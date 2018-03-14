With five Bulls surrounding ball, Chicago fumbles rebound out of bounds (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
Though players don’t try to lose, they still feel a malaise coming from the top down in tanking organization.

That leads to plays like this.

It doesn’t help that veteran rebounder Robin Lopez was on the bench, either.

The loss to the Clippers will help the Bulls, though – for all-important draft position.

Report: Marcus Smart’s outlook ‘doesn’t look good’

By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
Marcus Smart is out with thumb injury.

Just how long will the Celtics guard remain sidelined?

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

One league source said Smart’s outlook “doesn’t look good.” Ainge, meanwhile, acknowledged that surgery could be an option for the fourth-year guard, but said that Smart is hoping to take the next few days to see how the injury responds to treatment. He said Smart will also seek a second opinion from a hand specialist.

“Anything is possible now,” Ainge said. “I just don’t know yet.”

The ultra-competitive Smart will probably try to play if he can. But, in a contract year, he ought to consider his long-term health. Isaiah Thomas, whom Boston ran into the ground then discarded, should serve as an important example.

Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis and Gordon Hayward are also out for the Celtics, who host the Wizards tonight. Expect more Terry Rozier, Shane Larkin, Semi Ojeleye and Guerschon Yabusele than usual.

Boston (46-21) is probably locked into second place in the Eastern Conference. The first-place Raptors are 4.0 games ahead and the third-place Pacers are 6.5 games behind.

So, that should allow the Celtics to focus on getting everyone healthy for the playoffs rather than rushing anyone back.

Rumor: Is Andrew Wiggins unhappy as third option in Minnesota?

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
The denials for this report will start in 3…2…

When Tom Thibodeau engineered the trade for Jimmy Butler last summer, one of the big questions was how that would impact Andrew Wiggins. Butler and Wiggins play the same position and have a similar style of game, it’s just that Butler is basically better at every aspect of it. Wiggins has seen his shot attempts (and points per game) go down this season, and with that efficiency has dropped (he’s had the ball in his hands less, and been asked to spot up more). The transition with the Timberwolves has not always been smooth, but the team is winning and on its way to breaking a 13-year playoff drought.

Winning does not always cure all ills, which brings us to this report out of Minnesota.

Again, expect the denials of this to come soon.

Is Wiggins unhappy? Who knows.

Is he frustrated? Who could blame him? He is a No. 1 overall pick that the Timberwolves traded for, a guy who they keep telling is going to be one of the cornerstones of the franchise, then they go out and trade for a guy who plays the same position and style? Can’t blame him for being frustrated.

Wiggins has seen his spot-up attempts go way up this season as he has to work off the ball more, he’s getting fewer post-ups and other touches he likes. Some guys can embrace this change and put their needs aside for the betterment of the team, finding other ways to contribute (Chris Bosh is the poster child for this). Others struggle to different degrees with it. Wiggins has had a few struggles, likely is frustrated, but this shouldn’t be blown up into some real problem in Minnesota until Wiggins starts trying to push back against the system or push his way out the door.

Lakers/Nuggets “beef” continues, expands to Randle/Jokic during Lakers win

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
Will Barton nailed this yesterday, calling the feud between the Lakers and Jamal Murray a “suburban beef.” Elementary schoolyards have more mature grudges than this.

Yet Lakers fans were eating it up — at the end of Tuesday night’s Lakers’ win over the Nuggets fans in Staples Center were chanting “Murray sucks,” then as the clock expired Isaiah Thomas made sure to toss the ball directly to Murray.

This expanded in the final minute to the Lakers’ Julius Randle taking exception to Nikola Jokic and shoving him to the ground.

Randle, via ESPN.

“I just didn’t like [how] he was coming down flailing, flapping his arm and stuff,” Randle said. “And that’s fine, and that is his game, but when you hook my arm and try to pull my shoulder out of place, I don’t like that.”

I’m not even sure Jokic would bother to shrug at that. Might not be worth it.

In the previous two meetings between these teams, the Lakers took exception to Murray’s antics. At the end of a December Lakers’ win, Murray dribbled around Lonzo Ball at the end of the game rather than just dribble out the clock. Then in a game a couple of weeks ago, Lakers players and coach Luke Walton took exception to Murray talking too much at the end of a Nuggets win. The teams split the season series 2-2 (although though this loss knocked Denver back to the 10 seed in the West and a game out of the playoffs).

These are two of the rising teams in the West, they could be going at it — with much of the same personnel — for years. Maybe this “beef” will develop into something. Right now it’s suburban. At best.

Report: Klay Thompson will miss games, maybe a couple weeks, with fractured thumb

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2018, 2:06 PM EDT
The injury happened Sunday in the Warriors loss to Minnesota. Late in the first half, Thompson reached trying to strip the ball from a driving Jeff Teague and instantly grabs his thumb in pain. He played through it in that game. You can see how it went down in the grainy video here.

There had been rumors this was a little more serious than was being let on, and now comes the news Thompson has a fractured thumb and is out for at least a few games, and maybe a couple of weeks, via Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is expected to return before the end of the month from a fractured right thumb, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Thompson is averaging 19.7 points per game on 44.3 percent shooting from three, but may be more critical on the defensive end where he takes on the best guard of the other team nightly and is a borderline All-Defensive Team player.

The Warriors are already without Stephen Curry, who tweaked an ankle and will be re-evaluated on March 20. Draymond Green (shoulder), Andre Iguodala, and David West also are all out vs. the Lakers on Wednesday night. It will be the Kevin Durant show.

Steve Kerr doesn’t care about chasing down Houston for the No. 1 seed, all he cares about is getting his players healthy and rested before the playoffs start. Golden State will take its time bringing guys back at this point in the season, even at the price of losing games. Golden State is concerned about the games in late May and June, not one in the middle of March.