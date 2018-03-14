PBT Extra Player of the Week: Damian Lillard

Sometimes the hottest player can lead to the hottest team.
Portland’s Damian Lillard remains red-hot — 32.3 points and 6 assists a game in the last week, all while shooting 54.3 percent from three — and with that the Trail Blazers went 3-0, extending their win streak to 10 games.That earned Lillard the PBT Extra Player of the week.
Portland is currently the three seed in the West and while nothing is certain in that congested conference, Portland seems a lock for the postseason and likely to host a round. With a much-improved defense and a backcourt that can just get buckets, the Trail Blazers in the second round is a real possibility.
Shaquille O’Neal is infatuated with police – too often to the public’s detriment when he’s indulged.
With increased attention on school shootings and gun violence, the former NBA great has an idea.
Shaq, via ESPN:
“The government should give law enforcement more money,” he said on WABC Radio’s “Curtis and Cosby” show on Wednesday. “Give more money, you recruit more people, and the guys that are not ready to go on the streets, you put them in front of the schools. You put ’em in front of the schools, you put ’em behind the schools, you put ’em inside the schools, and we need to pass information. … I would like to see police officers in schools, inner cities, private schools.”
This is a bad idea.
LeBron James after posting a triple-double in the Cavaliers’ win over the Suns last night, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
“Just say I’m like fine wine, I get better with age, that’s what it says,” James said.
I’m not as convinced LeBron is better than ever.
But as capable of completing a highlight dunk in Phoenix? Can’t argue with the video evidence.
Alex Medina:
Though players don’t try to lose, they still feel a malaise coming from the top down in tanking organization.
That leads to plays like this.
It doesn’t help that veteran rebounder Robin Lopez was on the bench, either.
The loss to the Clippers will help the Bulls, though – for all-important draft position.
Marcus Smart is out with thumb injury.
Just how long will the Celtics guard remain sidelined?
Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:
One league source said Smart’s outlook “doesn’t look good.” Ainge, meanwhile, acknowledged that surgery could be an option for the fourth-year guard, but said that Smart is hoping to take the next few days to see how the injury responds to treatment. He said Smart will also seek a second opinion from a hand specialist.
“Anything is possible now,” Ainge said. “I just don’t know yet.”
The ultra-competitive Smart will probably try to play if he can. But, in a contract year, he ought to consider his long-term health. Isaiah Thomas, whom Boston ran into the ground then discarded, should serve as an important example.
Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis and Gordon Hayward are also out for the Celtics, who host the Wizards tonight. Expect more Terry Rozier, Shane Larkin, Semi Ojeleye and Guerschon Yabusele than usual.
Boston (46-21) is probably locked into second place in the Eastern Conference. The first-place Raptors are 4.0 games ahead and the third-place Pacers are 6.5 games behind.
So, that should allow the Celtics to focus on getting everyone healthy for the playoffs rather than rushing anyone back.