Kevin Love says he plans to return to Cavaliers lineup next week

Kevin Love said he’s looking at a return to the Cavaliers of later next week.
Love, who broke a bone in his left hand on Jan. 30, told cleveland.com he was hopeful to play against Phoenix on March 23. The Cavs play the East-leading Raptors on March 21 and are in Brooklyn March 25. Love was hesitant on a precise target date — as the Cavs play every other day, which limits practice opportunities — but he’s looking at next week.
Cleveland needs him back. The Cavaliers are 5-6 since the All-Star break, with an offense and defense that have both been middle of the pack in the league. They are 2-2 to start off a seven-game road trip and have fallen back to being the four seed in the East. Cleveland’s defense is not a cohesive unit right now, and the more time the regular rotations play together, the better they should be before the playoffs tip off.
Love’s return will put some big questions on Tyronn Lue’s plate. Does he start Love next to Larry Nance Jr.? It’s a front line that would have shooting and athleticism but doesn’t solve any of the defensive issues. The more likely outcome is Love starts and Nance moves to the bench again, bolstering a struggling second unit (especially with Rodney Hood out).
Wizards’ coach Brooks not concerned about timing of John Wall’s return
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks is not entirely sure when All-Star point guard John Wall will return to full-fledged practicing after missing 1+ months so far because of surgery on his left knee.
Brooks also doesn’t know how much Wall will get a chance to play before the regular season ends on April 11. But Brooks insisted Tuesday that none of that really matters, so long as Wall eventually does make it back into Washington’s lineup.
“He’s moving in the right direction. He looked good today, with his shooting and his ball-handling and his work that he does on his own,” Brooks said before the Wizards hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I don’t know how many games he will play. We’re just going to wait until we know that he’s ready to play. We’re not desperate. It would be great to have him. I’d love to have him tonight. But that’s not happening. We’re not going to put ourselves in any position that we have to (use) him. We just want to make sure that he’s ready to play.”
Wall last played on Jan. 25, and his operation was Jan. 31. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Kentucky had surgery on both of his knees before last season.
He recently has been shooting and is expected to start practicing with his teammates soon.
“Eventually, it’s going to turn into contact, whether it’s early next week or not,” Brooks said.
Wall will not travel with the Wizards for their game at the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, instead staying in Washington with an assistant coach “to get some extra work in,” Brooks said.
As in the past when Wall has come back from knee issues, he probably will sit out the second games of back-to-back sets.
“I’m assuming that’s going to be the case. That’s usually the case. It’s been the case in the past. We haven’t talked about that yet,” Brooks said. “We just want him to focus on doing his rehab and his on-the-court work and feeling good about himself and hopefully the knee continues to respond the way it has been.”
The Wizards have gone 12-7 without Wall during this absence.
They entered Tuesday leading the Southeast Division with a 38-29 record.
“They’ve been able to carry on for a long time here without John,” Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “They’ve positioned themselves well going down the stretch and I’m sure when John comes back it will be a big plus for the team.”
PBT Podcast: NBA Draft prospects to keep eye on during NCAA Tournament
This will be the last chance to watch Trae Young before the draft — fans are high on him, but are NBA scouts?
Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter Jr. should lead take Duke deep into the NCAA tournament (and maybe win it all), but how will their games translate to the NBA?
Does Deandre Ayton look like he deserves the No. 1 pick?
NBA scouts and GMs will be out at NCAA Tournament sites from San Diego to Pittsburgh this weekend to get one last look at potential draft picks playing in competitive college games. Kurt Helin brings in NBC’s college basketball insider Rob Dauster to talk about a number of the potential top picks in this draft and what to look for from them during the NCAA Tournament. They cover the guys above, plus get into matchups to keep an eye on this first weekend of the tournament from an NBA perspective.
1) Russell Westbrook joins Hall of Fame company with 100th triple-double. Oscar Robertson. Magic Johnson. Jason Kidd.
And now Russell Westbrook.
The 100 triple-double club is small and filled with some of the best to ever play the game. Westbrook got his 100th triple-double Tuesday night vs. Atlanta, racking up 32 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds during an easy Thunder win.
For those of you scoring at home, that’s a league-leading 21 triple-doubles this season for Westbrook, coming on the heels of last season when he averaged a triple-double for the entire season (and won the MVP award).
Robertson owns the record for most triple-doubles in a career with 181. Is that a number Westbrook can hit? Can Westbrook average 20 triple-doubles for four more seasons beyond this one? It’s a big ask, but tell Westbrook he can’t do something and he’s likely to do it.
2) Injury updates: Kevin Love could be back on the court before Stephen Curry or Kawhi Leonard. At this point in the season, playoff-bound teams prioritize getting healthy and entering the postseason rested over everything else — unless they need to worry about just making the playoffs. That brings us to our injury updates of three key players, and we will go in projected order of return.
Kevin Love could return to the Cleveland Cavaliers lineup next week. He has been out with a fractured hand since Jan. 30, but when I saw him the other day in Los Angeles (while the Cavaliers were in town for a couple games) he was working out and getting shots up with the cast off. He says he will be back next week — and the Cavaliers need him. They are 2-2 so far on a seven-game road trip, and their offense lacks anyone outside LeBron James who can be trusted to create shots or get consistent buckets. Love helps with those issues. Plus they need time to integrate him into the rotation — he’s been out since before the trade deadline and Tyronn Lue needs to see where Love fits with Larry Nance Jr. and the rest of the new Cavaliers.
Stephen Curry will remain out the rest of this week and be re-evaluated March 20. The Warriors are not falling below the two seed in the West, they don’t care about catching Houston for the top seed, and they have a soft schedule the rest of the way — there is no reason to rush Curry back from his third ankle injury of the season. Let Kevin Durant rack up numbers, the Warriors epitomize the kind of team focused on health and rest over everything else right now.
Kawhi Leonard will be back when his own medical team clears him to return. Nobody knows when that will be — not even Gregg Popovich. Like any smart player with a significant injury, Leonard got a second opinion from someone other than the team doctor (team doctors are generally very good at their job, but they are paid by the team and that can create a conflict of interest). It’s not the Spurs doctors, it’s Leonard’s doctors who have not cleared him fully yet. Leonard is frustrated, the Spurs are frustrated, but he will be back when he is back. Whenever that will be.
3) West playoff update after Tuesday: Denver loss to Lakers a tough setback. In a brutal Western Conference playoff race, the cardinal sin is losing to below .500 teams — which makes the Lakers the ultimate spoilers. They are a below .500 team that is playing like a playoff team, having gone 20-12 in 2018 (and 20-9 since LaVar Ball said the guys were not playing for Luke Walton).
Denver found that out the hard way in a 112-103 loss that included Isaiah Thomas making a little jab at Jamal Murry on the final play.
This is why you never turn off an NBA game before final buzzer. Isaiah Thomas dribbling out clock throws ball straight to Jamal Murray on other side of court for what he did in Denver/rub in the L.
The loss drops the Nuggets to the 10 seed, a game back of the Spurs and Jazz who are tied for the eighth seed and final playoff spot. Both San Antonio (108-72) and Utah (110-79) had comfortable wins over non-playoff teams on Tuesday night.
In other West action, Minnesota beat Washington, Oklahoma City easily beat Atlanta (Westbrook’s triple-double game), the Clippers beat the Bulls, and the Pelicans beat the Hornets. All of that means there was little movement in the West playoff standings on Tuesday night, save for Denver taking a step back.
Kristaps Porzingis says no timetable yet in return from torn ACL
NEW YORK (AP) Kristaps Porzingis thought he would go right back into the game when he hurt his knee last month.
Now he’s not sure when he can play again.
Porzingis said Tuesday there is still no timetable for his return from a torn left ACL that will keep him out the remainder of this season and at least some of the next.
The All-Star forward was hurt upon landing after a dunk in a game against Milwaukee on Feb. 6. The 7-foot-3 forward said there was sharp pain when the injury happened, but that he quickly felt better.
“I got up, I started walking a little bit, it felt better with every step, so once I got to the locker room I was like, `Can I go back in the game?”‘ he said. “I almost felt that good.”
“I thought it was like a sprain honestly. I didn’t feel it pop, I didn’t feel anything. So once it happened on the floor I was trying to get back in as soon as possible, because I thought I don’t want to be on the floor too long. It’s just a sprain. But then I got the bad news.”
That came at the hospital, where tests confirmed the torn ligament. He underwent surgery and said he is keeping a positive mindset in his recovery, already working on his upper body strength while rehabilitating the knee.
“I was shocked at first. I couldn’t believe that it happened to me, and then about 30 seconds later I said, `OK, what can I do now?”‘ Porzingis said. “Now it’s just time for me to make a comeback and then I focused on the next thing, and that was prepare myself for the surgery.”