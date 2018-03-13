Here’s the play that got Russell Westbrook his 100th triple-double (VIDEO)

Russell Westbrook was a maniac last season. The 2016-17 NBA MVP averaged a triple-double during his crowning year, but that doesn’t mean he’s done stuffing the box score.

Westbrook has spent much of this year ramping up to his effort to become just the fourth player in NBA history to grab 100 or more triple-doubles for his career. On Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Westbrook did just that.

With a little more than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Westbrook grabbed a Taurean Prince rebound off a missed 3-pointer to get his 10th rebound of the night. The Thunder star already had double-digit scoring and assist totals, and the play moved him into rare company.

According to ESPN, Westbrook is just the fourth player to attain the statistical feat behind Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107).

Oklahoma City took home the win over the Hawks, 119-107, and the Thunder currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference playoff race.