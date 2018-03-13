Associated Press

James Harden helps Rockets to easy 109-93 win over shorthanded Spurs

Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 12:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

HOUSTON (AP) — After the Houston Rockets easily downed the San Antonio Spurs, James Harden was asked about his team taking care of business against a team missing its top players.

The All-Star was quick to point out that despite already clinching a playoff berth, this team has many more goals ahead.

“We don’t have the luxury of just taking nights off,” he said. “We’re not where we want to be. We’re not that good yet. So we have to go out there and approach every single game, no matter who we’re playing, like it’s a playoff game. We’re 15 games away, so it’s time to take it serious.”

Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the third quarter to allow the Rockets to build a huge lead and sail to a 109-93 victory Monday night.

The NBA’s leading scorer took a little while to get going a night after sitting out against Dallas with a sore left knee and had just 12 points at halftime.

Despite his slow start, the Rockets had a comfortable lead in the third and were still up by 13 after a basket by San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray with about eight minutes left in the quarter. It was then that Harden took over, scoring the next eight points to start a 16-4 run that extended the lead to 82-57 with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third and had coach Gregg Popovich calling for a timeout.

Harden had a 3-pointer and made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to propel that spurt. He didn’t return in the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

“We’ve played I don’t know how many games in about eight days or 10 days, but it’s a lot of games it seems like,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “And to have the legs to be able to do what they’re doing and put the game away is pretty good.”

The Spurs, who were without leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge, got 14 points each from Bryn Forbes and Derrick White. They lost for the fifth time in six games as they fight for a playoff spot.

“Everybody tries to be the best they can be by playoff time and that will be our goal, too,” Popovich said. “(We want) to be in the playoffs and to be as good as we can possibly be no matter what the circumstances are.”

San Antonio scored four quick points in the fourth quarter to get within 15. But Houston responded with the next eight points, with the last five from Chris Paul, to make it 99-76 and end Paul’s night with about 8 minutes remaining.

Paul, who finished with 18 points and nine assists, wowed the crowd in that stretch, crossing over Forbes before sinking a basket and then knocking down a 3-pointer on Houston’s next trip down the court.

The Rockets were up by 10 early in the third quarter before using a 7-3 run, capped by a 3 from Trevor Ariza, to make it 61-47 with about 9 1/2 minutes left in the quarter before the big Harden-fueled run put the game out of reach.

 

James Harden, Chris Paul showing off skills vs. Spurs (VIDEOS)

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

San Antonio was up against it Monday night — going against the team with the best record in the NBA while shorthanded (no Kawhi Leonard, no LaMarcus Aldridge).

That gave James Harden and Chris Paul the space to put on a show.

Harden put on a dribbling clinic with Brandon Paul on the wrong end of it, followed by a nice pass to Nene.

@jharden13 dazzles with the handle.. and no-look assist! @nbaonespn 🚀

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

Then Chris Paul decided to get in on the act.

@cp3 💫 —> @ccapela15 💥

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

Dennis Rodman gets probation after DUI arrest in California

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
2 Comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in Southern California.

Rodman pleaded guilty Monday in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent.

The Los Angeles Times says the 56-year-old was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol program and pay $390 in fines.

Rodman was arrested Jan. 13 in Newport Beach after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Police said he failed field sobriety and breath tests.

His attorney, Paul Meyer, said Monday that the sentence reflects Rodman’s commitment to treatment. Meyer says the Hall of Famer has accepted responsibility for his sobriety.

 

Kevin Durant: “It’s weird” without Stephen Curry on court

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2018, 7:51 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kevin Durant is the guy that put the Warriors over the top into superteam, “can they even be beat?” category.

Stephen Curry is the guy the system was built around to make the Warriors champions. It’s his gravity to draw defenders out — whether he has the ball or not — that opens up everything in the offense. When Curry is on the court the Warriors offense is 14 points per 100 possessions better, when he sits their offense tends to be about league average (over the course of the season, there’s plenty of noise in that stat).

So it shouldn’t be shocking that Durant thinks the Warriors offense feels “weird” without Curry, as he said Sunday to Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“It’s weird not having Steph out there,” Durant said after a 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. “And Andre [Iguodala] and D-West, Jordan [Bell], so we’re missing a lot, and we’re just kind of playing on the fly each possession.”

The Warriors are shorthanded now without Curry (sprained ankle), Andre Iguodala (wrist), David West (cyst on arm), and Jordan Bell (ankle). With that, they have dropped two straight to the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers.

Expect the Warriors to take their time bringing guys back, and making sure guys get rest down the stretch — coach Steve Kerr cares far more about being healthy and rested than he does about seeding heading into the playoffs.

Kobe details fight with Shaq: ‘I must have been the craziest 19-year-old in the world’

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
4 Comments

In their highly publicized sit-down, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal discussed their first fist fight.

Kobe went into even more of the fun details on Jimmy Kimmel Live (of course, building up the Legend of Kobe in the process).