PBT Extra Player of the Week: Damian Lillard

Sometimes the hottest player can lead to the hottest team.

Portland’s Damian Lillard remains red-hot — 32.3 points and 6 assists a game in the last week, all while shooting 54.3 percent from three — and with that the Trail Blazers went 3-0, extending their win streak to 10 games.That earned Lillard the PBT Extra Player of the week.

Portland is currently the three seed in the West and while nothing is certain in that congested conference, Portland seems a lock for the postseason and likely to host a round. With a much-improved defense and a backcourt that can just get buckets, the Trail Blazers in the second round is a real possibility.