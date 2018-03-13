Here’s the face Nikola Jokic says he makes to key teammates into a fullcourt pass (VIDEO)

Nikola Jokic is a wizard with the basketball, one of the best-passing young big men we’ve seen in the NBA in some time.
He’s also a master of the fullcourt pass, taking a page out of the book of Kevin Love. Still, making sure his Denver Nuggets teammates know that a long pass is coming is sometimes difficult.
But how does Jokic communicate a pass is coming without alerting the defense?
Like this, apparently:
Yeah, that feels about right.
Then again, Jokic doesn’t just make fullcourt passes that are pretty. This halfcourt one to Gary Harris for a game-winning jumper was pretty sweet, too.
We need more dudes filling up highlight reels with sweet passes.
Stephen Curry appeared to have a blast during his big, surprise 30th birthday party on Monday. He and his teammates had so much fun, in fact, that the organization canceled practice so the team could sip Pedialyte and eat some greasy food. However, that’s probably the most action we’re going to see Curry in for at least a little while given the news released on Tuesday.
According to multiple reports, the Golden State Warriors star will be out as he rehabs his ankle until at least March 20. Curry injured his ankle early in a game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8.
Kevin Durant has already said how “weird” it is to play without Curry, and Golden State is 1-2 during his absence.
Via Twitter:
The Warriors have already clinched a playoff spot, but they are currently losing their battle with the Houston Rockets for first place in the Western Conference and home court advantage throughout the playoffs no matter what.
Houston currently tops Golden State by two games.
Russell Westbrook was a maniac last season. The 2016-17 NBA MVP averaged a triple-double during his crowning year, but that doesn’t mean he’s done stuffing the box score.
Westbrook has spent much of this year ramping up to his effort to become just the fourth player in NBA history to grab 100 or more triple-doubles for his career. On Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Westbrook did just that.
With a little more than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Westbrook grabbed a Taurean Prince rebound off a missed 3-pointer to get his 10th rebound of the night. The Thunder star already had double-digit scoring and assist totals, and the play moved him into rare company.
According to ESPN, Westbrook is just the fourth player to attain the statistical feat behind Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107).
Oklahoma City took home the win over the Hawks, 119-107, and the Thunder currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference playoff race.
D'Angelo Russell came out of the gates hot on Tuesday as the Brooklyn Nets took on the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors.
Like, seven 3-pointers in 6:40 of game clock hot.
Russell, who is shooing just 30.8 percent from beyond the arc this season, is not known as a 3-point threat. Still, something about playing against the Raptors seemed to motivate him.
Via Twitter:
Russell cooled off in the second half, but that’s still an impressive showing from the young Nets guard.
Toronto eventually pulled out the win, 116-102. Russell finished with 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting, going 7-of-12 from downtown.
This is your quote of the day.
First, a little background — Lakers players are pissed at Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray (the two teams square off on Tuesday night). The second time these teams met this season, Denver lost but rather than just stand and dribble the ball out in the final seconds Murray ran up and dribbled a circle around Lonzo Ball, showing the rookie up. Last week when they played — another Nuggets win — Lakers players and coach Luke Walton were pissed at Murray for talking too much smack at the end of the game.
Denver’s Will Barton was asked about this “feud” and this was his brilliant quote (via Gina Mizell of the Denver Post):
“It ain’t real. That’s some suburban beef, man. Come on. Somebody’s mad about somebody getting hot and talking a little bit? That happens every day in the NBA.”
It’s a Laker tradition to get fired up over meaningless crap — Kobe Bryant invented straw men to fire himself up. Thing is, Kobe backed it up with a win (usually). These Lakers have yet to do that, and if Denver’s winning they get the high ground on this. Ball understands.