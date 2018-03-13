Report: Stephen Curry’s ankle injury will be re-evaluated on March 20

Stephen Curry appeared to have a blast during his big, surprise 30th birthday party on Monday. He and his teammates had so much fun, in fact, that the organization canceled practice so the team could sip Pedialyte and eat some greasy food. However, that’s probably the most action we’re going to see Curry in for at least a little while given the news released on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Golden State Warriors star will be out as he rehabs his ankle until at least March 20. Curry injured his ankle early in a game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8.

Kevin Durant has already said how “weird” it is to play without Curry, and Golden State is 1-2 during his absence.

Warriors star Stephen Curry will remain out and be re-evaluated on March 20 as he continues to progress with his tweaked right ankle. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 14, 2018

The Warriors have already clinched a playoff spot, but they are currently losing their battle with the Houston Rockets for first place in the Western Conference and home court advantage throughout the playoffs no matter what.

Houston currently tops Golden State by two games.