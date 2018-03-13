Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard needs to be cleared by his medical team — not Spurs’ docs — to return to court

Mar 13, 2018
Smart players in any professional sport get a second opinion and find outside doctors they trust with any significant injuries. It’s not that team doctors are not good at their job, but they are paid by the team, and that can create a conflict of interest.

Kawhi Leonard has his own medical team — and it’s that group that is keeping him off the court with the Spurs right now. Leonard will not play Thursday, as had been previously reported. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich talked about what is holding Leonard back before Tuesday’s Spurs game, via Jeff McDonald of the Express-News.

It still sounds like Leonard is close to a comeback, however, the last question is a valid one. Leonard is not going to leap right back in to 35 minutes a night at full speed coming off this quadriceps tendon problem that has lingered since last season. He has to be eased in, and he’s going to take a while to find his groove.

The problem is the Spurs need him. Desperately. They are currently in a three-way tie for the eighth and final playoff slot, with the Jazz and Nuggets, but the Spurs have a much tougher schedule the rest of the way. Tuesday night they get LaMarcus Aldridge back in the rotation from injury, but the Spurs may need what Leonard brings on both ends to keep their two-decade playoff streak alive.

Watch D’Angelo Russell hit seven 3-pointers in 6:40 of game clock (VIDEO)

Mar 13, 2018
D'Angelo Russell came out of the gates hot on Tuesday as the Brooklyn Nets took on the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors.

Like, seven 3-pointers in 6:40 of game clock hot.

Russell, who is shooing just 30.8 percent from beyond the arc this season, is not known as a 3-point threat. Still, something about playing against the Raptors seemed to motivate him.

Via Twitter:

Russell cooled off in the second half, but that’s still an impressive showing from the young Nets guard.

Will Barton calls Lakers/Jamal Murray feud “a suburban beef”

Mar 13, 2018
This is your quote of the day.

First, a little background — Lakers players are pissed at Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray (the two teams square off on Tuesday night). The first time they met this season, Denver won and rather than just stand and dribble the ball out Murray ran up and dribbled a circle around Lonzo Ball, showing the rookie up. Last week when they played — another Nuggets win — Lakers players and coach Luke Walton were pissed at Murray for talking too much smack at the end of the game.

Denver’s Will Barton was asked about this “feud” and this was his brilliant quote (via Gina Mizell of the Denver Post):

“It ain’t real. That’s some suburban beef, man. Come on. Somebody’s mad about somebody getting hot and talking a little bit? That happens every day in the NBA.”

It’s a Laker tradition to get fired up over meaningless crap — Kobe Bryant invented straw men to fire himself up. Thing is, Kobe backed it up with a win (usually). These Lakers have yet to do that, and if Denver’s winning they get the high ground on this. Ball understands.

As expected, Avery Bradley reportedly undergoes sports hernia surgery, done for season

Mar 13, 2018
This has been a tough way for Avery Bradley to hit free agency.

Still one of the best on-ball defenders in the game, he struggled on the offensive end in Detroit, was traded to the Clippers more as an expiring contract than as a player Los Angeles needed, then he struggled with the Clippers for six games before suffering a sports hernia injury.

Now we learn Bradley is done for the season due to surgery to repair that hernia, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

LA Clippers guard Avery Bradley underwent surgery to repair adductor and rectus abdominis muscles on Tuesday and will likely miss the rest of the regular season, league sources told ESPN.

Six weeks to eight weeks is the recovery time for the surgery, which would mean the Clippers would need to make the postseason for Bradley to have a chance to return this season.

Actually, the Clippers would have to advance to the second round for Bradley to have a chance to return. Los Angeles is currently the seven seed in a very tight West, but even if they make the postseason the odds of making the second round are long.

Bradley knew from the start he might need surgery, but was hoping that rest and strengthening the muscles around it would mean he could continue playing (and raise his value heading into free agency). That was not the case.

Bradley will draw interest as a free agent this summer because he is a guy defensively you can put on the league’s best perimeter players and he will slow them down. However, he’s not as strong off the ball, and teams have become adept at switching him off the ball handler onto bigs, who he struggles to defend. On the other end of the court Bradley is not efficient — he has a true shooting percentage of 49.6 and while he can hit threes (career 36.6 percent) he doesn’t take many of them, and he takes too many long twos. Teams also will factor in the report Bradley paid to silence a sexual-assault accuser.

In what will be a tight free agent market, and after a rough season, Bradley may not find the deal he hoped for this summer. That said, a lot of teams could use his defense.

Evan Turner to contract critics: ‘Kiss my ass. Dead serious. Write that. I earned that (expletive) money’

Mar 13, 2018
7 Comments

The NBA doesn’t seriously investigate players swearing at fans. But get caught on video doing it? A fine quickly follows.

So, I’m not sure why Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner essentially turned himself in for cursing at a Portland heckler. But if the NBA fines him, Turner – who signed a four-year, $70 million contract in 2016 – can afford it.

Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest:

So, late in that Sacramento game, Turner faced the “dumb redneck,” who sits three rows back from the court.

“When I turned around and cursed him out, he turned bright red,’’ Turner said chuckling.

In telling the middle-aged heckler to “shut the (expletive) up,” Turner might as well been speaking to all who still harp on his 4-year, $70 million contract.

“First off, let me say one thing: Everything I have done, I have earned,’’ Turner said. “My contract – that’s my bread, and I earned my bread. So, kiss my ass. Dead serious. Write that. I earned that (expletive) money.’’

There are two ways of looking at this:

1. Turner earned the contract because he convinced a team to give it to him. That’s demonstrably true.

2. Turner is earning the contract because his production is commensurate with his salary. That’s almost certainly false.

Turner is a subpar shooter, making just 32% of his 3-pointers and 48% of his 2-pointers while still being highly selective in his shot selection. He has a higher turnover percentage than assist percentage. He’s merely a fine defender, at best.

By real plus-minus, Turner ranks 442nd of 502 players.

That said, backlash to Turner’s contract has left him underrated in some ways. Just because he’s overpaid doesn’t mean he’s worthless. He still contributes plenty to Portland.

He’s a smart player and a good passer for his size. His versatility helps, especially defensively. Though he won’t lock anyone down, he can adequately defend multiple positions, making it easier for the Trail Blazers to switch and put other players in ideal matchups. His fun personality is welcome in the locker room.

Quick details all these traits, getting input from teammates and Portland coach Terry Stotts, in a story worth reading. Ed Davis put it best:

“A lot of players get judged on their salary,’’ Davis said. “If he was making, let’s say 8 million a year, they would be like, ‘He’s the best player in the league’ … that’s just how life is. But I always tell him: That’s a good problem to have. I’d rather have someone talk (stuff) to me if I was making 17 million a year than 6 million a year. So that’s a good problem.’’