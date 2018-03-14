Kristaps Porzingis says no timetable yet in return from torn ACL

NEW YORK (AP) Kristaps Porzingis thought he would go right back into the game when he hurt his knee last month.
Now he’s not sure when he can play again.
Porzingis said Tuesday there is still no timetable for his return from a torn left ACL that will keep him out the remainder of this season and at least some of the next.
The All-Star forward was hurt upon landing after a dunk in a game against Milwaukee on Feb. 6. The 7-foot-3 forward said there was sharp pain when the injury happened, but that he quickly felt better.
“I got up, I started walking a little bit, it felt better with every step, so once I got to the locker room I was like, `Can I go back in the game?”‘ he said. “I almost felt that good.”
“I thought it was like a sprain honestly. I didn’t feel it pop, I didn’t feel anything. So once it happened on the floor I was trying to get back in as soon as possible, because I thought I don’t want to be on the floor too long. It’s just a sprain. But then I got the bad news.”
That came at the hospital, where tests confirmed the torn ligament. He underwent surgery and said he is keeping a positive mindset in his recovery, already working on his upper body strength while rehabilitating the knee.
“I was shocked at first. I couldn’t believe that it happened to me, and then about 30 seconds later I said, `OK, what can I do now?”‘ Porzingis said. “Now it’s just time for me to make a comeback and then I focused on the next thing, and that was prepare myself for the surgery.”
—
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Stephen Curry appeared to have a blast during his big, surprise 30th birthday party on Monday. He and his teammates had so much fun, in fact, that the organization canceled practice so the team could sip Pedialyte and eat some greasy food. However, that’s probably the most action we’re going to see Curry in for at least a little while given the news released on Tuesday.
According to multiple reports, the Golden State Warriors star will be out as he rehabs his ankle until at least March 20. Curry injured his ankle early in a game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8.
Kevin Durant has already said how “weird” it is to play without Curry, and Golden State is 1-2 during his absence.
Via Twitter:
The Warriors have already clinched a playoff spot, but they are currently losing their battle with the Houston Rockets for first place in the Western Conference and home court advantage throughout the playoffs no matter what.
Houston currently tops Golden State by two games.
Russell Westbrook was a maniac last season. The 2016-17 NBA MVP averaged a triple-double during his crowning year, but that doesn’t mean he’s done stuffing the box score.
Westbrook has spent much of this year ramping up to his effort to become just the fourth player in NBA history to grab 100 or more triple-doubles for his career. On Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Westbrook did just that.
With a little more than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Westbrook grabbed a Taurean Prince rebound off a missed 3-pointer to get his 10th rebound of the night. The Thunder star already had double-digit scoring and assist totals, and the play moved him into rare company.
According to ESPN, Westbrook is just the fourth player to attain the statistical feat behind Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107).
Oklahoma City took home the win over the Hawks, 119-107, and the Thunder currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference playoff race.
Nikola Jokic is a wizard with the basketball, one of the best-passing young big men we’ve seen in the NBA in some time.
He’s also a master of the fullcourt pass, taking a page out of the book of Kevin Love. Still, making sure his Denver Nuggets teammates know that a long pass is coming is sometimes difficult.
But how does Jokic communicate a pass is coming without alerting the defense?
Like this, apparently:
Yeah, that feels about right.
Then again, Jokic doesn’t just make fullcourt passes that are pretty. This halfcourt one to Gary Harris for a game-winning jumper was pretty sweet, too.
We need more dudes filling up highlight reels with sweet passes.
D'Angelo Russell came out of the gates hot on Tuesday as the Brooklyn Nets took on the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors.
Like, seven 3-pointers in 6:40 of game clock hot.
Russell, who is shooing just 30.8 percent from beyond the arc this season, is not known as a 3-point threat. Still, something about playing against the Raptors seemed to motivate him.
Via Twitter:
Russell cooled off in the second half, but that’s still an impressive showing from the young Nets guard.
Toronto eventually pulled out the win, 116-102. Russell finished with 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting, going 7-of-12 from downtown.