Similarities between LeBron James windmill dunks in Phoenix, four years apart, uncanny (video)

One league source said Smart’s outlook “doesn’t look good.” Ainge, meanwhile, acknowledged that surgery could be an option for the fourth-year guard, but said that Smart is hoping to take the next few days to see how the injury responds to treatment. He said Smart will also seek a second opinion from a hand specialist.
“Anything is possible now,” Ainge said. “I just don’t know yet.”
The ultra-competitive Smart will probably try to play if he can. But, in a contract year, he ought to consider his long-term health. Isaiah Thomas, whom Boston ran into the ground then discarded, should serve as an important example.
When Tom Thibodeau engineered the trade forJimmy Butler last summer, one of the big questions was how that would impact Andrew Wiggins. Butler and Wiggins play the same position and have a similar style of game, it’s just that Butler is basically better at every aspect of it. Wiggins has seen his shot attempts (and points per game) go down this season, and with that efficiency has dropped (he’s had the ball in his hands less, and been asked to spot up more). The transition with the Timberwolves has not always been smooth, but the team is winning and on its way to breaking a 13-year playoff drought.
Winning does not always cure all ills, which brings us to this report out of Minnesota.
Whoa. @DWolfsonKSTP just said on @1500ESPN that Wiggins has “whispered to teammates” that he’s unhappy being a third option behind Butler and Towns.
Is he frustrated? Who could blame him? He is a No. 1 overall pick that the Timberwolves traded for, a guy who they keep telling is going to be one of the cornerstones of the franchise, then they go out and trade for a guy who plays the same position and style? Can’t blame him for being frustrated.
Wiggins has seen his spot-up attempts go way up this season as he has to work off the ball more, he’s getting fewer post-ups and other touches he likes. Some guys can embrace this change and put their needs aside for the betterment of the team, finding other ways to contribute (Chris Bosh is the poster child for this). Others struggle to different degrees with it. Wiggins has had a few struggles, likely is frustrated, but this shouldn’t be blown up into some real problem in Minnesota until Wiggins starts trying to push back against the system or push his way out the door.
Lakers/Nuggets “beef” continues, expands to Randle/Jokic during Lakers win
Yet Lakers fans were eating it up — at the end of Tuesday night’s Lakers’ win over the Nuggets fans in Staples Center were chanting “Murray sucks,” then as the clock expired Isaiah Thomas made sure to toss the ball directly to Murray.
This expanded in the final minute to the Lakers’ Julius Randle taking exception to Nikola Jokic and shoving him to the ground.
“I just didn’t like [how] he was coming down flailing, flapping his arm and stuff,” Randle said. “And that’s fine, and that is his game, but when you hook my arm and try to pull my shoulder out of place, I don’t like that.”
I’m not even sure Jokic would bother to shrug at that. Might not be worth it.
In the previous two meetings between these teams, the Lakers took exception to Murray’s antics. At the end of a December Lakers’ win, Murray dribbled around Lonzo Ball at the end of the game rather than just dribble out the clock. Then in a game a couple of weeks ago, Lakers players and coach Luke Walton took exception to Murray talking too much at the end of a Nuggets win. The teams split the season series 2-2 (although though this loss knocked Denver back to the 10 seed in the West and a game out of the playoffs).
These are two of the rising teams in the West, they could be going at it — with much of the same personnel — for years. Maybe this “beef” will develop into something. Right now it’s suburban. At best.