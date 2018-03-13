Rudy Gobert: Gordon Hayward ‘kind of ignored me’ during free agency

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

Rudy Gobert previously complained about Gordon Hayward not texting back during free agency. Hayward, of course, left Gobert and the Jazz for the Celtics.

Now, Gobert is expanding on his displeasure for Hayward’s handling of his exit.

Gobert, via FOX 13 Salt Lake City:

We all know Gordon is a good player. We all know it’s a business, and sometimes you have to make tough decision.

For my part, it was only the fact that he didn’t really communicate with me. I tried to reach out to him before, just to have some informations. No matter what, I was going to respect his choice. He kind of ignored me. That’s the part I didn’t really like.

I was kind of considering him as a brother. We played four years together, went through a lot. And I thought I was important enough to know. Looks like I wasn’t, but we’ve moved on.

Hurt feelings are nearly inevitable in these situations. It obviously stinks that Hayward left someone who considered him a brother feeling this way, but I also understand Hayward needing to look out for himself at that point.

Talking to Gobert could have complicated Hayward’s decision-making. Even giving Gobert a heads up of his decision would have increased the chance of it leaking (which happened anyway).

If Hayward needed space, he was entitled to it. He probably should have at least texted Gobert that, though.

And Hayward still met with the Jazz, including Gobert, in San Diego. It’s not as if Gobert were completely shut out.

But high-stakes free agencies almost always cause bitterness.

In this case, Gobert felt the brunt of it.

Report: Kawhi Leonard unlikely to return for targeted Spurs-Pelicans game

AP Photo/Eric Gay
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard was reportedly targeting Spurs-Pelicans on Thursday for his return.

Alas, it probably won’t happen.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

We’ve already been here before, Leonard missing his targeted return date. For all the progress made, this injury remains vexing.

San Antonio (37-30, in a three-way tie for eighth in the Western Conference) is facing razor-thin margins in the playoff race. The Pelicans are one of the teams the Spurs are trying to catch, and so are Saturday’s opponent, the Timberwolves. And who knows how long Leonard will need to acclimate once he returns?

That process can’t start soon enough for San Antonio, but apparently it won’t begin Thursday.

Warriors cancel practice after Stephen Curry’s 30th birthday party (videos)

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
1 Comment

Stephen Curry will turn 30 tomorrow, and the Warriors celebrated last night.

The above video has plenty of great moments – Klay Thompson dancing (China Klay in the USA?), coaches Steve Kerr and Mike Brown dancing and Curry sitting on stage eating ribs while E-40 performs behind him.

But this was my absolute favorite:

Curry’s injured ankle didn’t stop him from going dumb.

But apparently, the party slowed the team today.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

The Warriors are good enough to do whatever they want. That’s the dream.

Harrison Barnes: Thunder, not Cavaliers or Warriors, were best team in 2016 playoffs

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
3 Comments

In 2015-16, the defending-champion Warriors went an NBA-record 73-9. They were rightfully generating discussion as the best team of all time.

Then, suddenly they fell behind 3-1 to the Thunder in the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City won Game 3 by 28 and Game 4 by 24.

Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, who played for Golden State that year, via Road Trippin’:

My opinion is that OKC was probably the best team in the playoffs that year. I mean they were rolling, and we just didn’t have an answer for them. If Klay doesn’t have that crazy Game 6, if he just doesn’t have that crazy game, they were going to the Finals. I mean the way they were built, they were on. Rebounding, scoring – they were doing it all.

This isn’t Barnes slighting the Warriors because they let him walk to sign Kevin Durant. Andre Iguodala, who remained with Golden State, said the same thing.

And they’re right.

As good as the Warriors were throughout the year, the Thunder reached a level in the first four games of the conference finals unmatched by any team that season – including the Cavaliers, who won the title. Led by Durant and Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City overwhelmed Golden State with elite athleticism, skill and execution.

The Thunder came back to Earth just enough to allow a comeback. The Warriors won Game 5 at home and Klay Thompson‘s 41 points carried them to a Game 6 win in Oklahoma City. Then, Golden State finished the comeback in Game 7 at home.

The Warriors then blew their own 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, to Cleveland – clearing the way for Durant to sign with Golden State.

No matter how he spins it or what other reasons he had, Durant signed with the best team.

But, for a week that spring, he was already on the best team.

Clippers executive Jerry West calls Celtics’ Gordon Hayward ‘a very good player’

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
2 Comments

Clippers executive Jerry West raved about Warriors stars Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – which sounded a lot like the comments that got Lakers president Magic Johnson fined for tampering with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But Johnson previously received a tampering warning for winking at Paul George. Maybe West got warned for his Golden State remarks.

After all, NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained the Johnson fine: “What we’ve said to him, and it’s a clear message to other team executives, is that stop talking about star players on other teams. There are plenty of other issues they can address.”

Well, West again talked about a star player on another team. This time it was Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.

West, via Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

“I’ll just say that every once in a while, there’s a chance that people get to take advantage of someone,” West said. “I don’t think that will ever happen again, but what Brooklyn did almost should be legislated against, to be honest with you.

“It’s very much like when Stepien was in Cleveland,” he added, referring to former Cavs owner Ted Stepien, who traded away so many first-round picks that the league no longer allows teams to trade first-rounders in consecutive years. “We got the No. 1 pick in the draft (James Worthy in 1982) out of it, who helped us win championships.

“But Danny’s done a nice job back there. Are they good enough? They had a terrible break with a very good player (Gordon Hayward), and are they good enough now? At the end of a couple of years, they’re going to be judged by that, by how they’re doing then — not by now. They’ve got some good young players. They’ve got a terrific coach. They’ve got a lot of positive things going, that’s for sure.”

I promise I’m not trying to pick on West. I appreciate his perspective, as a former great player and longtime executive. I don’t think he should be punished for this.

But I wouldn’t blame the Lakers one bit if they feel they’re being held to a different standard. The NBA has created an unease around the most benign forms of tampering – the most meaningful still go largely unchecked – thanks to a selective enforcement.

Moving onto to the substance of West’s quote, he might be right about a rule change to prevent another Brooklyn situation.

It’s easy to say the NBA shouldn’t protect teams from themselves, but that’s probably counter to the league’s financial interests. The Nets have been hopeless for three years, and it’ll probably take multiple more seasons to dig out of this hole. A large market is going to waste. The NBA is a money-making enterprise more than anything else, so that’s a big problem.

The Nets found a loophole in the Stepien Rule with pick swaps, allowing the team to keep a first-rounder every other year – just not the high one their lousy record would otherwise entitle them to. It was a clever workaround, one that effectively nullified the Stepien Rule.

There’s a case that Brooklyn’s plight will dissuade teams from ever trying such a plan again. But a similar case could have been made about Stepien’s Cavs, and the league decided that type of trading must be specifically prohibited.

The Stepien Rule exists for a reason, and if that reason is valid, the rule doesn’t go far enough.

Fixing that would be a much better use of the league’s time than (sometimes) turning harmless mentions of opposing players into the high crime of tampering.