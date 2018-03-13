Here’s the face Nikola Jokic says he makes to key teammates into a fullcourt pass (VIDEO)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Nikola Jokic is a wizard with the basketball, one of the best-passing young big men we’ve seen in the NBA in some time.

He’s also a master of the fullcourt pass, taking a page out of the book of Kevin Love. Still, making sure his Denver Nuggets teammates know that a long pass is coming is sometimes difficult.

But how does Jokic communicate a pass is coming without alerting the defense?

Like this, apparently:

Nikola Jokic just said that this is the face he makes to Gary Harris to let him know he is going to throw a full-court pass. I'm not kidding. He legitimately just said this. pic.twitter.com/uoHY8leoKe — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) March 12, 2018

Look at Nikola Jokic before Jamal Murray gets to the baseline to inbound the ball. Jokic & Gary Harris make eye contact for a brief moment and it leads to a surprise layup off of a full-court pass. The look is so fast that it is hard to even notice it. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/7ehpd3DkGm — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) March 13, 2018

Yeah, that feels about right.

Then again, Jokic doesn’t just make fullcourt passes that are pretty. This halfcourt one to Gary Harris for a game-winning jumper was pretty sweet, too.

We need more dudes filling up highlight reels with sweet passes.