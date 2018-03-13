Steven Adams repeatedly calls hip injury ‘Australopithecus afarensis’ (video)

Steven Adams is delightfully different.
The latest example? The Thunder center calling his hip injury “Australopithecus afarensis.”
Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:
I hope Adams is prepared for Katz’s hard-hitting follow-up questions.
NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Steve Kerr believes the voices of America’s youth are finally being heard enough to create real change when it comes to gun violence.
Kerr told students at a Bay Area high school that safety in schools should be their “No. 1 issue,” urged them to vote and consider what they might be able to do to make gun safety and awareness a priority.
Kerr, the Golden State Warriors coach who has been outspoken on many social justice issues , drew a big crowd and a standing ovation before sharing how his life was affected by gun violence more than three decades ago when his father was shot dead in a terrorist attack.
“I’m not here because I’m the Warriors coach. Actually I am, because I wouldn’t have been invited. I’m here because I’m a citizen of this country and we’re a democracy and when people say stick to sports, stick to coaching, that means nothing,” Kerr said Monday at Newark Memorial High School. “I feel like it’s my responsibility to speak on something that’s very important to me.”
Kerr joined U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, and students from throughout the South Bay to discuss the issue. Also in attendance was Matt Deitsch, 20, whose younger brother and sister stayed locked in closets during last month’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
“I think he sees what so many of us see: There’s a moment in this country that can make a difference,” Khanna said.
Deitsch identified himself as the oldest member of the “Never Again” movement. He and others in his group plan to march in Washington, D.C., on March 24.
“It will change things because the youth is mobilizing at a rate that scares the status quo,” said Deitsch, who noted: “This is affecting all communities. It can happen anywhere.”
Kerr believes young people will help create change. “All I’ve really done is expressed my outrage and my concern,” he said.
Kerr said he’d like to do more, perhaps getting “my team involved.”
“I have been truly inspired by what I’m seeing lately from the kids at Douglas High School,” Kerr said. “I’m inspired by what’s happening. It feels real. For the first time, it feels like something’s happening.”
Kerr’s father, Malcolm, president of the American University of Beirut, was murdered in Beirut when Kerr was 18 and a freshman at the University of Arizona.
“I know how the Parkland families feel, or the Aurora families, or Sandy Hook,” Kerr said. “I know what it feels like. I met family members from Las Vegas. I know what that feels like. It’s awful. It’s devastating. It’s horrible.”
Yes, it still counts if you do it against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Brandon Jennings is back in the NBA — and back with the team where it all started and where he had his greatest success, Milwaukee. He made his return appearance Monday, and for a night it felt like 2009 again… but without the Black Eyed Peas music everywhere. So, a better version of 2009. None of us ever need to hear “Boom Boom Pow” again.
Jennings entered the game against Memphis midway through the first quarter and from the start his quickness was too much for the Grizzlies to defend. Quickly Jennings was on triple-double watch and in his 23 minutes Monday finished with 16 points (hitting 3-of-6 from three), 12 assists, and eight rebounds. It was a good night, and the Bucks got the 121-103 road win (that’s 18 straight losses for Memphis, if you’re counting).
We’ll see if Jennings can sustain this. With Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova out the Bucks need him to. At least for a night, the prodigal son was back in a Bucks uniform and the celebration was on.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Injury bug hits Celtics hard, focus now needs to be on getting healthy, not top seed. The Boston Celtics are 3.5 games back of the Toronto Raptors for the top seed in the East, four games back in the loss column. That’s very hard to make up with 15 games left on the schedule.
That’s also not near the Celtics biggest problem right now.
A team where the whole has been greater than the sum of its parts all season — the reason Brad Stevens is the frontrunner for Coach of the Year — has been hit hard by the injury bug. Right now, Boston just needs to rest guys and get right before the playoffs. Forget chasing the top seed. Look at this list of guys out.
• Kyrie Irving will miss a few games with knee soreness. He’s had tendonitis, especially since fracturing his kneecap in the finals a few years back, and some rest/maintenance of that is an annual necessity. Boston will be the antelope lagging at the back of the herd if he’s not close to 100 percent for the playoffs, his rest needs to be the priority.
• Daniel Theis is out for the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. This means a much bigger role for Greg Monroe.
• Jaylen Brown will be out a while in the league’s concussion protocol after his nasty fall.
• Marcus Smart has a right thumb injury — some reports say a torn ligament although Danny Ainge denied that — that may require surgery. This is his shooting hand, and both he and the team are evaluating treatment options. It’s not clear if he can ultimately get a little rest and then play through it, or if the surgery needs to be immediate and he is out for an extended period.
• Gordon Hayward is out for the season after his gruesome injury five minutes into the season. I know what he keeps saying and posting, but players are the worst judges ever of their own recovery times. Both Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge say he’s out, so I will take their words for it.
Boston has been special this season because of how this jigsaw puzzle of pieces fit together to form a team that has a shot at coming out of the East (and 11 percent chance according to fivethirtyeight.com). However, that chance only exists if this team is close to fully healthy. Stevens and the Celtics need to take a page out of the Gregg Popovich/Steve Kerr book, rest guys down the stretch, get right, and be ready to go as the two seed in mid-April when the games really matter.
Just take a deep breath, relax, the Celtics can get through this and be a force in the playoffs. It’s going to be fine. They just need to focus on health for a little bit.
3) West playoff update: Rockets thump Spurs (who fall out to 10th), Thunder and Trail Blazers get easy wins. Every game, every day in the crowded Western Conference playoff chase is going to shake up the standings. Here’s a brief little recap out of Monday.
Houston had little trouble with a San Antonio team without LaMarcus Aldridge, winning 109-93 behind 28 points from James Harden. For the Rockets, it’s another win to keep them a couple of games ahead of the Warriors in the race for best record in the NBA. For the Spurs, the loss drops them to 37-30 and a three-way tie with Denver and Utah (right now Utah would win the tiebreaker, but there’s a number of games that would have a say in that before the last day of the season). Technically, the Spurs fall to 10th. Add to that the Spurs have a brutal schedule the rest of the way and it’s tempting to say they will fall out and miss the playoffs, but I would respond with two words: Kawhi Leonard. He is expected back on Thursday, and that could change the game.
Portland helped secure its hold on the three seed with a 115-99 win over Miami, and Oklahoma City remained the four seed (two games back of the Blazers) with a 106-101 win over Sacramento. Guess what? Russell Westbrook had a triple-double in that one, his 20th of the season.
HOUSTON (AP) — After the Houston Rockets easily downed the San Antonio Spurs, James Harden was asked about his team taking care of business against a team missing its top players.
The All-Star was quick to point out that despite already clinching a playoff berth, this team has many more goals ahead.
“We don’t have the luxury of just taking nights off,” he said. “We’re not where we want to be. We’re not that good yet. So we have to go out there and approach every single game, no matter who we’re playing, like it’s a playoff game. We’re 15 games away, so it’s time to take it serious.”
Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the third quarter to allow the Rockets to build a huge lead and sail to a 109-93 victory Monday night.
The NBA’s leading scorer took a little while to get going a night after sitting out against Dallas with a sore left knee and had just 12 points at halftime.
Despite his slow start, the Rockets had a comfortable lead in the third and were still up by 13 after a basket by San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray with about eight minutes left in the quarter. It was then that Harden took over, scoring the next eight points to start a 16-4 run that extended the lead to 82-57 with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third and had coach Gregg Popovich calling for a timeout.
Harden had a 3-pointer and made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to propel that spurt. He didn’t return in the fourth quarter with the game in hand.
“We’ve played I don’t know how many games in about eight days or 10 days, but it’s a lot of games it seems like,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “And to have the legs to be able to do what they’re doing and put the game away is pretty good.”
The Spurs, who were without leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge, got 14 points each from Bryn Forbes and Derrick White. They lost for the fifth time in six games as they fight for a playoff spot.
“Everybody tries to be the best they can be by playoff time and that will be our goal, too,” Popovich said. “(We want) to be in the playoffs and to be as good as we can possibly be no matter what the circumstances are.”
San Antonio scored four quick points in the fourth quarter to get within 15. But Houston responded with the next eight points, with the last five from Chris Paul, to make it 99-76 and end Paul’s night with about 8 minutes remaining.
Paul, who finished with 18 points and nine assists, wowed the crowd in that stretch, crossing over Forbes before sinking a basket and then knocking down a 3-pointer on Houston’s next trip down the court.
The Rockets were up by 10 early in the third quarter before using a 7-3 run, capped by a 3 from Trevor Ariza, to make it 61-47 with about 9 1/2 minutes left in the quarter before the big Harden-fueled run put the game out of reach.