since being traded to the Lakers, Thomas has played in 14 games but started in just one.

LA is trying to develop their young talent, which shifted after the mega-deal that sent Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cavaliers. Thomas is due a new contract this summer, and he doesn’t appear to be part of the future in LA.

So, coach Luke Walton is bringing him off the bench. That, and his play has remained erratic. Thomas has evened out a little bit, but he’s still shooting just 39.5 percent from the field over the last 10 games. Not exactly MVP-caliber stuff.

Given Thomas’ history and his status with the Lakers, there’s some obvious friction. Thomas doesn’t want to be labeled a bench player, not when he’s trying to get some team to back up the Brinks truck for a big, new deal.

In an interview with USA Today’s Sam Amick, Thomas stated something that most of us already know but he felt needed to be said again: he’s not a sixth man.

“I’m not no sixth man,” he declared in an interview with USA TODAY Sports this week. “And I won’t be a sixth man (in the future). I just want everybody to know that, like clear as can be. I’m a two-time All-Star and a starter who has done things that a lot of people in this league haven’t done (when) given that opportunity.

“But I got traded into a situation I can’t control. There’s nothing bad against (Lakers coach) Luke Walton. There’s nothing bad against the Los Angeles Lakers. I’m taking advantage of the opportunity they’ve given me, and then (we’ll) end the season off strong.”

For his part, Walton full acknowledged the strategy the Lakers are taking with Thomas.

“Could he start?” Walton said of Thomas. “One hundred percent. Does he deserve to start? Yeah, with what he’s done in his career. Absolutely. (But) we’re in a unique situation here. We have a young team. … I kind of just challenged (Thomas), that even though he fully wants to start, I said, ‘Look, you’ve been out a long time, (and) to me there’s only, however much, two months left in the season at the time – find the joy. Go find the (joy).

Oof.

I do wonder, with all that’s gone on with IT, what team will be willing to take him on at a salary he feels he deserves while also giving him the role he wants? Thomas seemed happy in Boston, but that took some time to work out. We remember his stints with Phoenix and Sacramento, and the interpersonal aspect of free agency might come in to play just as much as the dollar-by-dollar negotiation.

PBT Extra: Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell in two-man race for Rookie of the Year

Mar 15, 2018
The NBA Rookie of the Year race is down to two: Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell.

Speaking to media member voters, they seem torn (for the record, I am one of those voters). It’s going to be close and the final weeks may help decide it.

However, in a Twitter poll done for this video, fans voted overwhelmingly for Mitchell, 67 percent to 29 percent (with 4 percent going to “the field,” which we will assume are just die-hard Celtics/Lakers fans who want to pimp Jayson Tatum or Kyle Kuzma; those guys are not winning it).

ROY is one of the two toughest decisions on the postseason award ballot this year (the other is the All-NBA guard selections: 10 players, at least, are deserving but there are just six slots). It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Danny Ainge: Kyrie Irving eventually will need knee surgery, but not now

Mar 15, 2018
When Kyrie Irving fractured his kneecap in the first game of the 2015 NBA Finals, medical experts said then this was something that would require maintenance for the rest of his career — some games off for rest, and likely the occasional cleanup surgery.

Irving is out right now for the Celtics due to soreness — most sources say tendonitis — in that same knee. There is no return date set for him, other than he is expected back and fully ready to go for the playoffs in a month.

Celtics GM Danny Ainge 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show — which is broadcast on NBC Sports Boston each morning — and was candid that Irving will eventually need another surgery on that knee. Maybe this summer, maybe the summer of 2019, but someday. He added that he didn’t think it will impact him in these upcoming playoffs. You can see the key part of the interview above, but Ainge also said this:

“We knew coming into this year that he probably wasn’t going to be an 82-game guy. He was going to be a 72-, 75-game guy in order to keep him fresh for the playoffs. And that’s what it’s been. And we’re just extra cautious. We have the good fortune of being extra cautious right now. And we want him fresh and healthy. And we think that he will be come playoff time.”

Ainge covered some other ground, saying that the reason the organization does not expect Gordon Hayward to return was a setback last month.

Tom Benson, the owner who saved the NBA in New Orleans, dies of the flu at age 90

Mar 15, 2018
Tom Benson, the man who saved the NBA in New Orleans, has passed away from the flu at the age of 90.

Benson had been hospitalized for a month as the flu evolved into pneumonia. While a few weeks back things reportedly had improved, that did not last.

“The NBA family mourns the loss of New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson,” NBA Commisioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Big-hearted and gracious, Tom topped off a distinguished business and sports career by acquiring the Pelicans in 2012.  During his tenure, he hosted two highly-successful All-Star Games, rebranded the franchise and installed a first-class organization.  He was a dear friend to me and so many others in the sports world, and the loss of his authentic and unique presence will leave an enormous void.  We send our heartfelt condolences to Gayle, their family, the Pelicans and Saints, and his countless friends.”

Back in 2011, George Shinn (the owner who almost ruined the NBA in Charlotte before Michael Jordan saved that effort) was walking away from the New Orleans Hornets (he had moved the Charlotte team to the Big Easy) and sold the team to the league (that was at the time of the lockout and when Chris Paul was nearly traded to the Lakers). The NBA had plenty of potential new owners lined up ready to move the franchise to another city, but first looked for an owner who would keep the team in New Orleans.

Benson, who had owned the NFL’s Saints since 1985, stepped up and took control of the team. He eventually had it renamed the Pelicans — something local and more meaningful to the region (and allowing the Hornet name to go back to Charlotte, where it has local significance).

Control of the Pelicans and Saints now passes to Benson’s wife, Gayle. Although that was not without controversy — when Benson overhauled his estate plan to give Gayle control upon his passing, Rita Benson LeBlanc, Benson’s granddaughter and previous handpicked successor, sued (Rita had been completely cut out of the family businesses, not just the sports franchises). The lawsuit said Tom Benson was incompetent to make his own decisions, that he was being manipulated by Gayle, and basically called Gayle a gold digger (in fancy legal terminology). A judge ruled in favor of Tom and his plan to turn the team over to Gayle.

Thomas Milton Benson, Jr. was born on July 12, 1927, in New Orleans and was raised in the 7th Ward neighborhood of that city, eventually going on to Loyola University New Orleans to study business and accounting. He served in the Navy during World War II before returning to the city and the university to finish his degree. In 1948, he started work at the Cathey Chevrolet Co. in New Orleans and by 1962, at age 35, he took full control of the company and established a multi-dealership organization with outlets throughout the New Orleans area and South Texas. His financial empire expanded from there to include banking.

In 1985, Mr. Benson purchased the New Orleans Saints, keeping that team in the city when owners were lined up to move it elsewhere. While fans would not exactly call him a model NFL owner — Benson would threaten to move the team when he didn’t get what he wanted from the city — he kept the team in New Orleans under his ownership did go on to win Super Bowl XLIV in 2009.

Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler named new Big3 commissioner

Mar 15, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame basketball player Clyde Drexler is the new commissioner of the Big3 league.

Drexler coached a team last year in the inaugural season of Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league of former NBA players. He’s signed a three-year deal as commissioner, the Big3 announced Thursday.

He replaces former NBA player Roger Mason Jr., who left following a dispute with the league that included allegations of corruption and racism. Mason denied those charges in a statement to NBC Sports.

“I was terminated by BIG3 in retaliation for legal claims which I made last week in a letter sent by my attorneys to BIG3 Basketball alleging that the League had breached my employment agreement,” Mason said. “The violations of my agreement centered around BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz, who has been engaged in a malicious, defamatory campaign of disparaging me in an attempt to prevent me from the performance of contractual duties and responsibilities.  He has made countless unfounded attacks on my integrity, character, and leadership….

“I am proud of the role I took in taking BIG3 from when it was merely a concept and transformed it into a successful basketball organization. I am disappointed at the conduct of Ice Cube and other executives of BIG3 in levelling these desperate manufactured claims against me.   It will not derail the success of my legitimate claims against the League.”

Drexler starred for the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets during his 15-year career, winning a gold medal with the 1992 U.S. Olympic team.

He says the level of play and professionalism last season “far exceeded anything that many of us involved ever imagined.” He adds he looks forward to working with Cube and Kwatinetz to continue the league’s growth.